As we ease into the new year, The River 3 on Mzansi Magic is proving to be more dramatic and demanding of our attention. If you are an avid fan of the show, you need to go through the hints in The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for February 2022. You will be bummed by how fast tables turn.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic is one of the most loved and award-winning soap operas in Mzansi. It has a relatable and thrilling plot. The River 3 on Mzansi Magic cast members are the icing on the cake because they play their roles perfectly. If you wish to join the bandwagon, you should check out these teasers. You will not believe how much you have been missing out on.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for February 2022

Recent The River 3 on Mzansi Magic episodes featured Kedibone's dilemma and determination to find a man and settle. However, is she prepared to revisit the puzzle that is her past? If so, how will it impact her future?

Episode 92 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Outsmart, Outplay, Outlast

The Dikana family members are distraught when their family vacation goes south, and Kedibone's experience leaves her appalled.

Episode 93 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Take It Back

A new suitor leaves Kedibone exhilarated. Later, Emma says something detrimental to Lindiwe and Zolani's relationship.

Episode 94 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Queens Of Pain

Kedibone is unsure about containing the feelings budding inside her. Elsewhere, Zolani makes the difficult decision to go against the only mother figure he knows.

Episode 95 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Aunty's Boy, Emma's Boy

Zolani gives the women in his life the shock of his life, and Kedibone and Nsizwa's date leads to a heartbreak.

Episode 96 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Broken

Zolani is broken by the thought of the effects of his choices on his family. Kedibone deals with the demons from her past.

Episode 97 - Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

Missing, Presumed Dead

Beauty and Andile's friendship starts showing cracks, and an unexpected visitor shows up at night.

Episode 98 - Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

Back to Living Again

A daughter suffers a series of painful rejections as two souls connect.

Episode 99 - Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Let Me Do My Job

A parent and child attempt to mend the cracks in their relationship. The disappearance of a loved one ripples across Refilwe.

Episode 100 - Friday, 11th of February 2022

A Friend From The East

A disaster awaits a blooming love affair, and a familiar face's escapades follow them back home.

Episode 101 - Monday, 14th of February 2022

Everywhere But Vietnam

Kedibone worries about her future when someone she cares about drifts away from her. Elsewhere, a young lady's past comes to haunt her.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

A Wonderful Soul

Shocking details about Kedibone's past are brought to light, threatening her new relationship. A young lady gets into trouble when an unexpected visitor shows up.

Episode 103 - Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Living For The Brave

Two loved ones are elated when their loved ones plan a surprise for them. A troublesome lady is forced to make a drastic choice when an old enemy closes in on her.

Episode 104 - Thursday, 17th of February 2022

It Started So Well

Lindiwe attempts to humiliate a family member into giving up on their latest scheme. The new couple's romantic moment ends in tears.

Episode 105 - Friday, 18th of February 2022

I've Done It All

Kedibone gets the shock of her life, and Nomonde and Veronica take things to the next level.

Episode 106 - Monday, 21st of February 2022

Nomonde!

Kedibone finds out more shocking details that leave her emotionally crippled. Zweli grasps at straws to save someone he loves. However, the victim is in harm's way.

Episode 107 - Tuesday 22nd of February 2022

A Reason To Fight

A woman decides to save the man she loves while a wife receives a shocking ultimatum that threatens her marriage.

Episode 108 - Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Not Without A Fight

Veronica and Nomonde pull off their biggest scam, and Kedibone makes the brave decision to attempt and save a loved one.

Episode 109 - Thursday, 24th of February 2022

To The Rescue

Kedibone pulls a trend-worthy stunt to draw everyone's attention. A well-orchestrated scheme goes south when the participants change the game's rules.

Episode 110 - Friday, 25th of February 2022

Done With Her!

A young lady struggles to come to terms with a painful truth that she had not prepared for.

Episode 111 - Monday, 28th of February 2022

Cry Wolf

Veronica receives shocking news, and Kedibone is willing to go all out to rescue a loved one.

Kedibone

Kedibone's experience with the new suitor leaves her enthralled. She finds it difficult to contain her feelings. Her date with Nsizwa breaks someone's heart. Later, she is forced to deal with the demons from her past.

As she contemplates opening up about her past to her new suitor, she realizes her prince charming is drifting away. Later, she discovers details that leave her emotionally crippled. Nonetheless, she makes the difficult decision to save a loved one.

Zolani

Emma unwittingly says something that threatens Lindiwe and Zolani's relationship. The information leaves Zolani in a dilemma. He decides to confront the mother figure in his life. However, he regrets making that move. Can he undo his mistake?

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers do not tell enough how much drama will unfold in the oncoming episodes. So, if you wish to find out more details on how the drama will pan out, tune in to Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

