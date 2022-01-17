Legacy 2 Teasers for February 2022: A Price is leaving Legacy

The never-ending drama at the Legacy company gets interesting in Legacy 2 February episodes. Robbie and Msizi battle it out in court regarding the Legacy’s wetland scandal, and each man is determined to have his way. Things get interesting, if not confusing when a member of the Price family resigns from Legacy. Keep reading the Legacy 2 teasers for more.

Legacy season 2 airs on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.00 p.m.

Sanele is smitten by a new man, and Potgieters try to adjust to their romance which looks too good to be true. Elsewhere, Elizabeth is ready to date again while Sandra receives the biggest romantic surprise from Robbie.

Legacy 2 teasers for February 2022

In the previous Legacy 2 episodes, Felicity was battling between her love for Marco and the fear that her dark secret might be exposed if their planned wedding takes place. In the upcoming Legacy 2 February episodes, she struggles with the pain of losing Marco.

Msizi does all he can to have his way in upcoming episodes.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 78 (Unhappy Endings)

Felicity has difficulty facing the outcome of her actions publicly, while Lexi has no choice but to tackle hers privately. Elsewhere, Msizi will do anything to have things his way.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 79 (Poisonous people)

Sandra finds herself in a dilemma between her employer and an individual she cares about. Dineo gives Felicity an escape from her current circumstances. Lexi deceives Stefan again, but this time she is doing it in the best interest of everyone.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 80 (No good goodbyes)

Robbie decides to support Msizi now that the wetland is dying. However, a detail in the court documents might lead to Msizi’s fall. Elsewhere, Lexi takes responsibility for her actions to rescue Brightside. Is she ready to walk away from the man she has feelings for? Felicity struggles with the loss of Marco.

Msizi plans to use Sandra to bring Robbie down.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 81 (Baby blues)

Elizabeth and Felicity have a hard time accepting the fact of having or (not having) kids. Sandra and Msizi’s plans are halted when Robbie does something that affects their progress.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 82 (Baby steps)

Robbie is not ready to let Msizi escape from what he believes is true concerning the wetland contamination. He proceeds to accost Legacy and Msizi regarding the issue. Elizabeth is confused by what people are saying regarding Petra and SJ’s child, Elna. The talk motivates her to get out more and give dating another try. Meanwhile, Sanele is ready to go after the handsome mystery maintenance guy.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 83 (A thin line between love and hate)

Msizi tries using Sandra to render Robbie powerless, but Robbie is not one to easily give up the fight. Elizabeth tries online dating to find her match while Sanele is incensed by a co-worker.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 84 (A desert of money)

Sanele is happy that his friendship with Jabu has reached the Not Safe For Work stage. Elsewhere, a confrontation in the boardroom results in a surprise resignation. Someone from the Price family is bidding Legacy goodbye.

Sanele gets a new man in upcoming Legacy 2 episodes.

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 85 (Cause and effect)

Elizabeth is losing hope in love. Can Angelique’s business partner restore her hope on Valentine’s Day? Janet’s worst fears come true during court proceedings when she notices Legacy has a strong team of attorneys ready to take down Cranston and Robbie.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 86 (Lust)

Elizabeth is determined to get a man and even asks Dineo to be her wing woman, and the results are almost immediate. Sanele does everything for his new boy, but his buddies question if Jabu might be too good to be true. Elsewhere, Sandra gives Cranston and Robbie a test of their own medicine as she manages to turn the court case to work in her favour.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 87 (Hearts and minds)

Sandra is putting in her everything in the battle against Robbie while Msizi gets surprising information. Sanele is in love while Jabu is bleeding him more than just love. Elizabeth is determined to find the right guy as she receives encouragement from Lexi.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 88 (Desperate times, desperate measures)

Robbie and Msizi get ready for their last day in court. Elsewhere, Elizabeth makes a difficult decision that is likely to change the course of her life.

Elizabeth decides to date again in the Legacy 2 February episodes.

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 89 (Lonely roots)

Robbie wants to get back the things he lost due to his conflict with Msizi. Angelique is left speechless by Elizabeth’s decision while the Potgieters try to get used to Jabu’s presence at the house.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 90 (Do or die!)

Sandra and Robbie’s plot face another obstacle. Meanwhile, the Potgieter household is negatively affected by Sanele’s love life while Elizabeth’s pregnancy faces an internal battle.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 91 (Dangerous games)

Elizabeth prepares for a life-changing decision. Charmaine, Sanele and Willem cannot agree on how they took care of the Jabu problem.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 92 (Expecting better)

Elizabeth gets ready for IVF and to officially become a single parent, but it seems fate has other plans. Sandra receives a surprise romantic gesture from Robbie. Elsewhere, Charmaine and Willem are worried about losing Sanele while Jabu opens up about his secret life.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 93 (Lovestruck)

Elizabeth’s fate is changed for the best when she meets Max, and they have an instant connection. Sandra and Robbie engage in a cat and mouse game while Sanele leaves for Tembisa as he gets drawn deeper into Jabu’s clutches.

A Price makes a shocking exit from Legacy in February episodes.

What happens to the Legacy 2 cast?

Many unexpected events are happening at the Legacy company in February episodes of Legacy 2 on M-Net. Here is a recap of what viewers should expect during the month.

Robbie

He is determined to make Msizi pay regarding the contamination of the wetland. After their final court battle, he prepares to fix everything that was lost due to their conflict. He later gives Sandra the biggest romantic surprise even though she worked against him with Msizi.

Sandra

She is in a dilemma between her employer Msizi and Robbie, who she potentially cares about. Msizi plans to use her to bring Robbie down. She later does everything in her power to win against Robbie in the wetland court battle.

Sanele

Sanele is ready to have a relationship with the handsome mystery maintenance guy called Jabu. Things start smoothly between them, but his friends think their relationship is too good to be true. The Potgieters try to get used to Jabu at their home, and the lovebirds later leave for Tembisa as Sanele gets deeper into Jabu’s clutches.

Legacy season 2 is staying true to its legacy of being South Africa’s household favourite. The drama in February 2022 episodes has several unexpected but fascinating twists, as revealed by Legacy 2 teasers. The local soapie airs on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.00 p.m.

