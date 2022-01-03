Twist of Fate Teasers for January 2022: Coming up in season 7 premiere!

Your beloved Indian soap opera has been renewed for a seventh season on Zee World! Twist of Fate season six ended when Pragya and Abhi were in a hopeless situation. Abhi’s life was hanging on a thread after being shot and Pragya had been drugged and taken. Here are the first Twist of Fate teasers for the January 2022 premiere episodes.

Alia throws Pragya out of the house but she is determined to ensure Abhi is okay. She decides to disguise herself as a maid then returns to the Mehra household. Elsewhere, Ranbeer pretends to hate Prachi and declares his marriage to Rhea.

Twist of Fate teasers for January 2022

As usual, Twist of Fate on Zee World never disappoints and promises to keep you hooked to your television the entire January. Here are all the Twist of Fate teasers on the drama to expect during the month.

2nd January 2022, Sunday: Episode 1

Alia expels Pragya from the house and does not want to listen to her pleas, while Ranbeer and Vikram fight after the former fails to link up with Abhi. Pragya defied the Inspector’s caution as she decides to go back to the Mehra household to meet Abhi with women from the NGO. She ends up being arrested.

Digvijay finds out that Abhi did not die. He asks the killer to make inquiries and ensure that the job is done.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 2

Pragya goes back to Mehra’s place but fails to get Abhi in his room, leading to a confrontation. She later asks the inspector to find the priest who presided over her nuptials as a witness. However, things do not turn out as expected when the cleric testifies against her leading to her arrest. Prachi then works with Ranbeer to get her released on bail.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 3

Pragya disguises herself as house help Gayatri and returns to the Mehra mansion. An unsuspecting Alia employs her and she is later disheartened by the condition she finds Abhi in. Alia reprimands Abhi for abusing Gayatri while Tanu persuades her not to resign from her work.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4

Prachi wants to know Sahana’s reason for assisting Ranbeer. Alia advises Tanu to win Rhea’s favour and asks her to get close to Abhi. Meanwhile, Sahana stands by Ranbeer but asks Prachi for forgiveness for deceiving her earlier.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 5

Rhea overhears Prachi talking to Ranbeer. Prachi attempts to cool her down when she persists about talking to Pragya. Meanwhile, Pragya is doing all she can to help Abhi confront his fear.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 6

Abhi wants Pragya to disclose her face and Mitali secretly tries to find out what is happening between them. Abhi recognizes Pragya as his doll and the situation later gets weird during lunch when they start talking about the marriage.

8th January 2022, Saturday: Episode 7

Vikram placates Ranbeer and later asks him to join him and the Rhea family for lunch. Abhi seems to be getting better, and Baljeet and Vikram try to make him their friend. On the other hand, Ranbeer starts to suspect Gayatri.

9th January 2022, Sunday: Episode 8

Ranbeer confronts Parth about sharing Prachi’s MMS. However, he is shocked and shattered when Prachi reveals that she has feelings for Parth. Tanu and Alia start plotting to ensure Tanu and Abhi are inseparable.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 9

Ranbeer is ready to tie the knot with Rhea as he pretends to not like Prachi. Prachi opens up to Shahana about how she feels and the plan that Alia had set in motion fails to work. Later, Prachi and Ranbeer have an emotional breakdown.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 10

Alia asks Gayatri to ensure that Abhi does not come to the engagement. Meanwhile, Digvijay finds out about the ceremony and resolves to murder Abhi. Pallavi wants to know how Ranbeer feels regarding the engagement.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 11

Pragya helps Abhi learn how to drink water while Aryan attempts to persuade Ranbeer that Prachi is the ideal lady for him. Later, Aryan and Shahan plot to ensure the engagement does not happen.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 12

Abhi creates chaos at the ceremony and an angry Alia is forced to make a radical decision. Meanwhile, Prachi comes to the engagement party to take Shahana and unexpectedly meets Ranbeer. The situation turns ugly when Ranbeer abuses her and Abhi tries to make her feel better.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 13

Ranbeer makes Prachi see that she still has feelings for him while Aryan finds out that Abhi is in danger. Meanwhile, Ranbeer fakes being excited about the engagement and he later finds out the truth about Gayatri.

15th January 2022, Saturday: Episode 14

Abhi is yet to wake up after being attacked, worrying Pragya, Prachi and Rhea. Later, Alia blackmails Abhi into supporting the wedding while Ranbeer wants Pragya to help him prevent the wedding from taking place.

What happens to the Twist of Fate cast?

Twist of Fate on Zee World returning for season seven is good news for fans who felt the previous ended on a cliff-hanger. The January 2022 premiere episodes focus on Abhi’s recovery and Pragya’s effort to ensure she is there to help him get better.

Pragya

She is expelled from the house by Alia and is arrested by the inspector when she comes back. She decides to disguise herself as maid Gayatri then returns to the Mehra household after Alia accepts to employ her. She takes care of Abhi but Ranbeer later finds out her real identity.

Abhi

He is discharged from the hospital and continues to recover at the Mehra household under the care of a disguised Pragya. Meanwhile, Digvijay discovers that he is still alive and orders the killer to finish him.

Ranbeer

He is devastated when Prachi reveals she loves Parth. He decides to marry Rhea and wedding preparations start. However, he is faking being in love with Rhea and asks Pragya to help him prevent the wedding from happening. Will their plan work in time?

The Twist of Fate teasers reveal an enchanting plot this January that will offer one of the best home Indian entertainments. Ensure you follow the television series on Zee World. It airs from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

