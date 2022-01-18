Legacy on Me Teasers for February 2022: The Potgieters are falling apart

Nothing seems to be going right at the Potgieters household in the wake of the tragedy. On the other hand, Willem’s guilt and despair are making him drift to a darker place despite his sister and Stefan’s intervention. Keep reading the Legacy on Me teasers for more on the upcoming February 2022 drama.

Legacy rebroadcast airs on Me from Mondays to Thursdays at 8.00 p.m.

Source: Twitter

Dineo has doubts regarding the new girl in SJ’s life while Petra begs her father to change his ways. Elsewhere, a rift is created between Elizabeth and Angelique when a handsome new man enters Elizabeth’s life.

Legacy on Me teasers for February 2022

The drama on Legacy on Me February episodes is taking an interesting turn. Here are all the Legacy rebroadcast teasers on what to look forward to during the month.

The situation worsens at the Potgieters household in February episodes.

Source: UGC

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 54 (Unceremonious exits)

Dineo makes up her mind to make the three sisters face the consequences of their actions, but they have connections in high places. There is more trouble at the Potgieters household, and it is becoming harder to find a solution.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 55 (The mourning has broken)

The Potgieters reel in the wake of the catastrophe. Meanwhile, Petra releases something even as resentment and blame become the order of the household. Gordon decides to put his pride aside to ensure peace is restored in his family.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 56 (Pathology)

Felicity is getting ready for a life-changing experience, but she receives a call that changes everything. Angelique gets a confidant who will act as her eyes and ears.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 57 (A tangled web)

Kedibone’s instincts make Dineo have doubts that SJ’s new lady is speaking the truth. Stefan tries to intervene for Willem, but his guilt and desperation lead him to a darker place.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 58 (A tale of two imposters)

Dineo does everything in her power to ensure someone’s deception comes to light. Meanwhile, Willem is visited by his older sister, who is here to give him some tough love.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 59 (The jig is up)

Dineo is forced to read the riot act to SJ. Elsewhere, nothing seems to be going right at the Potgieter household.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 60 (Last chance saloon)

Dineo starts working on her final plan to bring her new enemy to total destruction. Willem has a tough choice to make; it is either life or death.

Willem drifts to a dark place in the upcoming Legacy on Me episodes.

Source: UGC

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 61 (House on fire)

Petra tries to persuade his father to change for the better. Elsewhere, an unwanted individual gradually gains acceptance at the Price household.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62 (Selfish acts)

Petra’s breakthrough may not go as expected when a loved one comes to the workplace. Dineo rethinks her decision regarding something that has been causing her problems.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63 (Chance encounters)

A lonely Willem has reached a point of giving up without the support of his family. Elizabeth encounters a dazzling individual at her workplace.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 64 (The party ain’t over till it’s over)

Elizabeth is smitten by the gorgeous stranger because of his passion and their shared dream. Meanwhile, Willem gets to a point when there is no turning back.

Willem decides to open up about a past that links him to Andy.

Source: UGC

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 65 (Disastrous liaisons)

Willem’s spiral down the bottle is becoming life-threatening. Elsewhere, the gorgeous stranger is creating a rift between Elizabeth and Angelique.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 66 (Letting go)

The fight between Angelique and Elizabeth is escalating. Angelique decides to ruin the only thing that seems to make Elizabeth happy. Willem is getting into a more dangerous place because of his habits, and Stefan is doing all he can to ensure his behaviour does not lead to a catastrophe.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 67 (Two frightened people)

Elizabeth makes a radical decision regarding her relationship when Angelique offers an unwanted opinion. Willem is ready to open up about the painful past he has tried to forget, but it led him to a near-death experience.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 68 (Catching fire)

At last, Willems decides to talk about the secret which binds him to Andy. Elizabeth is increasingly attracted to the charismatic philanthropist, while Angelique does all she can to expose his true identity.

28th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 69 (Return of the daughter)

Willem tries to make Petra trust him again as two former lovebirds reunite. Elsewhere, Angelique attempts to straighten things with Elizabeth, but a previous proposal continues to annoy her.

Dineo has doubts regarding SJ's new girl.

Source: UGC

What happens to the Legacy on Me cast?

The February plot on Legacy rebroadcast on Me has an enchanting episode lineup that is made more interesting by a talented cast and crew. The situation at the Potgieter’s household is getting out of hand as the family continues to drift apart.

Willem

Guilt and despair start to overpower him as he drifts deeper into the dark, despite intervention from her older sister and Stefan. He reaches a point of no return before deciding to open up about painful memories he tried to bury. He reveals a past secret that binds him to Andy and later tries to regain Petra’s trust.

Dineo

She has doubts about the new girl in SJ’s life and later does everything in her power to expose an individual’s deception. Later, she rethinks her decision regarding something that has been troubling her life.

Elizabeth

She meets an enchanting individual at the workplace, and sparks fly. However, the handsome guy creates a rift between her and Angelique, who tries to ruin the one thing that brings Elizabeth joy. Will they let the new man destroy their sisterhood bond?

Things are getting heated this February, as revealed by the Legacy on Me teasers. The local show’s rebroadcast airs on Me from Mondays to Thursdays at 8.00 p.m.

