Never Say Goodbye teasers for February 2022: Kailash declares war on Atharv

The Never Say Goodbye Indian series replaces Insolent Hearts on StarLife. The new show premiered on 26th January 2022. Kailash believes his daughter should marry someone of equal social status. However, Atharv (a young man without a father's name) challenges the old man's principle.

In Never Say Goodbye's February episodes, Kailash plans Atharv's downfall and tries to keep him away from his daughter. His ideal son-in-law is Bharadwaj’s son. Meanwhile, Vividha is already getting attached to Atharv. Will her father's plan succeed?

Never Say Goodbye teasers for February 2022

There are many films and series titled Never Say Goodbye. Therefore, please note that this show's Indian name is Jana Na Dil Se Door. Never Say Goodbye's main cast members are Shivani Surve as Vividha (Uma and Kailash's daughter) and Vikram as Atharv (Ramakant and Sujata's son). Here is what the show has in store for you next month:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 13

Uma requests Atharv to hide Vividha. She also knows Kailash in Pushkar. Later, Indumati inquires about Vividha’s whereabouts from Guddi and Uma.

Episode 14

Kailash scolds Vividha for taking Atharv to Pushkar. Later, he gives Atharv a ring as a gift for protecting Vividha from some goons and warns Uma against lying to him in future.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 15

Vividha remembers the time she spent with Atharv. Later, Kailash reprimands her for going to Atharv’s house. Vividha stops him from walking out of the house with bleeding bare feet.

Episode 16

Kailash consoles Vividha while she is nursing his wounds. He later asks Uma to prevent Vividha from meeting Atharv and Sujata. However, Atharv visits the Kashyaps to give Vividha food.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 17

Atharv asks Kailash to let Vividha have dinner at his house. Later, Kailash warns Vividha to stay away from Sujata when she tells him Sujata sent her food.

Episode 18

Atharv asks Vividha why she rejected the dinner invitation. After Kailash asks Sujata to keep Vividha away from Atharv, Vividha rushes Sujata to the hospital.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 19

The doctor assures Atharv that Sujata will recover in no time. Atharv comforts Vividha and Kailash decides to give him a business loan.

Episode 20

Kailash tells Dubey how he will separate Atharv and Vividha. Meanwhile, Vivid gives Atharv some documents. Kailash later criticizes Atharv’s actions, and Vividha reprimands him for insulting Kailash.

Saturday, 5th February 2022

Episode 21

Sujata suspects Atharv likes Vividha. Later, Atharv mocks Kailash for buying land at a higher price than its value.

Episode 22

Kailash plans to stop Atharv from building the house on the land because he made fun of him. However, Atharv ignores Kailash's decision and also vows to marry Vividha.

Sunday, 6th February 2022

Episode 23

Sujata assures her son that marrying Vividha is the right decision. She then takes Atharv’s rishta to Vividha. Later, Dubey informs Kailash that Atharv wants to establish a dairy farm.

Episode 24

Kailash uses the loan to blackmail Sujata. He later orders Dubey to stop Sujata and Atharv from performing the bhumi puja rituals. Meanwhile, Sujata and her son are in for a big surprise.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 25

Kailash warns Atharv to stay away from Vividha. Later, Atharv confronts Kailash for being mean to Sujata. He also questions Vividha to attend the rituals when she takes Kailash’s side.

Episode 26

Kailash swears to destroy Sujata's son, and Vividha is also mad at Atharv for mocking her. Kailash tells Gajendra that he wants Bharadwaj’s son to marry Vividha. Later, the infuriated Vividha slaps a stranger.

Atharv

He wants to marry Vividha after setting up a business. However, Kailash tries to sabotage the young man's plan to start a dairy farm. His first move is to trap him with an irresistible business loan.

Sujata

She supports her son's decision to marry Vividha. The girl took her to the hospital when no one else was around to help. Meanwhile, Kailash is mean to both Sujata and Atharv. He uses the loan he gave Atharv to make Sujata separate their children.

Vividha

She likes Atharv but also adores her father. Kailash is the young woman's hero and role model. Therefore, Vividha always takes her dad's side whenever he gets into a misunderstanding with Atharv. She believes Kailash gave Atharv the loan to support his plans.

Watch all episodes highlighted in Never Say Goodbye teasers on StarLife. The show airs daily at 22h00 and 22h30. The network is on DStv Channel 167, GOtv Max Channel 23, and Openview Channel 110.

