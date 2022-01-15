Once There Was a King Teasers for February 2022: Coming up on Zee World!

The riveting drama in Once There was a King on Zee World is getting more interesting in the upcoming February episodes. King Indravadhan loses the Ameerkot kingdom to Avdesh in a bet. Avdesh later reveals that he will return everything if Gayatri agrees to marry him. What will Indravadhan and Queen Raj Mata do to protect the kingdom? Go through the following Once There Was a King teasers for more.

Badi Raani Maa returns to Raj Mahal in a near-death condition and apologizes to her grandson for the crimes she committed. In the previous episodes of the Once There Was a King series, King Ranaji had expelled her from the kingdom for conspiring to take over the throne.

Once There Was a King teasers for February 2022

Since Ranaji agreed to the convenience marriage that his mother Queen Raj Mata proposed, the peace of the royal family has constantly been disturbed by power-hungry enemies. Here are the teasers on the drama that awaits in Once There Was a King February episodes.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 48

Avdesh tricks Gayatri and Indravadhan into believing that he supports an alliance. Later, he and the King play a game of chess and bet on items. Indravadhan wins and asks Avdesh to give him a horse.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 49

The King agrees to bet Ameerkot, and Avdesh Singh wins, thus taking over the kingdom. Gayatri gets a message about an individual who can help King Indravadhan.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 50

Avdesh reveals to Indravadhan that he will give back everything that belongs to him if Gayatri agrees to become his wife. Meanwhile, Sartaj blackmails Raj Mata about leaking her secrets if she does not comply.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 51

Raj Mata decides to give Avdesh the kingdom close to Mount Abu. Avdesh starts plotting to ruin Ranaji, and the lady who pretended to be Sulakshana is also seeking revenge against King Indravadhan.

5th February 2022, Saturday: Episode 52

Ranaji finds out that his mother, Queen Raj Mata, has called off an event that was to take place at the Raj Mahal. Meanwhile, Avdesh wants to find out details regarding the secret that Raj Mata does not want her son to know. He goes to see Sartaj and decides to gamble with him, hoping to uncover the secret.

6th February 2022, Sunday: Episode 53

Kartik and Survi arrive at Raj Mahal in disguise. They make up their minds to tie the knot and later try to find their way out of Raj Mahal.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 54

Chandravadhan makes an announcement regarding the start of the royal new year ceremony. Raj Mata spots Sartal at the celebration, and they later link up to talk about a secret that they have managed to keep for this long.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 55

A royal guard comes to see King Indravadhan and informs him about a barely alive individual brought to Raj Mahal. It is then discovered that the person is Indravadhan’s grandmother, Badi Raani Maa. She seeks forgiveness from Indravadhan for her actions.

What happens to the Once There Was a King cast?

Once There Was a King on Zee World is yet another extraordinary Indian series that never fails to keep viewers hooked. The Ameerkot Kingdom is under siege in February episodes as Avdesh continues with his plot against King Indravadhan. How are the show’s characters affected by the ongoing situation?

Avdesh

He fools Ranaj and Gayatri into believing that he supports an alliance. He and the King later play a game of chess, and they bet on something the winner is supposed to receive. Avdesh wins the bet of taking over Ameerkot. He later reveals to Indravadhan that he will return everything if Gayatri agrees to be his wife. Later, Raj Mata offers him the kingdom close to Mt Abu. He starts plotting against Indravadhan and also wants to find out the secret Raj Mata is keeping from Ranaj.

Raj Mata

Sartaj blackmails her and says she will expose her secrets. She decides to give Avdesh the kingdom near Mount Abu for her well-being. Later, she links up with Sartaj during the royal new year celebrations, and they talk about a secret they have been keeping for a long time. But is Sartaj to be trusted?

From the above Once There Was a King teasers, it is clear that your evenings this February will be lit with one of the best Indian period dramas. Ensure you tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 4.00 p.m.

