These Streets Teasers for February 2022: Why is Krishi unconscious?

If you need something to watch after a hectic day, These Streets on Zee World is one of a kind drama series that you will find exceptionally interesting. The storyline reflects the challenges lovers face in a challenging society. For instance, Shantanu and Puchki, after separating for years, bump into each other again, and their emotional connection gets reignited. Get a glimpse of what to expect this February in the These Streets teasers.

The riveting story in These Streets is about two close children, Shantanu and Puchki, who initially became best friends but later split due to unforeseen events. Still, they bump into each other again as they become older and their love becomes intense, although societal constraints almost kill their romance. So, how will they manoeuvre through the hurdles? Keep reading to find out before the show's official broadcast.

These Streets Teasers for February 2022

Mr Shekhawat finds love in Asmita, but his mother, Shalini is against it, and she does not hide her disdain for their marriage. Can this be the beginning of marriage's woes? Here is what is coming up in the February episodes of the series.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 175

Krishi is unconscious and taken to the hospital by Shantanu and Asmita. Meanwhile, Shantanu invites Asmita over, but she declines his request. After Krishi regains consciousness, he is released to leave the hospital. While Asmita attempts to take Krishi with her, Shantanu stops her.

Thursday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 176

Mr Shekhawat has a firm grip on Asmita and Krishi, but Shantanu is determined to free them. As a result, Shantanu prepares a meal for Krishi and feeds her. Finally, Mr Shekhawat resolves in his heart to kill Shantanu, and he makes a strategy to carry out his plan.

Friday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 177

Shantanu devises a means of escape with Krishi when the police ask him to give her up to them. As the event unfolds, Mr Shekhawat becomes furious and directs one of his thugs to eliminate Shantanu. Shantanu proceeds to a Dhaba with Krishi and gets her food to eat.

Mr Shekhawat becomes furious and directs one of his thugs to eliminate Shantanu. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Friday, 4th of February, 2022 - Episode 178

Shantanu gets some consolations from Nivedita. Meanwhile, Shantanu and Krishi long for each other’s presence. Finally, Mr Shekhawat notifies Asmita that they are moving into the new house in Shekhawat Bhavan. Eventually, Shantanu goes ahead to sell the Majumdar house.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 179

Shalini, the mother of Mr Shekhawat, is unhappy with Mr Shekhawat for marrying Asmita, and she does not hide her disdain for their marriage. Meanwhile, Shalini rains abuses and insults on Nivedita and the children, while Nivedita expresses her state of mind on the tense environment at Shekhawat Bhavan to Shantanu. As a result, Shantanu decides to go there.

Tuesday, 8th of February, 2022 - Episode 180

The sweet dish in the hand of Shalini falls from her hand due to a push from Krishi, while Shantanu makes a disguise and calls himself Satpal Singh as he introduces himself. However, Asmita slips, and she receives a barrage of a sneer from Shalini. Elsewhere, Krishi gets angry and tries to chase Satpal Singh away. With this action, Shantanu finds himself in a troubling situation.

Wednesday, 9th of February, 2022 - Episode 181

Shalini feels it is about time to get Mr Shekhawat and Asmita closer. To fulfil the duties of a wife, Shalini gives Asmita a 48-hour ultimatum. However, Asmita and Mr Shekhawat begin to fight each other because of the hoax played on them by Shantanu. Seeing Mr Shekhawat entering a room, Shantanu decides to discover the mystery behind it.

Asmita and Mr Shekhawat begin to fight each other because of the hoax played on them by Shantanu. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 - Episode 182

Mr Shekhawat decides to go through deceptive means to make Asmita his own. Meanwhile, Akira finds herself falling in love with Satpal. Elsewhere, Krishi hides in the closet while playing hide and seek with Nirvaan, and Mr Shekhawat sees her and decides to lock her up in the closet.

Shantanu

Shantanu is uncomfortable with Mr Shekhawat's firm grip on Asmita and Krishi, but his effort to free them may cost his life. Knowing what his plans are, Mr Shekhawat decides to arrange with one of his thugs to eliminate Shantanu's life, but how possible will this be? Besides, after selling the Majumdar house, Shantanu finds himself in a challenging situation.

Mr Shekhawat

Mr Shekhawat is not an easy-going person as he may appear. His grip on Asmita and Krishi gets Shantanu uncomfortable, making the former attempt to kill him. After marrying Asmita, his mother expresses her displeasure, but then, there are several other battles he will have to fight and win if his marriage will eventually stand.

Are you ready to experience another exciting Indian adventure? These Streets teasers for February 2022 shared above have proven that Zee World is a world of entertainment. Get to know what becomes of Mr Shekhawat's marriage, especially since his mother does not approve of it as you watch from Mondays to Fridays at 19hr00.

