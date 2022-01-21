Getroud met Rugby teasers for February 2022: Maryke's lost ring
Pine assures Maryke that he will find the missing ring. How did she lose the precious ornament? Meanwhile, Pine hopes Kristen will agree to rekindle their love. Does setting eyes on Amanda part of his plan to win her back? Find juicier updates in Getroud met Rugby teasers for February 2022.
Candice and Liam's relationship falls apart shortly after deciding to embrace motherhood. Later, sharing a video about the man who assaulted her helps her find his former wife. Will the lady lead Candice to the man she is looking for?
Getroud met Rugby teasers for February 2022
The talented Getroud met Rugby's cast make the series irresistible and addictive. It has been on kykNET for over a decade now because the production team keenly chooses actors who can maintain high ratings. Here are more updates:
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Episode 142
Simon discovers Lulu's plans. Candice is hospitalized, and Ryno realizes the truth concerning Ashton and Asher.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Episode 143
Liam gives Candice some bad news. Elsewhere, Ryno pranks Zappa, and Maryke misplaces her wedding ring.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Episode 144
Maryke desperately searches for her ring, while Simon receives unexpected news. Meanwhile, Nico discovers Lulu and Simon's ambitions.
Friday, 4th February 2022
Episode 145
News about Renate shocks everyone, and the desperate Liam reaches out to Candice. Elsewhere, Kristien shows off her engagement ring.
Monday, 7th February 2022
Episode 146
Pine promises to find Maryke's ring, and the men examine Ashton's sexual orientation. Meanwhile, Liam is concerned about Candice.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022
Episode 147
Liam and Lulu persuade Candice to cancel the interview, and Pine later makes an appointment with Koekie, and Simon is stressed out.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022
Episode 148
Candice confides in Liam her desire to have children. Buks and Nesie welcome someone into their home, and Simon suppresses his romantic feelings for Lulu.
Thursday, 10th February 2022
Episode 149
Petro gives Buks and Nesie a new challenge. Later, Amanda and Bibi reconcile while Candice and Liam quarrel.
Friday, 11th February 2022
Episode 150
Pottie, Magda and Petro hold a meeting. Elsewhere, Maryke retrieves her ring, and Candice attends the interview.
Monday, 14th February 2022
Episode 151
Riaan Benade performs at Pottie's Valentine's party, and Pine later tells Kristien the truth. Finally, Simon confesses his love for Lulu.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022
Episode 152
Pine strives to win Kristien back. Elsewhere, Buks and Nesie have overlapping ideas about parenthood, and Ryno assumes he wronged Ashton.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022
Episode 153
Liam and Candice land in a dilemma, and Lulu is mad at Simon. Elsewhere, Petro refuses to visit her mother.
Thursday, 17th February 2022
Episode 154
Nesie argues with Petro, and Simon hopes to re-win Lulu's love. Meanwhile, Pine devises a plan for Kristien.
Friday, 18th February 2022
Episode 155
Simon's actions damage his relationship with Lulu. Elsewhere, Nesie surprises Petro with a makeover, and Candice receives troubling news.
Monday, 21st February 2022
Episode 156
Ashton moves in with Ryno, and Petro runs away. Meanwhile, Candice shares a video about her assaulter.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022
Episode 157
Will Simon and Lulu's love withstand the tests of time? Elsewhere, Johan meets Petro and Candice meets her assaulter's former wife.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
Episode 158
Petro tells Buks and Nesie what she desires most in the world. Ryno and Ashton's affair blooms, and Nico learns about the kiss.
Thursday, 24th February 2022
Episode 159
Buks and Nesie worry about Petro clinging onto them. Next, Lulu teaches Simon a lesson. Elsewhere, Amanda and Kristien's cold war explodes again.
Friday, 25th February 2022
Episode 160
Petro and Johan fall in love. Meanwhile, Simon tries to talk to Lulu, and Pine sets his eyes on Amanda.
Monday, 28th February 2022
Episode 161
Lienkie is afraid of Johan loving Petro. Will Lulu choose Simon and Nico? Meanwhile, someone is stalking Pine.
Petro
She refuses to visit her mother and flees from home after Nesie gives her a surprise makeover. Buks and Nesie try to protect her from getting attached to them. Later, Lienkie worries about her dating Johan.
Lulu
Her relationship with Simon goes south shortly after he opens up his feelings for her. So who will Lulu choose between Simon and Nico?
If you liked Getroud met Rugby teasers for February 2022, tune in on kykNET on weekdays at 18h00 for more entertainment. You won't be disappointed.
