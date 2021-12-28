Naagin 3 teasers for January 2022: Shivangi anoints Shravni

Taamsi attempts to get a hold of the coral pearl and break the spell of the curse. However, she is unaware that Bela is the only one who has the power to do that. Her attempts to kidnap Bela do not bear the results she wants, so she is frustrated. Naagin 3 teasers for January 2022 highlight her plight and how everything turns against her.

Naagin 3 storyline features Vikrat's reunion with the love of her life after 100 years, and they plan to get married. However, Yuvraj shoots Vikrat, leading to his death. Ruhi vows to revenge the death of her husband-to-be. However, to do so, she has to have a new identity. Naagin 3 teasers for January 2022 highlight how difficult it is for her to execute her plan.

Naagin 3 teasers for January 2022

Recent Naagin 3 episodes featured Bela reincarnating Shravani and Mahir reincarnating Mihir. They unite, although Taamsi plots their demise. Will they outsmart her?

Episode 91 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Sumitra lets the cat out of the bag about the girl living with Taamsi, Vish's daughter. She goes ahead to state how she uses her special powers to help her grow faster.

Episode 92 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Bela and her allies defeat Hukum and agree to take Taamsi to the Aghori Baba for the ritual that will ensure the purging of all the evil forces from her body.

Episode 93 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Taamsi attacks Bela and her team, leaving them to die in the burning furnace. She also manipulates Vishaka into freeing her.

Episode 94 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Taamsi attracts the power of Alekh, Rohini, and Sumitra to be the most powerful. A furious Bela threatens to burn Taamsi in a magical bonfire if she disobeys her.

Episode 95 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Taamsi holds Mahir hostage and demands the coral pearls from Bela in exchange for his life. Bela obeys Taamsi to rescue Mahir by surrendering the coral pearl.

Episode 96 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

The prophecy comes to pass through the rebirth of Mahir and Bela. However, the danger is always lurking behind since Taamsi continues with her plan to break the spell. However, the break can only be accomplished by Bela.

Episode 97 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Shravni and Mihir meet for the first time in the most unexpected way, during Bela and Mihir's reincarnation. Shravni, a bubbly girl, helps Mahir repair his broken down jeep.

Episode 98 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Shravni evokes her powers and remembers her previous life as Bela. She remembers her eternal love with Mahir. She decides to exact revenge on her enemies for separating them.

Episode 99 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

After getting back to her senses, Bela shows up at Mahir's engagement ceremony to stop it. However, Taamsi is at the ceremony and eagerly awaits her arrival.

Episode 100 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Taamsi and Sumitra confront Bela and command her to reverse the curse on the coral pearl. However, Bela refuses to comply. When she goes back home, she finds her parents dead.

Episode 101 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Bela's search for the great serpent queen leads her to a magical book that shows her the life of Shivangi and her betrayal and death at the hands of Rocky and Ritik.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Shivangi rescues Bela from Rocky and Ritik and reveals her wish to not exact revenge on her murderers.

Episode 103 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Shivangi realizes she is helpless when Sumitra and her allies overpower and imprison her.

Episode 104 - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Shivangi anoints Shraavni, the new queen of the serpent clan and the new protector of the coral pearl. However, with her enemies swiftly gathering their forces, including a new alliance with Shesha, Shraavni has a much bigger threat to face. Will she overpower them?

Taamsi

Taamsi attacks Bela, hoping to get a hold of the coral pearl. She threatens to kill her if she does not produce the pearl. Bela complies, although she knows she is the only one who can revere the curse.

When Taamsi realizes her plan was in vain, she commands Bela to reverse the curse. Bela declines, but she finds her parents died when she returns home.

Bela

Bela faces so much opposition as she executes her plan. Nonetheless, she succeeds in returning as Shravni. She also discovers how Rocky and Ritik betrayed her. Will she execute revenge on them?

Naagin 3 teasers for January 2022 highlight how eventful the third season will be as it ends. You cannot afford to miss out on the gist. Tune in to eExtra on weekdays at 16h45. This TV station is on DStv Channel 195, Openview Channel 105, and Zuku Channel 157.

