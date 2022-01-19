Generations: The Legacy teasers for February 2022: Sphe hides her boyfriend

Sphe's patient sweeps her off her feet. However, she quickly loses faith in him because he is too good to be true. Meanwhile, her uncle spies on the man and Mazwi is against his daughter dating a stranger. Generations: The Legacy teasers for February 2022 unveils more mysteries.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for February 2022. Photo: @OfficiallyRefilwe

Generations: The Legacy's February episodes will also equip you with vital financial management knowledge. Find out how Lelethu landed in the hand of a selfish lender. The debt collector is taking advantage of the situation to make supernormal profits.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for February 2022

Generations is of the longest-airing local soapies in Mzansi. However, it still gets sweeter and more viewers by the day. Being part of Generations: The Legacy's cast is a significant achievement for any actor. Here are the February updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 52 (1872)

Nkosiyabo gives Thembeka shocking news, and the Malinga brothers fight again. Elsewhere, Mpho vows to get back at those who humiliated him.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 53 (1873)

Tracy's friends inspire her to be courageous, and the bleeding rookie constable begs help. Meanwhile, Pamela's insubordination has consequences.

Pamela meets someone who later jeopardizes her career. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday 3rd February 2022

Episode 54 (1874)

Kabisi reluctantly swallows his pride, and Ayanda is enraged by the board's decision. Later, Mazwi shows his mean and vicious side.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 55 (1875)

Mpho is yet to learn his lesson as rivalry between the ex-lovers intensifies. Meanwhile, someone becomes a prostitute for survival.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 56 (1876)

Sphe's deceitful uncle spies on her man, and guilt haunts Lucy. Elsewhere, the girl who changed Fikile's life needs her help.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 57 (1877)

Tracy's pleas won't soften Mazwi's heart, and Kabisi must choose between backing off and pressing on. Lelethu urgently needs money for an emergency.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 58 (1878)

Mpho teaches Luyolo a lesson out of love, and Nkosiyabo celebrates his victory in front of his enemy. Meanwhile, the loan shark unexpectedly initiates the debt claim process.

Kabisi warns his team against involving the Celes in their plans. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 59 (1879)

Luyolo gets disappointed with his ex. Elsewhere, Pele's brother hates his tough-love approach. Meanwhile, Tracy regrets making desperate decisions.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 60 (1880)

Pitso cautions his rookie partner against getting distracted by some good news. Finally, Lelethu reviews the debt and finds a solution, and Sphe finds her new patient enchanting.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 61 (1881)

Mpho can't believe he pulled off the previous night's event, and Zanele hates eating her words. Elsewhere, someone appreciates flowers more than a thoughtful gift.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 62 (1882)

Luyolo marks his territory, and Zobo warns those who tell on him. Later, Kabisi pushes for a position at Moroka Media.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 63 (1883)

Tracy is double-minded about fulfilling Lelethu's request. Meanwhile, Nontle worries about her friend after overhearing some conversation. Elsewhere, an unexpected offer confuses Sphe.

Mazwi does not trust Sphe's loyalty. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 64 (1884)

Mpho is cold towards an early morning visitor, and Nkosiyabo does not support his niece's plans for the night. Later, someone experiences the debt collector's nasty revenge.

Friday 18th February 2022

Episode 65 (1885)

Pamela finds intriguing information about the missing women, and Winston is now shrewder than before. Elsewhere, Pele's visitor gives him a starling reason for his late-night visit.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 66 (1886)

Tracy must make a vital decision, and Zanele hopes her partner will finally tell her the truth. Elsewhere, Sphe suspects something is off with her new man.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 67 (1887)

Hardcore Zobo is willing to forgive and forget. Meanwhile, Pamela is astounded by her friend's reaction when she asks to meet her new boyfriend. Elsewhere, people pull guns on each other when the deal turns sour.

Nkosiyabo's offer stuns Pamela. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 68 (1888)

Lucy orders a male friend to follow instructions or die. Elsewhere, Mazwi is against his daughter having an affair with a stranger. Meanwhile, good intentions lead to dangerous repercussions.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 69 (1889)

Sphe feels lost after hearing Winston's confession. Meanwhile, Mpho must price for breaking the law, and Lelethu takes the risk to save himself.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 70 (1890)

Zanele smells a rat when a witness goes missing, and Pamela comforts herself she finds some vital clues. Meanwhile, Fikile refuses to let a man boss her around.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 71 (1891)

Nontle endures exhuming decomposing bodies, and Nkosiyabo won't allow Moroka Media to steal his crown. Meanwhile, Mazwi shows empathy when he is in a good mood.

Fikile's team asks her to use Ben for their plan to succeed. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Mpho

Mpho might go to jail for making a grave mistake while seeking revenge.

Tracy

Pleading with Mazwi is a waste of time. Therefore, she resolves never to make hasty choices.

Pamela

Pamela might lose her job because of insubordination. Also, Sphe avoids introducing her to her new boyfriend.

Ayanda

She is torn between voting for Nkosiyabo and Kabisi.

Since Generations: The Legacy teasers unveils the show's most captivating scenes, keep checking these spoiler alerts for more updates. Also, tune in on SABC1 on weekdays at 20h00.

