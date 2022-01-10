Geet Teasers for February 2022: Naintara pleads for forgiveness

Are you thinking of how you can entertain yourself after a busy day? The Geet TV show assures you of maximum entertainment, and many scenes educate and inform simultaneously. If you need a drama series to watch and get value for your time, the soapie is worth watching as every episode promises to leave you with a desire to know what happens next. Before the official broadcast, these Geet teasers discuss what to expect this month.

Geet soapie series. Photo: @Parmish Verma

Geet telenovela's theme is centred on family, betrayal, and love. The show focuses on Geet, who was cheated and deserted by a man she was forced to marry. While trying to start again, she decided to move to another city.

Geet Teasers for February 2022

If you are a fan of Hindu inspired romantic thrillers, the Geet soapie series is a must-watch. The storyline is rich in Indian culture. Keep reading the highlights to keep yourself abreast of what this eponymous Indian television drama has to offer this month.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 147

As Naintara leaves, she remembers that she has not taken her passport, while Geet lays hold on it and threatens to punish her. Meanwhile, Naintara pleads with her to forgive her, while Dev asks her for forgiveness. But immediately, Maan places a call to the police.

Episode 148

The news of Dev's arrest spread quickly, but Maan tries all he can to shield Geet from the information. Finally, however, she hears the news and feels miserable and responsible for the arrest. Meanwhile, Naintara tries to persuade Dadimaa to convince Maan to bring them out on bail.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 149

Dadimaa appeals to Maan to ensure Dev returns, but Maan makes it known to her about his conclusion to marry Geet. Elsewhere, Geet has a misconception about Maan and alludes to him using her to bring Dev back.

Episode 150

Maan decides to make Geet the co-owner of Khurana constructions. But Geet, on the other hand, feels to get bail for Dev, she was used by Maan. So, she decides not to listen to him anymore and turns down getting married to him.

Maan decides to make Geet the co-owner of Khurana constructions. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 151

Teaser unavailable

Episode 152

Upon arrival at Geet's new company, Maan warns her to conduct herself. However, Geet is shocked when she discovers he has taken over the company.

Friday, 4th of February, 2022 – Episode 153

Because of the arrogance of Maan's behaviour, Geet feels irritated. Nevertheless, to get the details of clients, she seeks the assistance of her colleagues, but she could not succeed because of Maan's overbearing interference.

Episode 154

Geet is demoted from a CEO to a secretary by Maan, who makes a peon the CEO. Interestingly, Geet successfully woos the support of workers to her side. However, the company's staff destroyed the organisation's reputation when investors from China arrived.

Saturday, 5th of February, 2022 - Episode 155

Geet is asked to leave by Maan because he is angry with her, but just as she departs, Dadimaa beckons on her to wait and encourages her to give Maan another chance. Will Geet agree to this demand?

Episode 156

Maan invites Geet to his farmhouse, and she goes with the office staff. Maan goes around at the party he organises, talking to several female guests. In the process, he makes it known to Geet that her actions do not matter to him anymore.

Maan goes around at the party he organises, talking to several female guests. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Sunday, 6th of February, 2022 - Episode 157

Maan does not give Geet any importance, even though he saves her from drowning. Instead, he goes around dancing with others at the party, and Geet feels ridiculed. She slaps him when he tries to dance with her by force.

Episode 158

For slapping him, Maan leaves without saying a word to Geet. Meanwhile, finding himself in Meera's house, Dev is surprised, and he thanks her for the care he received when he had a fever.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 159

Dadimaa advises Dev to leave for a while for things to cool down. But, unfortunately, Maan could not forgive himself for his conduct due to his misbehaviour.

Episode 160

Naintara looks for the best way to take her revenge on Geet and asks Sasha for help. All the while, Maan has been the one taking care of Geet, and she is really happy for his concern for her. Later, Maan meets Geet in the storeroom.

Whatever questions you may have based on what you have read in the Geet teasers shared above, expect answers to them as you watch the series with other viewers. Therefore, do not miss out as the series broadcasts on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 18h00 and 18h30.

