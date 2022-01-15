Chahat Pandey, Reeva Chaudry, Zaan Khan, and Manas Shah feature in the Hindi drama television series Hamari Bahu Silk. Pakhi is a kind young lady who was hired as a dubbing artist for a charming B-grade film actress with a masculine voice. The plot centers on the lives of these young women who feel incomplete without one another. Keep reading for Imperfect teasers on how Paakhi's job will change her life as she knows it.

Imperfect Zee World is also known as Hamari Bahu Silk and includes 115 episodes. Photo: @zeabby1

Source: Facebook

Imperfect Zee World's profile summary

Imperfect Zee World's profile summary

Genre: Romantic drama

Original name: Hamari Bahu Silk

Original title: Imperfect

Country of origin: India

Created by: Devyani Rale and Sudhanshu Tripathi

Written by: Vishal/ Renu, Sudhir Singh, Pranjal Saxena and Manasvi Sharma

Directed by: Sumit sodani

Creative director: Nandita V. Kothari

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 115

Starring: Chaht Pandey, Reeva Chaudhary and Zaan Khan

First episode: 3 June 2019

Channel: Zee world TV Africa

Network: Zee TV

Imperfect plot summary

Hamari Bahu Silk, also known as Imperfect, is a Hindi serial broadcast on the Zee World channel. In this serial, a movie producer criticises his lead actress, Natasha, for her husky voice. However, beauty can only go so far, and they decide to find a voice actress.

In pursuit of a "sweeter" voice, they find Paakhi. Unfortunately, during the audition process, Paakhi is less than pleased with the vulgarity of the script and chooses not to continue with the movie. However, Paakhi and her mother find themselves homeless, so when the producers informer her that they want her voice for the part of Natasha, she reluctantly accepts the role as a dubbing voice actress.

Paakhi sings for Natasha as she acts on stage but is doing so against her will. Photo: @tellybollydhamaka

Source: Facebook

Paakhi and her mother manage to find a place to rent with the grandmother of the male lead, Naksh. But, somehow or another, Pakhi always seems to get Naksh into trouble, and resentments build.

There is never-ending drama between Natasha, Phaki and Naksh, including publicity stunts, blackmail, car crashes and jail time. The talented voice actress tries her best to end her contract and is consistently met with more problems to face in the process.

Imperfect Zee World: cast members

This talented cast worked hard to bring us 115 episodes of the nail-biting romantic drama known as "Imperfect." This serial was initially released in 2019 and can be viewed on Zee TV. But, before we begin watching, let us learn more about the cast of Hamari Bahu Silk.

Chahat Pandey is the leading lady with the most beautiful voice. Photo: @chahatpandey_official

Source: Facebook

Chahat Pandey as Paakhi Naksh Parekh (née' Joshi)

Chahat is best known for her role of Princess Meher in the Television serial Aladdin-Naam to Suna Hoga. In Hamari Bahu Silk, she plays Janaki's daughter, Paakhi, with the voice of an angel. Eventually, she also becomes Naksh's wife.

The mischievous and devious Natasha is played by the beautiful Reeva Chaudhary. Photo: @charmboard

Source: Instagram

Reeva Chaudhary as Natasha Mitra

Reeva Chaudhary is most recognized as the 'rosogulla' girl from the popular advert 'Justmyroots' which aired during the India-Pakistan match at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In Imperfect, however, Reeva plays a B-grade film actress named Natasha. She is Akash's boss and the main antagonist who constantly manipulates poor Paakhi to continue dubbing the movie.

Naksh finds himself caught in a love triangle between Paakhi and Rimjhim. Photo: @zaan_khan_offical

Source: Facebook

Zaan Khan as Naksh Parekh

Zaan is currently playing the main character, Randheer, in Sony TV's period drama Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye. He is also the lead male actor in Imperfect, and Zaan has a lot of shoes to fill. He gives life to Naksh, who is Mamta's son and Aruna's grandson. After breaking off his engagement with Rimjhim, she proceeds to marry Paakhi.

Rimjhim gives Paakhi a run for her money when she gets a proposal from Naksh. Photo: @urvisingh143

Source: Instagram

Urvi Singh as Rimjhim Mehta

Urvi Singh is an Indian actress and social media star who is known for her work on Kota Factory (2019), Butterflies (2020), and Hamari Bahu Silk. Urvi gives an outstanding performance as the antagonist, Rimjhim, who is Mousami's sister. She nearly marries Naksh in an attempt to keep him away from Paakhi, but the engagement gets called off.

Naati helps the devious Natasha as she blackmails poor Paakhi to keep her in the movie. Photo: @shorya_sehgal

Source: Facebook

Shorya Sehgal as Naati Pinky

Shorya Sehgal is a theatrical artist and Hindi TV actor who lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In addition, he is a passionate writer who works with Sadshil Casting. Shorya plays Natasha's friend, Naati, who helps her concoct numerous schemes against Paakhi.

Other cast members:

Manas Shah as Aakash (Natasha's manager)

Rajesh Kumar as Kapadia (the film producer)

Sarita Joshi as Aruna Parekh a.k.a "Baa" (Naksh's grandmother)

Kirti Choudhary as Mausami (Naksh's bhabhi, Rimjhim's elder sister)

Zeeshan Khan as Naksh's best friend

Mamta Verma as Mamta Parekh (Naksh's mother, Aruna's daughter in law)

Due to popular demand, Hamari Bahu Silk is returning to your screens! Photo: @dth_updates

Source: Facebook

We are unlikely to get more Imperfect Zee World episodes, as the cast and crew involved in its production had to fight tooth and nail to get paid for their work. In 2020, they banded together and protested the payment issues, which have since been resolved. Luckily, we still have over 100 episodes of Hamari Bahu Silk to watch on Zee World.

