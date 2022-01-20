Imbewu teasers for February 2022: Khanyo faints in court

Khanyo lands into the hot soup after witnessing a homeless man walk into the church covered in a blanket stained with Thokozile's blood. Before this, Nkululeko had found clues concerning Thokozile's murder and reopened the case. Imbewu teasers for February 2022 unveils who are for and against Khanyo in this trying moment.

Imbewu's February episodes are not short of surprises. For instance, Mira almost gets hold of Shria's hair for a secret DNA test. Later, Nirupa throws her out of the house for secretly persuading convict Maharaj to take the DNA test. Her actions almost divide their family. As a result, everyone begins to avoid her.

Imbewu teasers for February 2022

Be prepared for more entertaining scenes from the Imbewu cast. These actors and the entire production team keenly deliberate upon each scene before releasing it to the viewers. All they want is to make you happy. Here are more updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 992

Sifiso meets maZulu and gains professional trust from Zithulele. Meanwhile, Mira is caught cutting off Shria's hair for a DNA test.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 993

Nkululeko wants to reopen Thokozile's murder case after finding clues about the killers.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 994

Khanyo panics when a homeless man wrapped in a blanket that has Thokozile's bloodstains enters the church.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 995

Maharaj informs Mira that he will handle the DNA test process and wants Nirupa and Shria to reconcile if the test turns positive.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 996

Maharaj intentionally falls sick to qualify for parole. Meanwhile, Zakithi discovers that Zithulele and Sifiso initiated the fake news about Maluju Oil sabotaging Shongololo Oil.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 997

The police raid KaMadonsela's hut after spending lots of time renovating it. They later leave empty-handed.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 998

Nirupa throws Mira out of the house after admitting that she convinced Maharaj to get a DNA test.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 999

Nkululeko and detective Mthembu shift their attention from searching for the homeless man to Khanyo.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 1000

MaZulu warns Zithulele even after believing in her innocence. As a result, Shongololo Oil gets out of trouble. Elsewhere, Nirupa holds Mira responsible for their family's disunity.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 1001

The DNA tests results confirm Maharaj is Shria's father. How will Nirupa take the news?

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 1002

Mira understands that everyone is avoiding her, and Khanyo endures the pressure.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 1003

Khanyo's confession at the church upsets Nkululeko. Luckily, Phakade and kaMadonsela are there to save her from Nkululeko's attack.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 1004

Buhle accidentally likes bra Xolani's picture on social media after their date.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 1005

Maharaj forces a father-daughter relationship on Shria and later instructs Dr Wallace to discharge him, yet he is far from recovering.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 1006

Sebenzile unveils her top-notch leadership skills at the women's meeting. Everyone seems to like her.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 1007

Nkululeko refuses to forgive Khanyo. Later, Khanyo informs Phakade about her resignation from the church.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 1008

Buhle is disappointed in bra Xolani for not showing up at their meeting point. Phakade motives Khanyo to perform her church duties as her mother watches over her.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 1009

Duduzile is disappointed with the congregants for assuming Khanyo is a murderer. Elsewhere, Maharaj devises a backup plan.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 1010

KaMadonsela and Sebenzile are enraged when someone hits Khanyo with eggs, and Nkululeko is upset by maZulu for believing in Khanyo's innocence. Later, Khanyo rejects kaMadonsela's muthi offer because she wants to be clean while facing the court.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 1011

Pressure makes Khanyo lose confidence in herself while in court. As a result, the lady faints in front of the judge.

Khanyo

Nkululeko and detective Mthembu begin investigating Khanyo. Meanwhile, Phakade encourages her not quit her position at the church even when its members and Nkululeko think she is a murderer. Duduzile, Phakade, KaMadonsela and Sebenzile, and maZulu also believe she is innocent.

Maharaj

He intentionally makes himself sick to obtain parole after discovering Shria's father. Maharaj then begins to force Shria to bond with him.

Buhle

She unintentionally likes bra Xolani's social media post after their first date. Later, the man stands her up on their second date. Is he even serious with Buhle?

Watch all episodes unveiled on Imbewu teasers on weekdays. eExtra moved the series from 22h15 to 10h15. Meanwhile, e.tv airs the premiere episodes at 21h30, a repeat at 12h30, and the omnibus on Saturdays at 11h20.

