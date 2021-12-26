I Do teasers for January 2022: Zoya is jealous about Tanveer's closeness to Asad

I Do teasers for January 2022 are already here, and the twists and turns in the show's plot are getting more jaw-dropping. The new soapie is panning out to be more thrilling than fans had imagined. As I Do episodes role out, hidden truths about the plot unravel. If you have not jumped onto the bandwagon, you should consider checking it out.

I Do storyline unpacks Zoya's complicated life. It revisits her difficult past and how the people she thought her intentions to heart threw her under the bus. They torment her and turn her against those who genuinely care for her. How will she react when the truth comes out. Will she view some I Do cast members the same? Check out the details in these teasers for more highlights.

I Do teasers for January 2022

Recent episodes saw Rashid suffer the consequences of a crime he did not commit. As he struggles to get out of jail, his closest friends plot against him. Will he pay the price of a crime he did not commit, or will his guardian angel show up on time to rescue him?

Episode 39 - Saturday, 1st of January 2022

Asad questions Zoya for hiding the court letter that requires him to testify against Rashid. Later, they are puzzled to find a framed photograph in an abandoned house. The photo matches the one Zoya has.

Episode 40 - Sunday, 2nd of January 2022

Zoya and Ayaan proceed with their plan to stop Asad from testifying against Rashid. They curate a plan to ensure Asad's car breaks down. Later, Zoya and Asad seek shelter in an abandoned house, and Zoya suggests they consume weed laced fritters.

Episode 41 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Badi Bi tricks Razia into telling her what happened to Rashid and how Gaffur framed him for a crime he did not commit. Razia feels so angered by Badi Bi's actions that she pushes her down a flight of stairs. The court denies Rashid bail. Elsewhere, Zoya gets involved in an accident, and Asad rushes to the accident scene and embraces her.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Razia desperately looks for the doll with evidence that could exonerate Rashid. Ayaan is troubled by details of their father being tortured. Therefore, he reaches out to Asad for help. Tanveer gets close to Asad, making Zoya jealous.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Humeira dupes Gaffur into signing the property papers on behalf of Ayaan, although Razia intercepts the documents. She uses them to blackmail Ayaan into helping her get Humeira to ask for her hand in marriage in exchange for the papers. Elsewhere, the members of Asad's family blame Zoya for the gas leakage in their house.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Zoya, Najma and Tanveer bring the doll to Asad to dissuade him from testifying against Rashid. However, when he plays the audio, which confirms Rashid's guilt. Shireen pleads with Dilshad for help with Rashid's safety.

Episode 45 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Razia ruins the original audio that could implicate Rashid. Meanwhile, Rashid is determined to leave Gaffur and Razia's house. Later, he is puzzled to learn that Ayaan took money from Razia. Badi Bi leaves everyone baffled when she sides with Razia.

Episode 46 - Saturday, 8th of January 2022

Tanveer slips away from Zoya, although a worried Zoya is relieved to find her at home. The truth about Razia killing Zainab seventeen years ago and putting Zoya in an orphanage is revealed. Matters worsen when Feroz's statement about Asad sending Rashid to jail for revenge resurfaces.

Episode 47 - Sunday, 9th of January 2022

Tanveer reaches out to Razia for help, but she declines. Later, she tells Imraan she is expecting his baby. Still, he refuses to take responsibility. Razia's insinuation about her lineage prompt her to discover Tanveer's aim to marry Asad for his wealth.

Episode 48 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Zoya is irked by how close Tanveer is getting to Asad. As Zoya searches for her father, she is shocked to encounter an unknown phone number. Razia answers the call and is puzzled to discover that Gaffur's illegitimate child is looking for her father.

Zoya

Zoya colludes with Ayaan to stop Asad from testifying against Rashid. Their plan nearly bears fruit, although Asad changes his mind. They bring him a doll with an audio recording that could prove Rashid is guilty. However, Asad refuses to believe them.

Later, She comes across an unknown phone number that could be her father's. When she calls it, Razia answers it. Will she comprehend that Razia has something to do with her past?

Razia

Badi Bi attempts to trick Razia into telling her the truth about what happened to Rashid. However, Razia gets so furious that she pushes her down the stairs. Later, the truth about how she murdered Zainab seventeen years ago and took Zoya to an orphanage comes out. How will she explain what she did to Zoya's mother?

I Do teasers for January 2022 highlight how dramatic the show is getting. Ensure to catch the series on Zee World every day at 20h00 for more details on how the story will pan out in the oncoming episodes.

