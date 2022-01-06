100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for February 2022 are out, and as the season wraps, so much is in store for you. First, will your favourite 100 Days to Fall in Love cast members end up together? Or, will they make decisions they will regret in the future? Read on for more details.

100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo is an American comedy-drama series that premiered on Telemundo. Its plot revolves around two friends. Constanza Franc is a sophisticated lawyer and wife to Remedios Rivera. Her friend and Mariana Treviño, is a free-spirited lady. Mariana Treviño struggles to keep her life in order. The two friends gamble on ending their marriages of twenty years. They settle on taking a 100-days break to think whether they will keep their marriages or not.

100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for February 2022

As the last 100 Days to Fall in Love episodes roll out, are you prepared for the drama at the end of the first season? Do you think Remedios Rivera will settle scores with her husband, or is it the end of the road for them? If so, will she consider getting into another relationship?

Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Remedio calls Jimena urgently, and Emiliano and Ramiro are taken into police custody. Elsewhere, Constanza walks in on Cuesta and Polanco kissing.

Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Max struggles to come to terms with the reality of going through surgery to prevent him from losing his voice. Aurora surprises Luis by telling him that Pilar no longer wants to get married.

Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Daniel offers to help a pregnant Vero, and Elisa asks Plutarco to move in. Tere and Jimena investigate Polanco's past.

Friday, 4th of February 2022

Pablo employs Alberto to take care of Pedro. Elsewhere, Constanza realizes that she needs Plutarco's signature to finalize the sale of her shares in the Miami office.

Saturday, 5th of February 2022

Emiliano declines Fredy's invite to Remedio's party, and Elisa's conversation with Constanza leaves her feeling drained.

Sunday, 6th of February 2022

Vicky gives Jimena nuggets of wisdom, and Julia Bárcenas goes out for a drink with Emiliano. Meanwhile, Elisa shares a kiss with Enrique, her ex.

Monday, 7th of February 2022

Constanza insists that Elisa resigns because she is dishonest, but Plutarco refuses to believe the allegations. Constanza shows him a video that leaves him bummed.

Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

Plutarco and Constanza take advantage of Elisa being out of their lives to give their relationship another chance. However, Constanza stumbles upon a video that changes her mind.

Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

Ramiro and Jima get into a heated fight, and Constanza gets involved in an accident and ends up in a hospital. Plutarco goes through the details in his divorce certificate with a heavy heart.

Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Ramiro suggests to Jimena that they hire a surrogate mother to carry their child. Later, Constanza accepts an invitation to go on a trip with Sebastián.

Friday, 11th of February 2022

Luis apologizes to Jimena. Emiliano's plans about his career bum Remedios. Therefore, he makes a hasty decision.

Saturday, 12th of February 2022

Luis asks Pilar to forgive him. Elsewhere, Plutarco visits Elisa, who suggests they should give their relationship another chance after the mayhem caused by the divorce settles.

Sunday, 13th of February 2022

Emiliano proposes to Remedios. Sebastian and Constanza spend the night together. However, the experience makes Constanza realize their relationship might not work.

Monday, 14th of February 2022

The 100 days are finally over! Will Remedios accept Emiliano's proposal? Will Plutarco and Constanza reconcile?

Constanza

Constanza decides she is done with Plutarco and is ready to get into another relationship. However, she has to get his signature to finalize the sale of the shares. Later, they meet and talk about their relationship and agree to go on with the relationship now that Elisa is out of their way.

Later, Sebastian suggests they should go on a trip. After spending the night with him, she realizes there is no future in her relationship with Sebastian. Will she reconsider her chance with Plutarco?

Emiliano

Emiliano refuses to attend Fredy's party and later joins Julia Bárcenas for drinks. Later, he announces his future and career plans, shocking Remedios. After gaining Remedios' attention, he asks her to marry him. Will she accept the proposal?

These hints in 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for February do not pre-empt enough how dramatic the first season will be as it ends. You cannot afford to be the black sheep by missing out. Tune in to Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

