Uzalo Teasers for February 2022: Nomzamo’s autopsy results are out

Sibonelo’s end is near as all odds are against him in the Uzalo February episodes. The Christians are angry when he burns the church in a bid to drive Pastor Gwala out of KwaMashu, and Gabisile stops supporting him. The law catches up with him following the results of Nomzamo’s autopsy. Can he liberate himself? Keep reading the Uzalo teasers for more.

Uzalo airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m. Photo: @Official_SABC1

Gabisile is not happy when Nkuzi accuses her of stealing his expensive Rolex watch, while Mbatha regrets working with Babekazi to steal the watch. Elsewhere, Nosipho forgives Njeza for abusing her while Pastor Gwala moves out of the family home after Sibonelo burns his church.

Uzalo Teasers for February 2022

What should you expect in February episodes of Uzalo on SABC1? Here are all the teasers for the upcoming local drama.

Nosipho forgives Njeza for abusing her in Uzalo February episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 237

Nkunzi vows to make the person who broke into his office pay while Mbatha and Babekazi evade the insurance examiner. MaDongwe comforts Nonka and gives her hope that Njeza will come out of jail alive.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 238

Nonka is the most vulnerable of them all, and she cannot be trusted with the secret. Sibonelo and Pastor Gwala attack each other. The insurance examiner makes Mbatha panic.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 239

Njeza looks back at previous mistakes and decides to start doing things right. Mbatha is embarrassed when his scheme to expel Babekazi does not work as anticipated.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 240

At last, Nonka decides to reveal the truth, and the confession leads to Nomzamo’s corpse being dug up. The situation looks hopeless when Njeza’s trusted friend backs out on him. Babekazi arrives at the Mhlongo household.

Mbatha and Babekazi plan to steal Nkunzi's expensive watch in the upcoming Uzalo episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 241

Sibonelo accosts Nonka for giving authorities information, while Pastor Gwala makes her feel emotional. She is supposed to do things right. Meanwhile, Njeza is troubled by memories of mistreating Nosipho.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 242

Pastor Gwala comes across shocking details after receiving information that will ensure the complete downfall of his brother. Patrick Shai counsels a traumatic Njeza. Elsewhere, Mr Mbatha lands in a helpless situation when Babekazi’s next mission leads him to an Inyanga’s consultation chamber.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 243

Pastor Gwala is thinking of using Sibonelo’s close confidant to ruin him. Meanwhile, Nosipho gets a shocking message from Njeza while Nonka has a hard time celebrating the completion of the distillery because of guilt.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 244

Nosipho confronts the person who abused her. Sibonelo craftily threatens Nonka about revealing information to his brother Paster Gwala. Meanwhile, Mr Mbatha and Babekazi cannot continue their plan out of fear.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 245

Sibonelo cautions Nonka about losing the dream if she does not stop seeing Pastor Gwala. Nosipho forgives Njeza while Babekazi refuses to get out of town despite Gabisile’s warning.

Gabisile is not happy when Nkunzi accuses her of stealing his expensive watch. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 246

Sibonelo’s parents are proud of him because of what he has done with the distillery. Njeza is determined to find out the individual responsible for his attacks while Babekazi and Mbathat start working on their plan to rob Nkunzi.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 247

Gabisile returns home after a surprising encounter with two thieves without any clothes. There is hope for Njeza to get the chance to turn his life around while Mondli receives a promising lead on the Nomzamo case.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 248

The launch of the distillery is done with almost no disturbance while the corpse of Nomzamo is found. Meanwhile, Mbatha and Babekazi have a hard time finding a suitable buyer for the Rolex.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 249

Sibonelo and Pastor Gwala’s fight spirals out of control while Nonka finds herself in a challenging situation. Gabisile seeks answers from Babekazi and Mbatha.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 250

Things get complicated for Nonka after making a straightforward moral decision. Mbatha laments his decision to collaborate with Babekazi while Nkuzi finds out that a particular individual has been playing with muthi inside his house.

The law catches up with Sibonelo in the upcoming Uzalo episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 251

Sibonelo starts working on a plan that will ensure Pastor Gwala leaves KwaMashu. Elsewhere, Mbatha experiences his worst nightmare.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 252

Sibonelo sets the church on fire, and Pastor Gwala cannot find a way out. Meanwhile, Gabisile stops supporting Sibonelo.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 253

Sibonelo is attacked by furious Christians. Meanwhile, the results from Nomzamo’s autopsy examination are back while Babekazi decides to get away from KwaMashu.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 254

Sibonelo has no way of escaping the law this time while Pastor Gwala decides to leave the family home. Nonka’s efforts to assist her brother does not go as expected. Mbatha has to face an angry Gabisile.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 255

Gabisile is not pleased when Nkuzi accuses him of stealing his costly watch. A desperate Nonka approaches an unlikely individual to assist Njeza. Mbatha experiences a horrifying nightmare that wakes him up.

28th February 2022, Monday: Episode 256

Nkunzi has an outrageous offer for Sbu that might send him to jail for a crime he did not do. Elsewhere, Njeza hearing with the parole board is today. Is he fit to rejoin society? Mbatha continues to live after a near-death experience.

Pastor Gwala moves out of the family home in Uzalo February episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Uzalo cast?

The battle between Pastor Gwala and Sibonelo intensifies in the Uzalo February episodes. Nonka decides to do what is morally right, but things get complicated, and the success of the distillery completion is overshadowed by all that is going on in KwaMashu.

Pastor Gwala and Sibonelo

Their feud spirals out of control as each of them is determined to bring the other down. Gwala starts using Nonka to get information on his brother. Sibonelo plans to drive him out of KwaMashu and decides to set Gwala’s church on fire. However, this seems to be the end for Sibonelo as angry Christians attack him and the law closes in on him following the release of Nomzamo’s autopsy results.

Njeza

A traumatic Njeza is haunted by memories of abusing Nosipho and is counselled by Patrick Sai. He apologizes to Nosipho, and she forgives him. There is hope that he might get another chance to do things right as he gets ready for a hearing with the parole board.

Nonka

She is worried about Njeza’s safety in jail and is comforted by MaDongwe. She decides to inform the authorities about Nomzamo’s body, which makes Sibonelo angry. Sibonelo warns her against giving Pastor Gwala any information. Nonka is also desperate to help Njeza and approaches an unlikely individual for assistance.

The Uzalo television series has one of the best episode lineups this February, as seen from the Uzalo teasers. What will be the outcome of Njeza’s parole hearing? Catch all the episodes on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

