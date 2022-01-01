Legacy 2 teasers for January 2022: Will Felicity and Marco’s wedding happen?

In Legacy 2 January episodes, the tenacious Felicity seems to be at her lowest as she battles to keep her relationship with Marco. Preparations for their wedding are underway but she is afraid her past dark secret might come to light while Marco feels she is out of his league. Keep reading the following Legacy 2 teasers for more.

Robbie and Msizi fight over Legacy’s wetland acquisition and each is determined to win. Meanwhile, Lexi is confused regarding her love for both Sims and Stefan while Robbie and Sandra’s romance blossoms.

Legacy 2 teasers for January 2022

Primetime shows are supposed to be engaging and captivating, and Legacy 2 on M-Net continues to surpass expectations. Its storyline and incomparable delivery by its fine cast have made it a household favourite. Here are all the Legacy 2 teasers on what is coming up in January 2022 episodes.

3rd of January 2022, Monday: Episode 61 (I look forward to your proposal)

After Msizi blocks Robbie, Elizabeth persuades her brother to utilize the ultimate weapon. Elsewhere, Felicity has an extraordinary proposal.

4th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62 (Ups and downs)

Stefan is overcome with guilt as he tries his best to hold on to the secret that Sims must never find out. The partnership between Msizi and Robbie does not start well when Robbie does not let Msizi work on breaking ground. Meanwhile, the Price household weighs in on the proposal made by Marco begins to wonder if proposing is a good idea.

5th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63 (Fool’s gold)

Felicity is confused about how she can deal with the tension in her relationship and decides to get advice. Msizi is overwhelmed and does not know how to handle the situation in his new business venture.

6th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 64 (Environmental issues)

Although the situation is not unfolding as planned, Msizi is not ready to quit working on his project. Elsewhere, Marco realizes that Felicity is out of his league. Can he accept it and move on?

10th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 65 (Love and war)

Marco and Felicity’s time away comes to an abrupt end while Lexi is faced with a dilemma. Msizi’s deception is unintentionally made known.

11th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 66 (Getaway)

Lexi is at a point where he must make a life-changing decision. Meanwhile, Robbie makes new rivals as he tries to protect the latest acquisition at Legacy.

12th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 67 (The wetland of tears)

Felicity is doing all she can to make her relationship work but things do not unfold as expected. Ben and Robbie have no choice to physically fight for the wetland. Elsewhere, Stefan is not pleased to see Lexi having a great time with Sims. He comes up with a wild decision.

13th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 68 (The heart of the matter)

Lexi makes up her mind to end her relationship with Stefan but he seems to have different plans. Felicity tries to show that she and Marco are meant to be but he has started to pull away. Meanwhile, Robbie is shocked upon finding out the mastermind behind the plan to oppose the wetland.

17th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 69 (Leaders never follow)

Felicity is trying hard to be less selfish. Elsewhere, Robbie starts war against Msizi regarding the wetland but Msizi understands the game.

18th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 70 (Standoff)

Marco and Felicity are accompanied by workmates to paintballing and she creates a commotion. People around Lexi and Stefan reveal their worries regarding the outcome of their actions while Sims starts losing his trust in Lexi. Meanwhile, Msizi and Robbie are ready to engage in battle at the Wetlands and each of them is determined to win.

19th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 71 (Can you imagine?)

Robbie is convinced that things are going his way but gets a reality check from Msizi. Felicity is forced to face a dark truth from her past.

20th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 72 (Hide and seek)

Lexi and Stefan try to evade each other Sims almost discovers about their affair. Robbie has to put in great effort to end the bad blood between him and Msizi.

24th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 73 (Best laid plans)

Felicity and Marco’s wedding is approaching and she secretly worries that she might find herself accidentally exposing the chilling truth to Marco. Lexi is confused about her love for two men and she is advised to choose one to evade unnecessary loss.

Robbie’s proposal regarding the solar and squatter community project faces backlash. He also finds himself being drawn to a workmate.

25th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 74 (Breaking up is hard to do)

Felicity is concerned that her sleep talking may lead to things falling apart. Robbie accepts the forced removal but Sandra seems to have other plans. Elsewhere, Lexi has heartbreaking news for both Sims and Stefan but later decides not to tell them.

26th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 75 (You cannot outrun your past)

Marco hears Felicity sleep talking about Darren. Meanwhile, Sandra and Robbie get closer over the wetlands bargain.

27th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 76 (Love and war)

Despite things not going well between Marco and Felicity, everything is ready for their nuptials. Things are not working for Sims as his love life fall apart while Robbie’s relationship continues to blossom.

31st of January 2022, Monday: Episode 77 (End of the affair)

Felicity has to make a choice between the harrowing secrets that have taken over her life or love. Sandra and Robbie’s romance is at its peak while Barend and Msizi get ready to settle the wetland problem conclusively.

What happens to the Legacy 2 cast?

Legacy 2 January episodes focus on the characters’ love lives that do not seem to go according to expectations for some of them. Here is a recap of what happens to the Legacy 2 cast in the upcoming drama.

Felicity and Marco

Marco is not sure about proposing and the tension in their relationship takes a toll on Felicity. He feels that she is out of his league but Felicity is determined to make things work between them. However, she is worried that she might accidentally reveal her dark secrets to him. Later, Marco hears her talking about Darren in her sleep. With all these problems, will their wedding take place?

Robbie and Msizi

Their partnership is off to a rocky start when Robbie prevents Msizi from breaking ground. Msizi is not ready to forego his project and his deception is accidentally exposed. Robbie is shocked to discover that Msizi is the mastermind behind the plot against Legacy’s wetland acquisition. The men start fighting and each is determined to win.

Lexi

She is confused between choosing Sims and Stefan, but she is advised to choose one to avoid dramatic loss. Stefan is not ready to see her happy with Sims who is starting to lose trust in Lexi. In the end, Sims is the one heartbroken.

Legacy season 2 has a great episode lineup this January as seen from the Legacy 2 teasers. What will be the fate of Legacy’s wetland acquisition? Will the wedding between Marco and Felicity happen? Watch all the episodes of the local soapie on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.00 p.m.

