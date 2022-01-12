Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for February 2022: What are Musa and Judy up to?

Musa and Judy's relationship is raising eyebrows. So what is happening to them? Please take a look at Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for February 2022 for more details. Tshedza Pictures have ensured that this first-ever Xitsonga drama series is a hit. Giyani: Land of Blood season 1 premiered on SABC 2 on 1st April 2019, and season 2 began on the 1st November 2021.

In season one, The Van Reenen family received land during the apartheid regime and made wealth by selling the proceeds of their banana plantation to local supermarkets. The rivalry between the Mudau and the Baloyi families emerges after the Risinga community reclaims the land. This is after the apartheid rule ends.

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for February 2022

In Giyani: Land of Blood season 2, Richard Mudau completes his two-year jail term for fraud and marries Manoko Ledwaba. Meanwhile, his daughter relocated to Joburg and loves a Zulu man called Fezile. Meanwhile, Khensani's ex, Musa, lost his wife, Tiyiselani. Manoko pretends she did not kill Tiyiselani. Meanwhile, she also has illegal business with Vukosi Moyo.

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 41

Mahlori likes the new woman. Meanwhile, the Mudau-Ledwaba's family cold war is tearing them apart.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 42

Kokwani is mad at Johanna and Mahlori for supporting and motivating Judy to press on.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 43

The Mudau-Ledwaba's discover Johanna is still a threat to their plans. Elsewhere, Khensani unintentionally makes a new enemy.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 44

Vukosi worries about Manoko destroying Johanna and Hlengani's plans.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 45

Manoko and Johanna compete for power. Meanwhile, the Risinga community is torn between some renowned politicians.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 46

Hlengani outshines Judy. Will she ever restore her lost glory?

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 47

Judy has her limits, and Richard tries to get Manoko back.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 48

Grief overwhelms Musa. Elsewhere, Mahlatse's latest crush is dodging his advances.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 49

While Judy and Musa are growing closer, Mahlatse loses control over the game.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 50

Tension fills the air as everyone in Risinga waits for the election's results.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 51

The Baloyi family members are curious about the lovely gift Judy gave Musa. Meanwhile, Mahlatse investigates Thomas' life.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 52

Everyone is disappointed when they learn that Thomas might lose everything because of Musa and Hlengani.

Musa

Being close to Judy helps him overcome his wife's death. Later, the Baloyi family suspects the nature of their relationship after Judy gives him a present.

Mahlori

He is falling in love with a new woman. Later, viewers see how Johanna and Mahlori support Judy through thick and thin even though their actions upset Kokwani.

Manoko

She is competing against Judy for the same leadership post. Meanwhile, her husband is trying to save their marriage.

Watch all the episodes unveiled in Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for February 2022 on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30. After a tiresome day, there is no better place to be than tuning in to this show.

