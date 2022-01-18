The Estate on SABC1 teasers for February 2022 are officially here. If you have been following the show, you need to check out the hints in these teasers. You will be appalled by the sudden turn of events and how fast tables turn. Will your favourite The Estate on SABC1 cast members stand the test of time?

The Estate on SABC1 storyline features life in Echelon estate, a suburban gated community. It does not matter how high the estate's walls are. Some of its most profound secrets spill to the neighbouring Thembalethu township. The residents of the township cause a brawl over claims of land grabbing. Will the poor man's right be upheld? Check out the snippets in The Estate on SABC1 for more details.

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for February 2022

Recently, The Estate on SABC1 episodes highlighted how difficult it is for a relationship to end and how painful it is to move on. The episodes also featured a family in despair after hell breaks loose. How much does it take to bounce back?

Episode 107 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Jo discovers Tessa's secret, and Muzi makes a corrupt move. Sindi's circumstances force her to be kind to someone she despises.

Episode 108 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Oom Pretorius discovers shocking details about Suzaan and Ryan's divorce, and Martin and Jo agree to take things to the next level. Lwandle and Muzi make a harrowing discovery.

Episode 109 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

An estranged relative visits Suzaan, and Jo arrives on time to rescue Tessa. Lwandle and Muzi spiral in the face of devastating news.

Episode 110 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Suzaan is shocked by the discovery she makes about her father, and the Mokobanes experience a setback. Lwandle's mother comes to fix the family crisis.

Episode 111 - Monday, 7th of February 2021

Suzaan finds herself in a dilemma, and Martin struggles to fight his feelings for Jo. Lwandle suggests a plan that can help the family out of the crisis.

Episode 112 - Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

Suzaan finally does away with Ryan, and Martin is guilty about what he did to Jo. Muzi promises to change his character for the sake of his family.

Episode 113 - Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

Suzaan makes an unforeseen decision regarding her father's health, and Jo makes up her mind about leaving the Van Wyks. Muzi and Lwandle attempt to fight the wrongs in the past.

Episode 114 - Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Chantelle uses Ryan to cover up for Leah's crimes. Dumisani is belittled before Sindi, forcing her to make a decision that affects Shadrack.

Episode 115 - Friday, 11th of February 2022

Leah persuades Tessa to go to a forbidden Estate party, and Martin gets into a relationship behind Tessa's back. Meanwhile, the Phakathwayos attempt to set things right with the ancestors.

Episode 116 - Monday, 14th of February 2022

Chantelle walks in on Tessa and Leah sneaking out, and Shadrack's lawyer gives him grim counsel. Meanwhile, Dumisani prepares for the big interview.

Episode 117 - Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

Ryan spots Chantelle, Tessa and Leah where they should not be, and Phenyo acts out with Mmakoena. Dumi discovers Muzi’s plan to undermine the Land Claim.

Episode 118 - Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Suzaan reads the riot act to Ryan and Chantelle, and Tessa starts hurting herself again. Muzi offers Dumisani an irresistible offer.

Episode 119 - Thursday 17th of February 2022

Leah is delighted to hear that Gille wants to see her again, and Phenyo receives heart-breaking news from Mmakoena and Lesiba. Lwandle and Muzi finally come out as a couple.

Episode 120 - Friday, 18th of February 2022

Leah defies her mother's wishes, and Tessa endangers her life again. An unforeseen disaster besets the Phakathwayo vow renewal ceremony.

Episode 121 - Monday, 21st of February 2022

Leah continues misbehaving, and Martin is shocked to discover what Jo has been hiding from him. More trouble strikes the Phakathwayos.

Episode 122 - Tuesday, 22nd of February 2022

Gilles' confession leaves Leah appalled, and Martin asks Lesiba to help Tessa. Lwandle and Muzi disagree again.

Episode 123 - Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Gilles and Leah take the next step, and a reluctant Tessa finally agrees to start therapy with Lesiba. Lwandle makes an uncomfortable request to Mmatshepo, leaving Muzi angered.

Episode 124 - Thursday, 24th of February 2022

Suzaan is welcomed with a shocking surprise, and Martin is shocked to find out disappointing news. Gigi stirs a fight with the Phakathwayos.

Episode 125 - Friday, 25th of February 2022

Suzaan ousts Chantelle, and Martin caves in and admits he loves Jo. Mmakoena struggles to keep her dark secret from Lesiba.

Episode 126 - Monday, 28th of February 2022

Chantelle gathers the courage to make a bold move, and Lesiba reels when she discovers the truth about Mmakoena's past. Lwandle triggers Muzi's childhood trauma.

Muzi

Lwandle and Muzi discover shocking details, and as their bond grows stronger, they face another devastating situation. When Muzi realizes how much pain he has caused his family, he decides to change his character.

Later, Muzi and Lwandle come out as a couple, although not everyone approves of their decision. However, Lwandle's request to Mmakoena angers Muzi. Is he prepared for what he signed up for?

Tessa

Jo discovers what Tessa has been up to and decides to help her. She comes through for her when she endangers herself. However, Tessa continues to harm herself.

Leah suggests they attend a forbidden party, and a naive Tessa gives in. Chantelle joins them for the party. Everything goes south when Ryan spots them at the event and threatens to sack Chantelle. Will they buy their way out of this situation?

These hints in The Estate on SABC1 teasers for February do not highlight enough how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. Therefore, if you wish to know more information, tune in to SABC 1 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

