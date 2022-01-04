Muvhango Teasers for January 2022: Will Tenda's confession do him any good?

Muvhango teasers for January 2022 are out, and the drama in the show has gotten more captivating. Tendamudzimu's life hangs by a thread as his past haunts him. As he attempts to get himself out of the mayhem, he gets other people in trouble. Is it too late to tell the truth? Check out these snippets of Muvhango episodes for more information.

Muvhango storyline is one of a kind. It features the conflict between modern-day lifestyle and cultural practices. Most Muvhango cast members are caught between the dilemma of choosing their peace over their limiting cultural beliefs. Their choices do not sit well with those around them. However, what is better to fight for between one's peace of mind and pleasing those around them? Check out the highlights in Muvhango teasers for January 2022 for more.

Muvhango teasers for January 2022

Recently, Muvhango episodes focused on Azwindini's dilemma and how demanding his mother was becoming. Most situations left his marriage on the rocks. Is this a test for him to decide whom he will fight for between the two most important women in his life?

Episode 3982 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Tenda threatens to murder James to hit back at Moipone, and James does not know who kidnapped him. Mpho calls Tenda out for his evil ways and even threatens to murder him. Gugu and Azwindini have one final tryst, and Vhutsihilo finds them in bed, although they do not see him. He pretends he did not see anything.

Tshireletso confesses how he stole Rendani to save his mother's life, although he is shocked to discover that his mother died in the hospital. Rendani decides to let him go, although he injects him with poison.

Episode 3983 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2021

Gizara apologizes to Hangani for thinking running Dukathole was easy, and Tenda is haunted by the ghosts from his past. Vhutshio causes a scene at his parents' vow renewal.

Episode 3984 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Moipone drops a bombshell on James, and Azwindini is in a dilemma on who to choose between Gugu and Susan. Tshireletso leaves Rendani after he confesses to the police.

Episode 3985 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Tendamudzimu prepares for his bail hearing. Vho-Mukondeleli receives a shocking phone call about Mulalo going to Zanzibar. Azwindini finally makes up his mind about the women in his life.

Episode 3986 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Mpho loses Kenosi, and Susan finally gets revenge on Azwindini. Tenda's bail lands him in trouble, and Masindi tries to make Mukondli feel better about Mulalo leaving.

Episode 3987 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Vho-Masindi plants an idea into Vho-Mukondeleli's head, and Gizara is shocked that Azwindini is sick. The masked vigilante threaten to prosecute Tenda for his crimes.

Episode 3988 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

The mysterious Angel of Justice leaves everyone, including Tendamudzimu, worried about his identity. Vho-Mukondeleli's attempts to find a new purpose in life do not sit well with the royal household. However, Vho-Masindi attempts to be diplomatic while handling the issue.

Susan discovers her assault on Azwindini has left her even further in the cold than before.

Episode 3989 - Wednesday 12th of January 2022

A dream comes crashing down on one of the Mukhwevho matriarchs, and Azwindini does not know what to make of Susan’s behaviour. Rendani adds her voice to call for justice against Tenda.

Episode 3990 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli suggests she wants to relocate to Joburg with Hangwani. Susan refuses to be kicked out of the royal house, and Tendamudzimu receives another chance to save himself. Is this a golden opportunity?

Episode 3991 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Moipone joins the live, and Hangwani threatens to sack all the staff members if they watch the video. Azwindini affirms that Gugu is here to stay.

Episode 3992 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli strikes an instant friendship with a customer, although strange figures are lurking. Gugu attempts to get rid of an opponent by throwing money at her problems, and Susan contemplates going the traditional route to save her marriage.

Tenda succeeds in solving the puzzle about his kidnapper, although his suspect outsmarts the police. Later, his life hangs in the balance when Angel of Justice puts his fate in the hands of his kidnappers.

Episode 3994 - Tuesday 18th of January 2022

Susan's muti finally starts working on Azwindini, although at a slower pace. Detective Zuma proposes that Vho-Mukondeleli lure Spitjo back to Dukathole to spy on him. James announces that Tenda has 24 extra hours to live to allow the undecided viewers to make up their minds.

Episode 3995 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli agrees to become an undercover spy, and Tendai confesses everything. Elsewhere, Susan decides to sign the divorce papers.

Episode 3997 - Friday, 21st of January 2022

Azwindini suddenly refuses to entertain Gugu, and everyone wonders whether James will keep his word after Tendai's confession. Does Mukondoleli finally have the evidence she has been looking for on Spitjo?

Episode 3998 - Monday, 24th of January 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli second-guesses being an undercover cop, and Azwindini and Susan seem to be rekindling their love. James battles with his conscience about going ahead with Tenda's assassination.

Episode 3999 - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Vhutshilo crosses boundaries to be with Gugu, and Azwindini lies to Gugu. Imani discovers the truth about James.

Episode 4000 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Hangwani and Vho-Mukondeleli are bummed to find Dukathole in disarray after an unknown person breaks in and ransacks the place. James and Tenda seem to have reached a truce. But have they?

Gugu accuses Vhutshilo of attempting to rape her and even threatens to go to the police.

Episode 4001 - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

The MMC board finally decides what to do to Tenda, and James tells Imani what happened to Tshireletso. Kgosi stops Vhutshilo from making a huge mistake.

Episode 4002 - Friday, 28th of January 2022

Rendani finally finds something to smile about, and Gugu threatens to go ahead with pressing charges. A big secret is revealed in the Motsamai household.

Episode 4003 - Monday, 31st of January 2022

As Tenda looks for KK, he comes across a scary crime scene, and Imani refuses to be part of Moipane's crime. Rendani shares her experience with Tshireletso anonymously.

Tendamudzimu

Tenda is optimistic about the success of his bail hearing, although things go south. As he solves his puzzle about his kidnapper, the worst happens when the police fail to rescue him. James threatens to kill him, although he resorts to telling the truth to save himself. His decision leaves James with the difficult decision about his assassination.

Later, he comes across a scary crime scene. Is this a set up?

Susan

Azwindini grows overly close to Gugu, stressing Susan. She thinks of ways to separate and even issues him an ultimatum. However, he disappoints her when he chooses Gugu.

A desperate Susan resorts to using traditional means to salvage her marriage. Her muti seems to work, although slower than she had expected. Later, Azwindini asks her out and insists on rekindling their love.

The hints in Muvhango teasers for January 2022 do not pre-empt enough how dramatic the episodes will be. Ensure to tune in to SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00. Brace yourself for a bumpy ride.

