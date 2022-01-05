New! The Search for Frida Teasers for January 2022: Coming up!

Telemundo fans have a reason to smile as the broadcaster debuts another addictive telenovela, The Search for Frida. The television series starts on 10th January 2022 at 10.00 p.m., replacing Loli’s Luck! that aired its finale episodes in December 2021. Below are the first The Search For Frida teasers on what to expect in the premiere episodes.

The Search for Frida replaces Loli's Luck? on Telemundo starting Monday 10th January. Photo: @hbomaxbr_portal

The Search for Frida, also called Buscando A Frida, is an adaptation of the Chilean telenovela, Where is Elisa? It revolves around the Pons family, whose presumed perfect existence is shattered when the eldest daughter Frida is abducted on the night of her father’s birthday.

The Search for Frida teasers for January 2022

The Search for Frida on Telemundo will keep you hooked with secrets, lies and resentment that threaten to destroy the Pons household. Here are The Search for Frida teasers on how the drama unfolds in the premiere episodes.

The Telemundo series starts with a happy birthday celebration. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

10th January 2022, Monday

Abelardo Pons is a prominent entrepreneur and a proud dad of three children. He holds a celebration on his birthday, and his eldest daughter Frida accompanies her cousins for an outing.

11th January 2022, Tuesday

Abelardo receives a call informing him that his daughter is in trouble. Frida’s abductor demands a ransom of $1 million in exchange for her safe return. Meanwhile, Enrique is ready to help Abelardo.

12th January 2022, Wednesday

The kidnapper makes another call to make more demands. Elsewhere, Rafaela and Salvador have an argument while Gaby discovers there is something that Ángel and Antonio are not telling her.

13th January 2022, Thursday

Abelardo finds out the abductor’s identity after recognizing his voice. The man is Ramiro Bolaños, a former accountant at the Pons company. Now that they have a concrete lead, the authorities start their pursuit.

14th January 2022, Friday

The Pons resolve to make Frida’s case known to the public by broadcasting it on television. Marcela starts suspecting her husband is hiding something when he does not answer the phone in her presence.

15th January 2022, Saturday

The authorities discover that Diego abuses drugs, making people believe that he has something to do with Frida’s abduction. Salvador and Rafaela have another argument.

16th January 2022, Sunday

Diego reads his son a printed email from Frida and then sets it on fire. Elsewhere, Marcela thinks Abelardo is having an affair.

Frida goes out for a night party with her cousins. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

17th January 2022, Monday

Someone from within leaks information to tabloids, and the prosecutor orders an internal investigation to be carried out. Elsewhere, Robles accosts Cantú regarding her feelings for Cabrera.

18th January 2022, Tuesday

Sasha is accosted by Abelardo, while Cabrera starts suspecting Gaby after questioning Antonio. Meanwhile, Salvador is convinced that Rafaela is having an affair.

19th January 2022, Wednesday

Teresa Beltrán says she spotted someone resembling Frida in a dark vehicle with someone else. Abelardo is accosted by Cabrera with a picture of his and Sasha together.

20th January 2022, Thursday

New evidence emerges following an investigation by Cabrera and his team. It suggests that there was a tussle between Frida and her kidnapper. Elsewhere, Rafaela asks Abelardo a challenging question.

21st January 2022, Friday

Abelardo feels Cabrera is not doing his job and demands that he be ousted from leading the investigation. Salvador sets out in search of Rafaela.

22nd January 2022, Saturday

Marcela discovers how and when Cabrera lost his loved ones while Abelard is filled with worry. Meanwhile, Rafaela confesses to lying to Salvador.

23rd January 2022, Sunday

The authorities inform Abelardo about the possibility of his daughter being taken by a child trafficking syndicate. Enrique receives threats from Salvador.

Abelardo Pons' daughter is abducted by unknown people. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

24th January 2022, Monday

Marcela spots Cabrera behind Abelardo’s back while Enrique admits he has feelings for Rafaela. Diego receives a suspension from school.

25th January 2022, Tuesday

Gaby opens up to Ángel. Elsewhere, Salvador and his kids have lunch together, and Tomás starts asking questions regarding what is going on between him and Rafaela.

26th January 2022, Wednesday

The corpse of a young lady whose description matches Frida’s is discovered. Cabrera asks Arteaga some questions while Salvador goes to the medical facility to see Rafaela.

27th January 2022, Thursday

During a therapy session, Martin Cabrera confesses. Elsewhere, Marcela resolves to take the poems written by Frida to the authorities while Antonio is not ready to change his mind with Gaby.

28th January 2022, Friday

Marcela gets a phone call that could be important in the ongoing investigation. After having another fight with Salvador, Rafaela opens up to Gaby.

29th January 2022, Saturday

A guy who delivers pizza claims he saw Frida using a public phone service, and a taxi was nearby waiting. Enrique becomes a suspect.

30th January 2022, Sunday

Frida calls the Pons household again and seeks to talk to her dad. The authorities establish that the call was made for a car in motion.

31st January 2022, Monday

Rafaela works with Salvador in plotting against Abelardo Pons. Meanwhile, Cabrera is frustrated when there is no break in the investigations regarding Frida’s case.

Investigations to find Frida start but end up exposing dark secrets that threaten to tear the Pons family apart. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to The Search for Frida cast?

Buscando a Frida has some of the best actors and actresses, including Eduardo Santamarina as Abelardo Pons and Ximena Herrera as his wife Marcela. They were both in Lord of the Skies, and Eduardo also starred in the critically acclaimed Queen of the South series. Here is a recap of what happens in The Search for Frida premiere episodes.

Abelardo Pons

His birthday turns into a nightmare when his eldest daughter Frida is kidnapped. The abductor makes several demands, including a $1 million ransom. Many suspects are investigated, but they all hit a dead end. His marriage is also starting to crack when his wife Marcela suspects he has an affair. How will he ensure the situation at the Pons family is back to normal? Or is this the beginning of irreparable damage?

Rafaela and Salvador

The couple cannot stop arguing when Salvador suspects Rafaela is cheating on him. He threatens Enrique, who confesses that he has feelings for Rafaela. The couple later work together to plot against Abelardo Pons. But will their marriage survive?

With such a stellar cast and captivating storyline, The Search for Frida TV series will not disappoint. Heightened drama awaits in January 2022 episodes, as revealed by The Search for Frida teasers. The show will air on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 10.00 p.m.

