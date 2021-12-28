There seems to be no way out for Alfios as the tender corruption scandal spirals out of control. Elsewhere, Lehasa decides to get rid of all the shareholders at Rovuwa as he awaits trial following his arrest in connection with Fanie's murder. So what will be their fate? The following Skeem Saam teasers have all you need to know regarding the upcoming drama in January 2022 episodes.

Lehasa is arrested in Skeem Saam January episodes following Fanie's murder. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Dennis decides to quit working for Alfios after growing suspicious of him, while Khwezikazi is shocked when Petersen links her to a kidnapping in Polokwane. Alfred’s plans to save his business fail to work when a relative he had been counting on turns him down.

Skeem Saam teasers for January 2022

You have every reason to watch Skeem Saam on SABC1 as bigger and unusual things are about to happen in Turfloop this January. Here are all the Skeem Saam teasers on what to expect.

Skeem Saam television series airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 131

Someone is arrested in connection with the death of Fanie Maserumule while Khwezikazi causes turmoil at Café Rovuwa. Alfios is distressed after being informed that the desk position will be given to someone else.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 132

Tension rises following the arrest of Lehasa as new evidence is discovered. Meanwhile, Alfred is not happy when a folk he thought was going to support him says no. Melita is excited upon receiving great information that is likely to change her life for the better.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 133

Khwezikazi is not happy with the urgency of formalities concerning her lover’s potential baby. The plan that Alfred had to rescue his business does not work when a relative turns down his request for help. Elsewhere, a Kwaito catches two unlikely individuals in a compromising situation.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 134

Another one of Fanie’s foes comes back to Café Rovuwa. Meanwhile, people cannot stop talking about the wrecked sign while Alfred accepts the situation after being stuck with Alfios.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 135

Khwezikazi does not mind the danger as long as she rescues an individual she cares about. Dennis is increasingly suspicious of Alfios, while Koloi has the identity of the individual who ruined the Welcome to Turfloop sign.

Lehasa plans to get rid of all shareholders at Rovuwa as he awaits trial. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 136

Khwezikazi learns a shocking fact after coming across Pretty for the first time. Dennis makes Alfios aware of his decision to stop working for him. How will Alfios take it? Things start falling apart for Pax.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 137

Khwezikazi creates chaos in the Seakamala household. Elsewhere, Pax swallows his pride and reveals the crime he committed while Eunice is fear-stricken when she spots her foes on her turf.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 138

Khwezikazi makes Pretty lie in front of the camera. Meanwhile, Pax is not happy regarding his first day of school, while Melita makes Bebeile aware of an individual’s suspicions.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 139

Khwezokazi is left speechless after Petersen reveals that she was involved in an abduction in Polokwane. Elsewhere, Mr Kgomo is concerned after receiving a not-so-good call regarding his son. Alfios makes Celia trust that Dennis has not stopped working on his books.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 140

Lehasa wants to eliminate all shareholders at Rovuwa while Alfios is visited by the authorities. The Kgomos are filled with worry after receiving a dirty uniform.

The tender corruption scandal spirals out of control for Alfios and Magongwa in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 141

Lehasa finds out about his upcoming trial date, which makes him go crazy. Alfios is angry when the university starts an internal investigation while Mr Kgomo makes a daring request that drives Principal crazy.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 142

Alfred acts radically after realizing he is almost being caught while Lehasa makes up his mind to finally do away with the shareholders. Elsewhere, Letetswe and Mahlatse are yet to understand the new kid on the block.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 143

Someone is handcuffed at Rovuwa, making Lehasa panic. Pax blames his classmate for exposing embarrassing information about him while Alfred’s infamous shoes make another guest appearance.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 144

Magogwa and Alfios are trapped in a difficult situation, while Lehasa fears for his safety following what has been happening lately. Meanwhile, Evelyn is still facing issues with her students.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 145

There seems to be no way to escape as the tender corruption scandal spirals out of control for the Magongwas and Alfios. Meanwhile, Principal has to act soonest regarding the reading problem experienced by Grade 8 pupils. Marothi gets ready to launch the literacy course.

Khwezikazi is linked to a kidnapping in Polokwane in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 146

A determined officer is pleased to learn that a particular newlywed can assist him with the case. Principal has no choice but to take quick action after hearing how a new teacher speaks English. Meanwhile, Candice fails to fulfil the promise she made to Kat after getting a nagging customer at Capsy’s.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 147

Babeile learns something disturbing regarding Alfred’s shoes while Alfios is involved in a tussle at the learning institution regarding cash. Evelyn and Principal link up for a chat.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 148

Alfred’s situation with the law is now complicated, while Lewatle does not think twice when accepting an invitation from Pax. Maureen is pressured to get Kwaito for the literacy course.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 149

Alfred’s stress worsens when Alfios comes up with a decision regarding his role at the kiosk. Pax is let down by Lewatle but is determined to reveal how he feels about her. Elsewhere, Kwaito makes up his mind to take advantage of an opportunity he was not certain about.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 150

Alfred is terrified when things go south following a particular argument. Meanwhile, a caring girlfriend is pleased when her fiancé exerts his authority while Kwaito is ready to work with someone he does not trust.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 151

The authorities get a lead on Alfios from an unlikely source. Elsewhere, Lehasa goes to the gala dinner for the literacy project without an invitation.

Alfred is not happy when a relative refuses to help him in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Skeem Saam cast?

The struggles of the residents of Turfloop continues in Skeem Saam January episodes. There is so much tension as arrests are made, and other characters desperately try to evade the authorities. Here is a summary of what happens to some cast members in upcoming episodes.

Alfios

He is devastated after learning that he will be replaced at the kiosk. Dennis quits working for him and he gets numerous visits from the authorities. Later, the university’s decision to open an internal investigation makes him go crazy as the tender corruption noose keeps tightening on his neck. Is it the end of the road for Alfios?

Alfred

He is not happy when a relative he thought would support him turns him down. This leads to the failure of his plans to rescue the business. He later resorts to drastic measures after realizing he is almost being caught, but it might be too late to act as the authorities keep closing in on him. Can he save himself?

Lehasa

His arrest following Fanie's murder creates tension as new evidence emerges. He then plans to eliminate all shareholders at Rovuwa as his trial date approaches and panics when an arrest is made at the facility. Is getting rid of all shareholders going to help Lehasa’s case?

The Skeem Saam television series is a must watch this January, as shown by the above Skeem Saam teasers. The local telenovela airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

