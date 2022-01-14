Dream Girl teasers for February 2022: Ayesha worries about Laxmi's offer

Have you been considering watching soap operas during your free time and are unsure which show to check out? If so, Dream Girl would be the ideal show to watch. It has a thrilling plot, and how Dream Girl cast members play their roles to perfection is the icing on the cake. You will fall in love with the soapie. But first, how about going through Dream Girl teasers for February 2022 for highlights of what the show is about?

Dream Girl teasers for February 2022. Photo: @Dream girl starlife

Source: Facebook

Dream Girl storyline features Laxmi, an ambitious young girl. She is passionate about acting and would do anything to become an achieved actress. However, the people she thinks will propel her career turn her down. She desperately looks for opportunities, but every door is shut on her. Her desire to land an opportunity drives her to engage in mischief, causing her more trouble. Dream Girl teasers for February 2022 highlight her misery.

Dream Girl teasers for February 2022

As Dream Girl episodes unfold, they let us in on Laxmi's life and her determination to change her life. She struggles to be in Ayesha's good books. Is Ayesha as influential in her career as she thinks?

Episodes 5 and 6 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Samar misleads Laxmi and her aunt about his identity, and Laxmi realizes she has to create a portfolio to get through the auditions. She resorts to selling tickets for Ayesha's movie to raise the required amount. Elsewhere, Manav convinces Ayesha not to worry about the media.

Ayesha is enthralled when her movie becomes a hit, and Laxmi offers to help Samar sell samosas to make a few bucks. Laxmi succeeds in coming up with her portfolio, and Ayesha vows not to lose Manav to Nandini. Laxmi promises to teach the security guard a lesson for misusing her portfolio.

Episodes 7 and 8 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Samar is impressed by Laxmi's drive to become a successful actress. Later, he learns that Ayesha is looking for a lead female actor and tips Laxmi about it. Laxmi is excited to set foot at the Navrang Studio and finally meet Ayesha. Manav refuses to launch Karan, Ayesha's brother, making him upset.

Laxmi pretends to be blind and enters Ayesha's cabin. However, when Ayesha realizes that she is pretending, she ousts her. Manav convinces Ayesha to cast Laxmi for Samar's upcoming movie. However, Laxmi is upset that Ayesha hired her as a personal assistant, not an actress.

Ayesha lashes out on her employees. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 9 and 10 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Laxmi decides to accept Ayesha's offer as a PA, and Manav is excited to see his daughter return. Karan tricks Laxmi into pulling a stunt, and Laxmi accidentally falls on Ayesha, although she apologizes to her. Later, Ayesha pretends to care for Laxmi before her employees. What is she up to?

Ayesha proposes a challenge for Laxmi, who takes it up. Ayesha plans to fire Laxmi because she thinks she will not pass the challenge. Later, Ayesha and Nandini get into a heated argument. Samar is disappointed to learn that a few miscreants misled him.

Episodes 11 and 12 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Laxmi plans a strategy for Ayesha's challenge, and Ayesha welcomes Meera back to the house. Meera turns Manav against Meethi. The next day, Ayesha's employees are appalled to come across a suicide note from Laxmi. Later, Ayesha panics when she walks in on Laxmi lying on the table.

Laxmi's plan to fool the employees at the Navrang studio backfires. Elsewhere, Ayesha instigates Manav against Laxmi. Laxmi panics when Ayesha tells her that Manav is disappointed in her and wants her to apologize to the rest of the employees. Later, Laxmi visits Ayesha's house to return her jewelry.

Episodes 13 and 14 - Saturday, 5th of February 2022

Nandini concocts a plan to separate Ayesha and Manav, and Laxmi attempts to get a glimpse of Samar Sareen. Ayesha fools Nandini and stops her from performing puja with Manav. Elsewhere, Laxmi is shocked to find Samar in the house. She succeeds in misleading her.

Laxmi disguises herself as a Swamini to make it into the Sameer house, although Ayesha spots her and lashes out at her. A remorseful Laxmi apologizes to her for pulling her stunt. Later, Meera gathers the courage to face the Sareens and demand they leave her alone.

Samar and Ayesha get into an argument. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 15 and 16 - Sunday, 6th of February 2022

The Navrang Studio employees trick Laxmi to humiliate her, and Samar secures a job. Laxmi helps Samir sell samosas in the evening. As they converse, she comes up with an idea to impress her colleagues. The following day, she strives to seek forgiveness from her colleagues.

Laxmi's plan does not bear fruits, and when Samar notices she is worried, he consoles. Meera instigates Ayesha against Meethi, and Laxmi vows to do all it takes to be the hero in Samar's movie. Ayesha discovers that Meera suffers from an inferiority complex. The following day, Ayesha misleads Samar about Laxmi.

Episodes 17 and 18 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Laxmi pulls another trick on the employees at Navrang Studio. She pretends to have been selected among the actors in Salman's upcoming movie. Ayesha worries about Salman's offer for Laxmi, and Samar makes a few bucks from selling samosas. Laxmi feels guilty for misleading Ayesha and the other employees about acting in the upcoming film. Therefore, she asks them to forgive her.

Amrita and Ayesha collude to humiliate Laxmi during the party. Elsewhere, Laxmi believes Ayesha had her interests at heart when she invited her to the party. The following day, the employees at Navrang Studios humiliate Laxmi by laughing at her costumes.

Laxmi worries about her future. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laxmi

Laxmi is passionate about pursuing her career as an actress. She admires Ayesha and presents her portfolio to her, hoping to earn the opportunity to work with her. Ayesha subjects her to a challenge, but she defies her expectations and delivers what she is expected to.

However, Laxmi's mischief gets her into trouble. Ayesha takes advantage of the situation to humiliate her. Why is she doing this to her?

Ayesha

Ayesha and Laxmi cross paths during her search for a lead actress. She challenges her, knowing she will not hack the challenge. However, Laxmi disapproves her. Later, Nandini concocts a plan to separate her from Manav.

When Laxmi lies about the offer to be in Salman's movie, Ayesha feels jealous and threatened. Is she afraid that she might outshine her?

These details about Dream Girl teasers highlight how thrilling the show is. You cannot afford to be left out. Tune in to Starlife for more gist about the plot.

