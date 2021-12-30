If you are an avid of the drama in House of Zwide, here is a reason to be excited. House of Zwide teasers for January 2022 are out, and they take the show's drama a notch higher. Apart from the complicated relationships, the revelation of dark secrets creates more puzzles instead of solving them. Read on for more highlights.

House of Zwide storyline features the ups and downs of Ona working for Funani. Their interaction exposes her to the good and bad House of Zwide cast members. She constantly has to watch her back since some of them are on a mission to hurt her. Nonetheless, she finds love in the murky situation. Check out these snippets to find out how her love life impacts her.

House of Zwide teasers for January 2022

Recent House of Zwide episodes saw a traumatized Nkosi overwhelmed by his life. Funani worries about his wellbeing but is more concerned about his secrets being brought to light. Are the secrets safe? Check out these teasers for details of what to expect.

Episode 121 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Mampho threatens to leave House of Zwide for good after one last attempt at keeping her job. Molefe's heroic antics convince Nomsa to see him in a new light, and Nkosi gets himself into some car trouble after a humiliating night.

Episode 122 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Lazarus and Faith save the day and clean up the mess Mampho created, and Shoki finally gets over the Nkosi chapter in her life. Nkosi goes back to his family, worried that he might have a drug problem.

Episode 123 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Nambitha decides to come clean about Ona's dress, and Molefe is impressed when Dorothy invites him for lunch at the Zwide mansion. Nkosi is haunted by the ghosts from his past.

Episode 124 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Molefe gathers the courage to ask Dorothy out for lunch, and Ona considers getting back at Nambitha for sabotaging her dress. Funani insists that Nkosi should see a therapist, although the idea does not sit well with Faith.

Episode 125 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Faith attempts to disrupt Nkosi with work, and Nambitha's fate is in Ona's hands. Molefe is optimistic about winning Dorothy over, although Dorothy has other ideas.

Episode 126 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Nkosi battles with dark and terrifying memories and Ona's idea to help Soka with the exam turns into benefits. Nomsa laments the lack of eligible men, and Molefe pursues Dorothy relentlessly.

Episode 127 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

The new Molefe proves attractive to women but is potentially troublesome. Soka lands a job interview requiring him to relocate to Johannesburg permanently. Nkosi tries his best to escape his nightmares, but no one can run forever.

Episode 128 - Wednesday 12th of January 2022

Soka gambles with the idea of relocating to Johannesburg, and the issue troubles Ona. The thought of Nkosi going for therapy makes Faith uncomfortable. Funani confronts Nkosi, who admits to still having nightmares.

Episode 129 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Dorothy's surprise visit to Molefe ends in a kiss, and an emotional Ona refuses to tell Soka what he wants to hear. Faith reaches out to Isaac for help regarding Nkosi seeing a therapist, but Isaac refuses to help.

Episode 130 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Molefe gets into trouble again with two women. The sudden change of events trouble Ona as she risks losing a friend. Nkosi realizes how complicated his mental state is as he digs deeper into his past.

Episode 131 -Monday, 17th of January 2022

Molefe complicates his love life even more after he lands more options. Nkosi struggles to understand his memories, and Faith tries to do damage control.

Episode 132 -Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Shoki raises eyebrows about her family's newfound happiness, and Ona finds refuge in someone she thought she had lost. Funani decides on the way forward to treat Nkosi's nightmares.

Episode 133 -Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Funani consults the ancestors for the truth about Zobuhle, and Faith sets Isaac on the therapist. Soka chooses his love for Ona over the job offer; hence, he rejects it. Molefe is unsure about who to choose between Dorothy and Nomsa.

Episode 134 -Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Nomsa finally gets Molefe to commit to a long-term relationship with her, and Soka spins a series of lies about how he lost his Durban job. Funani is frustrated when Isaac acts up to get the therapist to drop Nkosi's case.

Episode 135 -Friday, 21st of January 2022

Keletso promises to keep Ona's new relationship a secret, and Molefe's visit to Dorothy's office lands him in trouble. Funani has one last idea about finding out the truth about his daughter.

Episode 136 -Monday, 24th of January 2022

Soka and Ona debate about going public with their relationship, and Soka delivers an ultimatum. Molefe's secret comes out, and Faith convinces herself that her secret is safe, although Isaac receives a surprising visitor.

Episode 137 -Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Isaac's old acquaintance makes a dangerous discovery that might have deadly consequences for the Zwides and the Molapos. Ona and Nomsa experience 'relationship' troubles.

Episode 138 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Dorothy and Nomsa prepare to spend quality time with Molefe, who turns down their offer. Soka and Ona affirm their love for each other, and Jonas issues an ultimatum and threatens to tell Funani everything.

Episode 139 -Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Soka and Ona are anxious as Rea might tell Isaac about their relationship. Jonas casts a dark cloud over Isaac and Faith's lives, and Nomsa and Dorothy take a toll on Molefe as Soka tells him to do the right thing.

Episode 140 -Friday, 28th of January 2022

Rea cuts Molefe no slack about Nomsa and Dorothy, and Ona gathers the courage to admit the truth to her father. Faith struggles to fundraise for Jonas.

Ona

Nambitha ruins Ona's dress, although she comes out clean about her actions. Ona threatens to revenge. When Soka lands a job in Johannesburg, it troubles her. She convinces him to stay, and he turns down the offer.

Later, they worry about going public with their relationship. When they realize that Rea knows about them, they fear Isaac finding out. Therefore, Ona salvages the situation by telling her father what she has been up to.

Molefe

Molefe gets into Nomsa's good books through his heroic act. He is also hopeful that Dorothy might invite him for dinner. He takes things further by asking her out for lunch. Later, he gets into trouble for being involved with two women. Soka attempts to talk him into making the right decision. Will the two women find out what Molefe has been up to?

The twists and turns in House of Zwide teasers for January 2022 highlight the eventful oncoming episodes. Tune in to e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00 for more gist.

