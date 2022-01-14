The Estate 2 on S3 Teasers for February 2022: A body is discovered on the Estate

Lwandle’s mental health worsens, but Muzi does not want to hospitalize her while Castro plans to keep her mentally compromised. She later leads Jo and the authorities to a hidden grave where a body is discovered. How does the discovery affect Muzi? Go through The Estate 2 on S3 teasers to find out!

The Estate 2 on S3 airs from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

Siya unearths a disturbing truth regarding Muzi and his parents while the Mokobanes face eviction. Elsewhere, Mmakoena resigns from Castro’s council, forcing him to act while Martin has a rocky start with Jo’s sister.

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for February 2022

In the previous The Estate 2 on S3 episodes, Papa M was capitalizing on Tessa’s vulnerability to plot against Martin. In the upcoming February episodes, he sets his grand plan in motion, placing Tessa and Leah in grave danger. Here are all The Estate 2 on S3 teasers on how the drama unfolds this February.

Lwandle's condition worsens, but Muzi refuses to take her to hospital in February episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62/217

Muzi fears that Rethabile’s ritual has brought more harm than good as Lwandle has another episode. Tessa and Leah look for a way to escape while Dumisani and Mmatshepo have a candid conversation.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63/218

Siya experiences a horrifying dream while Chantelle’s fight with Ryan assesses her soberness. Meanwhile, Lwandle remembers something which leads to a bad reaction.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 64/219

Someone foils the plot that Tessa and the girls had of escaping. Mmatshepo and Tsholo do not want Dumisani to know about their hustle, while Mmakoena goes to see Castro without an invitation.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 65/220

Papa M starts working on his grand plan, putting Tessa and Leah in great danger. Elsewhere, Dumisani goes to a Phakathwayo dinner party without an invitation to get the chance to talk to his wife.

Castro plans to keep Lwandle's mental health compromised in The Estate 2 on S3 February episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 66/221

Dumisani accosts Ayanda for trying to create a happy family with his wife. Elsewhere, Jo catches Martin and Chantelle in a compromising position and accosts the former. Amogelang later comes to Martin’s place with distressing information.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 67/222

Leah and Tessa say the last farewell as they run out of time. Meanwhile, Jo assembles police officers to raid the church compound on a rescue mission.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 68/223

Castro makes a proposal to Rethabile, which drives Muzi angry. Ntate Phasa discovers that a particular individual has been stealing his valuables while Mmatshepo is filled with guilt regarding her deception. Can she make things right?

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 69/224

A concerned Mmakoena makes a bold move to secure Lesiba’s future. Dumisani almost catches Mmatshepo while Muzi agrees to employ Rethabile.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 70/225

Lwandle opens up to Rethabile regarding a dark secret. Lesiba bids Sakhizwe farewell, while Tessa’s aunt wants her to stay with her after the horrifying experience.

Tessa and Leah are in grave danger when Papa M sets his ultimate plan in motion. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 71/226

Martin and Tessa’s aunt have a custody battle while Ayanda and Sindi meet again. Rethabile has not stopped examining Lwandle on behalf of Castro.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 72/227

Castro plans to continue compromising Lwandle’s mental health. Later, Lwandle shocks the family with her announcement. Dumisani loses control of the situation as pressure mounts.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 73/228

Siya unearths a dark secret regarding Muzi and his parents. Castro decides to use Tessa as he seeks good publicity while Mokobanes are about to be expelled from their home.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 74/229

Dumisani and Mmatshepo get ready to get out of their home, while Gigi is not pleased when the Phakathwayos renew their vows. Muzi and Siya have a serious argument regarding the past.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 75/230

Mmakoena decides to step down from Castro’s council, leaving him no choice but to act. Lwandle seeks answers to her mental well-being after getting negative press. Elsewhere, Tessa’s nightmares worsen.

Lwandle leads Jo and the police to a hidden grave on the Estate this February. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 76/231

Lesiba embarrasses Mmakoena regarding Castro. Meanwhile, Muzi does not want to hospitalize Lwandle despite her worsening condition. Martin treats a patient disregarding the fact that he is on suspension.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 77/232

Muzi contacts Castro to seek his assistance after Lwandle unearths a buried secret. Jo spots suspicious activity being carried out on the Estate.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 78/233

Martin decides to make a bold romantic gesture after facing a life-or-death situation. Elsewhere, Lwandle takes Jo to a secret grave.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 79/234

Muzi desperately attempts to make the authorities led by Jo stop opening the grave. Dumisani and Mmatshepo find out about the body discovered on the Estate. What does this mean for Muzi?

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 80/235

Muzi and Castro have no choice to silence Lwandle. Dumisani receives a disturbing request from Jo, while Mmatshepo is afraid the worst is about to happen.

28th February 2022, Monday: Episode 81/236

The results of the DNA test put Siya in a compromising position with the law. Meanwhile, the truth regarding Shadrack is exposed while Martin has a rocky start with Jo’s sister.

Siya unearths a dark truth about Muzi and his parents this February. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to The Estate 2 on S3 cast?

The drama on The Estate season 2 is getting bigger, and you have no excuse but to tune in to SABC3 every weekday. February 2022 episodes have enchanting revelations, and here is a look at what happens to some of the characters during the month.

Muzi

He is concerned that Rethabile’s ritual is doing Lwandle more harm than good as she experiences another episode. He later agrees to employ Rethabile and refuses to hospitalize Lwandle despite her worsening condition. Muzi seeks Castro’s assistance when Lwandle exposes a buried truth. He desperately tries to stop the authorities from digging up the hidden grave. He and Castro are forced to silence Lwandle when she spirals out of control.

Lwandle

Her condition worsens as she suffers multiple episodes. She opens up to Rethabile regarding a dark secret and later makes a surprise announcement to the family. She starts questioning her sanity after getting negative press. She later leads Jo and the police to a hidden grave where a body is discovered. Muzi and Castro force her into silence.

Tessa

She and Leah try to find a way to escape, but their plan is foiled. They are forced to bid each other farewell after running out of time as Papa M sets his grand plan in motion. Jo and the authorities manage to rescue the girls, and Tessa’s aunt asks her to stay with her. This leads to a custody battle between her aunt and Martin.

The situation worsens for some of the characters in the upcoming February episodes, as seen from The Estate 2 on S3 teasers. Has Lwandle been silenced for good? The local series airs on SABC3 from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

