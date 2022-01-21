New! Happy Hearts Teasers for January 2022: Coming up on StarLife!

StarLife cares about your home entertainment, and the channel is about to give you a full dosage of happiness with the new Happy Hearts Indian series. The show makes its debut on 30th January, immediately after the Wedding Planners series finale the previous day. Below are the first Happy Hearts teasers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Indian series premieres on StarLife on 30th January 2022 at 9.00 p.m. Photo: @Bollyydotcom

Source: Twitter

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji plot revolves around Happy, a free-spirited middle-class lady. She gets married to a kind-hearted Chintu and constantly fights with his younger playboy brother, Rocky. Happy and Rocky later realize that they have feelings for each other.

Happy Hearts teasers for January 2022

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji originally aired on StarPlus in 2019, at a time when many Indian production companies were focusing on making supernatural dramas. Here are the initial teasers for Happy Hearts premiere episodes.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji revolves around Happy, a free-spirited middle-class girl. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

30th January 2022, Sunday: Episodes 1 and 2

An exciting journey begins as Happy Mehra keeps guests at her cousin’s pre-wedding entertained. However, not everyone in the audience is impressed, including Happy’s uncle Pratap. What is going on with him?

Happy has an innovative idea on how to organize the cash needed for Sandhya’s medicine. Later, she smacks Rocky for vandalizing her vehicle, and it seems she is in big trouble.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episodes 3 and 4

Happy and her siblings think about Chintu taking the blame to rescue her from trouble. On the other hand, Rocky feels she is responsible for the problems he has been going through.

Rocky makes up his mind to make Happy pay for what she did during her usual errands. Chintu later finds her in a weird location.

In the premiere episodes, Happy keeps guests at her cousin's pre-wedding entertained but not her uncle. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Happy Hearts cast?

The Happy Hearts on StarLife cast has some of the most talented Bollywood stars, including Jasmin Bhasin as Happy, Ansh Bagri as Rocky, Rohit Purohit as Ranvijay, and Aru Krishansh Verma as Chintu. Jasmin Bhasin later left the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji series because she did not want to play the role of a mother and was replaced by Donal Bisht. Here is a look at what happens to the characters in the premiere episodes.

Happy

In the Happy Hearts premiere episodes, Happy is busy making others jovial. She entertains guests at her cousin’s pre-wedding and later comes up with an innovative way to organize cash needed for Sandhya’s medicine. However, things are rocky between her and Rocky. She smacks him for vandalizing her vehicle, and he decides to take revenge on her.

The Happy Hearts Indian series narrates a different kind of love story, and viewers will love it. The first Happy Hearts teasers have given you a sneak peek of how enchanting and engaging the show is going to be. The soapie will air on StarLife from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Geet teasers for February 2022: Nayantara and Arjun conspire to destroy the Khuranas

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in February 2022 episodes of Geet on StarLife. Maan promises to look after Geet and her baby after finding out she is pregnant. Nayantara returns and tries to kill Geet twice, but Maan arrives in time to save her.

Dev has a fallout with his brother Maan, and he later seeks to divorce Nayantara. She is furious and conspires with her brother Arjun to seek revenge against the Khurana brothers and everyone associated with them.

Source: Briefly News