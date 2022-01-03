Brand new! Die Put Teasers for January 2022: Coming up on eExtra

eExtra premieres another enchanting Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish soap opera this January to replace the Voëlvry series that ended in December 2021. The new telenovela premieres on Monday 3rd January at 9.30 p.m. Below are the Die Put teasers on how the drama unfolds in the premiere episodes.

Die Put, originally called The Pit or Çukur, revolves around a powerful crime family in Çukur, Istanbul. The household is headed by Idris Kovocali, who has four sons. Although they are known for being dangerous criminals, the Kovocalis do not allow drugs in Çukur.

The family's world is turned upside down by the arrival of a powerful drug dealer, Vartolu. He causes the death of the Kovocali eldest son, and patriarch Idris is injured and cannot handle the family business. The 3rd son Selim is a softie, which leaves the youngest Yamac, who must take lead of the Kovocali empire, something he despises.

Die Put teasers for January 2022

If you are a fan of action crime dramas, then Die Put on eExtra promises to keep you hooked this January. Go through these Die Put teasers for more on what to expect in the upcoming January episodes.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 1

Idris Kocovali gives an introduction about his family and surroundings to a young reporter. Yamac meets the lively Sena by chance.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 2

Vartolu links up with Idris and makes a proposal which is turned down. The relationship between Sena and Yamac seems to be moving fast.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 3

Yamac decides to use his favourite guitar as collateral for cash to surprise Sena with a vacation in Paris. Kahraman is gunned down while Idris is rushed to a medical facility after losing consciousness.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 4

10 years have gone by, and Yamac goes back to his family but is not accompanied by Sena. Idris and Vartolu are at war with each other.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 5

Selim vows to seek revenge against the individuals who murdered his brother. Sultan attempts to convince her son to stay and assist his family while Vartolu tries to find Idris.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 6

Yamac is not ready to continue living in old ways after being attacked again. Meanwhile, Sena decides to return to her parents' house for refuge.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 7

Sena and her family do not have a great relationship, while Yamac and Vartolu teach each other a lesson and end up making an unusual plan. Finally, Sena locates Yamac, but things do not turn out well.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 8

Yamac has a final proposal for Vartolu, and he demands that Yamac allows him to move into The Pit. Meanwhile, Ayse is not pleased that Yamac is the new head of the family.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 9

Sena is not ready to follow the rules set by Sultan. Vartolu moves into his new domain in Dere but is not pleased. Later, Selim informs Yamac about their financial troubles.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 10

Yamac wants Sultan to start treating Sena well. At last, Idris gains consciousness and meets his daughter-in-law. Yamac is ready to do anything to locate the spy amongst them.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 11

Pasa and Emmi are concerned regarding Dogukan's attitude. At last, Yamac reunites with his dad, but the situation does not unfold as expected.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 12

Vartolu makes a special effort to make people aware that he is in The Pit. There is growing tension between Yamac and Idris.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13

Dogukan receives the cash, but things quickly go south for him. Meanwhile, Alico makes a discovery but is not ready to reveal it to Yamac, while Idris is not pleased with the way Yamac handles things.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 14

The death of Dogukan does not sit well with Yamac and also forces Selim to stand up against Vartolu. Yamac and Alico start suspecting Isa to be the rat.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 15

Isa is caught, and Selim is worried about what he might reveal. Yamac persuades them not to follow violent customs while Sena gets a new acquaintance at the salon.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 16

Isa makes a revelation to Yamac that makes him more suspicious. Elsewhere, Siyan causes more trouble while Vartolu and Saadet look back at things that happened in the past.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 17

Emmi and Pasha look forward to a huge delivery when things do not unfold as planned. Selim persuades Yamac about their brothers not being trustworthy.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 18

Sena and Sultan engage in another serious discussion. Yamac wants Vartolu to return the cash while Mete and Celasun make some plans.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 19

Vartolu and Selim are plotting to make someone take the blame, while Pasha and Emmi want to approach things their way. Yamac finds out that it will not be possible for him to go away from the pit soon.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 20

Vartolu shows the people of The Pit who he truly is. He extorts them and makes them work for him.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 21

Selim starts suspecting Emmi's feelings for Nedret while Yildiz attempts to save Sena from being harmed by the wicked Vartolu. Selim makes up his mind to open a gambling company.

What happens to the Die Put cast?

Die Put Turkish telenovela already has a captivating start. Here is a recap of what happens to the characters in the Die Put premiere episodes this January.

Yamac

He meets Sena, and theirs is love at first sight. He decides to pawn his guitar so that they go on a trip to Paris. However, he has to return home after 10 years when his father Idris is hospitalized, and his elder brother Kahraman is shot by Vartolu. Sultan persuades him to take over the family business. Can he handle the pressure of leading a mafia household? Will his relationship with Sena survive?

Vartolu

He comes to The Pit and makes patriarch Idris a proposal but he refuses. This leads to the death of Idris' son Kahraman, and he is hospitalized. Vartolu later forces Yamac to let him set camp in The Pit, which marks the beginning of their war. Will Vartolu have his way?

Die Put teasers reveal how interesting the new telenovela is going to be. How will Yamac's life change after joining the family business? The Turkish soap opera airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 p.m.

