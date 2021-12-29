Surrender in Love teasers for January 2022: Chahat is poisoned!

Chahat suspects that someone is working against her and is later rushed to the hospital after being poisoned. Elsewhere, Gazala decides to seek revenge against the Dhyanis as she plans to expose Chahat’s real identity. Keep reading the following Surrender in Love teasers to discover how the drama unfolds in January 2022 episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Surrender in Love airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m. Photo: @openviewforever

Source: Twitter

Qurbaan Hua is a tale of inter-religious marriage and the quest for revenge. Neel (Hindu) is convinced that Chahat’s dad Dr Rahil Baig is responsible for her sister’s death and wants him to pay. On the other hand, Chahat (Muslim) wants to save his dad from Neel. Chahat disguises herself as Indian and starts living with Neel so that they locate the doctor after he disappears.

Surrender in Love teasers for January 2022

Neel and Chahat’s mission to seek revenge and justice, respectively, is almost foiled by all that is going on in the Dhyani household. Will Chahat’s identity be discovered now that Gazala is determined to make the Dhyanis pay? Here are all the teasers on what is coming up in Surrender in Love January episodes.

Surrender in Love television series narrates Neel and Chahat's inter-religious marriage. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

3rd of January 2022, Monday: Episode 25

Neel makes Chahat put on Bindi to disguise her and ensure the photographer fails to recognize her. An unknown person with a mask covering their face leaves the box outside the house.

4th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 26

Chahat and Neel make fun of each other while the masked person contacts Vyasji. Later, Chahat seeks Neel’s assistance in making the traditional first meal a new bride is supposed to make.

5th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 27

Neel’s plan to blackmail Chahat so that she hands him the house keys works against him. Later, he asks himself why the keys are so important to her.

6th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 28

Gazala attempts to snatch Chahat’s purse but runs away as she fears that Chahat will recognize her face. Later, Chahat manages to prove that she is innocent when she is blamed for taking money without permission

7th of January 2022, Friday: Episode 29

Chahat has plans to assist Neel as she places the singhori basket he made outside the house. Neel ensures everyone eats the food he bought with the cash he earned from hustling. Later, Godamvari touches the basket. Will she ruin it?

Neel is arrested after Naveli makes a false statement in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 30

Akram leaves Dr Baig and Gazala as the latter vows to make the Dhyanis pay for what they did. Elsewhere, Vyasji is proud when Neel is honoured as a COVID warrior while Naveli receives a proposal.

11th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 31

Chahat tries to make Neel understand why Golu’s hairline is fracturing, but he does not believe her explanation. Elsewhere, Aalekh is filled with worry after finding out that his rudhraksh has disappeared. Chahat heads to the storeroom to remove dirt.

12th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 32

Naveli makes up her mind to include Aalekh in the yajna. Later, Naveli’s efforts to persuade Vyasji do not work because of Chahat’s misjudgement. The authorities come to handcuff Neel.

13th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 33

Chahat does not want her identity to be exposed. She tries to erase the information on the inspector’s computer by pouring water on it. Later, Chahat and Neel find out that Naveli is the one who filed the non-existent complaint. Naveli’s actions make Aalekh angry.

14th of January 2022, Friday: Episode 34

Neel takes care of Vyasji when he gets sick, while Chahat decides to fast for Ashura. Later, Neel unintentionally stops Chahat from having the Sehri.

Chahat suspects that someone is working against him in January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

17th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 35

Neel and Vyasji do the mahayajna together. Chahat opens up to Neel about someone working to bring her down. He later hands her a thoughtful present.

18th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 36

Neel assists Chahat to study. The following day, she heads to the medical facility. Meanwhile, Bhupender helps Neel in ensuring that the family does not find out.

19th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 37

Vyasji decides to punish Chahat after learning that she lied. Neel seeks Chahat’s help in coming up with a name for Golu. The family goes with the name Kripa while Vyasji also punishes Neel for his wrongdoings.

20th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 38

Neel hurries to the medical facility after finding out that Dr Baig is there. Chahat also tries to locate the doctor while Gazala attempts to leave the medical facility with the jewellery stolen from the safe.

21st of January 2022, Friday: Episode 39

Vyasji prevents Godamvari from going to Kripa’s Tuladaan as a way of making her pay for her mistakes. Meanwhile, Gazala does not succeed with her plan of running away with cash and jewellery from Neel’s chambers. She is given a chance to make amends by Vyasji.

Chahat is poisoned in Surrender in Love January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 40

Chahat takes part in Kripa’s Tuladaan, and she later ruins the plans that Gazala was working on. Later, Gazala is shocked to find Chahat’s wind chime in Neel’s chambers and starts working on a scheme to murder him.

25th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 41

Chahat falls ill after taking the poison, and Neel rushes her to the medical facility. He tries to save her life after failing to find a physician, but her health continues to deteriorate.

26th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 42

Chahat spots Naveli vomiting, and Godamvari has suspicions that she is expectant. Later, Chahat loses consciousness while trying to do the punishment given by Vyasji. Gazala makes up her mind to make Chahat’s real identity revealed.

27th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 43

Chahat seeks answers from Naveli after spotting her throwing something in the trash can. Gazala starts plotting to pin Chahat and Naveli against each other. She decides to disguise herself as maid Sunita.

28th of January 2022, Friday: Episode 44

Godamvari reveals to Neel that Chahat is accusing Naveli of something she did not do. Naveli proves her innocence as she asks Aalekh to make her his wife. Godamvari has a punishment for Chahat.

31st of January 2022, Monday: Episode 45

Gazala smashes the crockery as she tries to hide her face. Chahat decides to get a new set and is shocked to see that her friend Nisha is one of the visitors in the house.

Gazala plots to seek revenge against the Dhyanis in January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Surrender in Love cast?

Qurbaan Hua on eExtra has a stellar Indian cast making its already charming storyline more enchanting. Here is what happens to the characters in Surrender in Love January episodes.

Chahat

She is accused of stealing money but manages to prove her innocence. She then reveals to Neel that someone is working against her. Chahat later has to be rushed to the medical facility after being poisoned. Who is determined to see her fall?

Gazala

Gazala makes up her mind to seek revenge against the Dhyani family. She is later caught trying to run away with money and jewellery from Neel’s room, and Vyasji gives her a chance to atone. She then plans to expose Chahat’s identity and starts by disguising herself as maid Sunita.

Surrender in Love television series has already garnered a huge fanbase since its premiere in November 2021. January 2022 episodes promise to keep you engaged, as revealed by the Surrender in Love teasers. Catch all the intriguing Indian drama on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m.

READ ALSO: Skeem Saam Teasers for January 2022: Can Alfios escape the tightening corruption noose?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in January 2022 episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1. Lehasa is finally arrested following Fanie’s murder which makes him plan to get rid of all the shareholders at Café Rovuwa.

The tender corruption scandal is spiralling out of control, and the authorities keep closing in on Alfios and Magongwa. Get to know the characters’ fate from the Skeem Saam teasers.

Source: Briefly News