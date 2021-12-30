The Heir on eExtra Teasers for January 2022: Deena and Simran file a complaint

If you think watching television series is a waste of time, you only need to watch an episode of The Heir before you reconsider your decision. The thrilling drama series guarantees a spark of all kinds of emotions, courtesy of the great jobs done by the cast members. So, while the year is still fresh, get to know what to expect in this month's episodes as you read through The Heir on eExtra teasers for the January 2022 edition.

The Heir Indian series' storyline features the rivalry between the Pawanias and the Bawajas. Also, the series highlights the dilemma of a young woman forced to raise her child as a boy due to the fear of her baby being killed. However, as the baby grows older, she realises how challenging it is for her to keep the secret.

The Heir teasers for January 2022

The drama series, although relatively new, guarantees an exceptional moment of entertainment. Each episode is carefully written to teach new lessons while showcasing some of the everyday challenges people face. Check out the highlights below:

Episode 43- Monday, 3rd of January, 2022

Manu is unable to locate Jagan's phone, while Amba tells Manu to get involved because she needs to go as soon as possible. Elsewhere, Manu needs to message Raj, so he calls his number, but Deena enters the room.

Episode 44 - Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022

Amrit has the impression she has seen Manu before. So, Manu acts as if he has a stomach upset, and Amrit leads him inside the room where he will be attended to, but then, she takes off her wig.

Episode 45 - Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022

Simran pays a visit to Raman. She is grateful to him for his role with her mother to persuade Amrit to tell Deena the truth. It makes Simran and Raman become friends.

Episode 46 - Thursday, 6th of January, 2022

Manu promises Amba that they will be victorious from the verdict of the village council meeting. However, Amrit speaks against Amba at the village council for her sons' safety, while Raghvi is overjoyed when she learns of this.

Episode 47 - Friday, 7th of January, 2022

Amba and her children are sent to the warehouse by Jagan to clean it up. Elsewhere, Manu assures Amba that they will return to their home with Sushila's assistance because she is a kind woman.

Episode 48 - Monday, 10th of January, 2022

Simran intends to drop out of school and look for something to fetch her income, but Amba is reluctant to let her. Meanwhile, Amba attempts to contact Veeru at the university but cannot because she does not know her level.

Episode 49 -Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022

Manu giving sherbet to the visitors makes Gunjan sad. Elsewhere, Manu and Gunjan get to concentrate on their strategy. They stand outside Sukhi's room, shouting about Amba putting a narcotic in the food to make the visitors uncomfortable.

Episode 50 - Wednesday, 13th of January, 2022

Manu tells Amba that she will light the Diwali 'puja' lamp like she always does. Moreso, Amba informs Manu that the factory's building must halt.

Episode 51 - Thursday, 13th of January, 2022

Jagan is the one who gets the job. Except for Manu, his mother, and his sisters, the Pawanias are elated by this news. Manu and his family are astonished about Jagan's contract.

Episode 52 - Friday, 14th of January, 2022

Manu takes Amba, Simran, and Gunjan to a log cabin built by Raj and his friend. Meanwhile, Gunjan becomes enraged and tells him that she doesn't want to live elsewhere but their own house.

Episode 53 - Monday, 17th of January, 2022

Manu and Raj devise a scheme to write and submit a letter on Amba's behalf to Harjeet as Simran and Raman come to their aid. However, Sushila is sceptical that Harjeet will ever join forces with Amba.

Episode 54 - Tuesday, 18th of January, 2022

Manu approaches Sushila and informs her that Amba will be meeting Harjeet. Nevertheless, Sushila believes Manu is deceiving her, so she verifies the information with Gunjan.

Episode 55 - Wednesday, 19th of January, 2022

As Jagan brings the village council up to the location, he realises that Raghvi, not Amba, was responsible. Harjeet and Amba meet beside a tree. When Jagan and his mother-in-law learn about it, they track down Amba and Harjeet.

Episode 56 - Thursday, 20th of January, 2022

The community supports Manu, while Swaroop orders everyone present to interact with Harjeet till he realises he can no more punish them. Elsewhere, Deena awakes when the medicine's impact goes off.

Episode 57 - Friday, 21st of January, 2022

Deena gives Manu some of Charan's old clothes to put on. But, then, one of the dresses has a chip fall out. Amba takes a step back to examine it and discovers that Charan has had a relationship.

Episode 58 - Monday, 24th of January, 2022

When Amba learns about Charan and Gauri's connection while visiting a friend in Barnala, she is devastated. However, Amba's friend advises her to hold off believing it until she sees a piece of evidence.

Episode 59 - Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022

Damru requests that Changu and Mangu penalise Manu by feeding her to the tiger. Raj and the other children are terrified while Deena and Simran visit the police office to submit a police report.

Episode 60 - Wednesday, 26th of January, 2022

Gunjan gets furious with Simran and informs her that she is aware that they are concealing something from her. Meanwhile, Deena eavesdrops on their chat and realises that Amba and her children are distressed.

Episode 61 - Thursday, 27th of January, 2022

Manu and Amba go to Deena. She hands Deena a blade and orders her to slaughter them if she believes she is duped.

Episode 62 - Friday, 28th of January, 2022

Jagan has Yuvraj kidnapped and wants to kill him unless he leaves the community. However, when Manu meddles, he gets kidnapped as well. Elsewhere, Manu discovers that Charan is the son of Yuvraj.

Episode 63 - Monday, 31st of January, 2022

Manu spares Deena's life by standing before a speeding car. Her doctor advises Deena to stop drinking and relax. Meanwhile, Jagan returns home, and Amba informs him that she is confident that Manu will head the clan.

Manu

While Manu finds it challenging locating where Jagan kept his mobile phone, Amba informs him of the need to join them. However, once he notices that Amrit seems to recognise his face, he acts as if he has a stomach upset. Later he assures Amba of the victory they will enjoy and how assured he is that they will go back home. Meanwhile, Manu and Raj devise a scheme to write and submit a letter on Amba's behalf to Harjeet. Will the plan work?

Deena

After being drugged, Deena eventually wakes up and later gives Manu some of Charan's old clothes to put on, one of which has a chip. Later, she goes with Simran to the police station to file a report. After eavesdropping Gunjan and Simran's conversation, what will she do since she now knows that Amba and her children are distressed?

This month's The Heir on eExtra teasers have unveiled some of the major challenges that characters like Deena, Jagan, and Manu will face. For instance, after planning Yuvraj's kidnap, what will become of Jagan eventually? Do not miss the show as the episodes broadcast on eExtra Monday to Friday at 15h50.

