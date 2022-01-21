Gomora 2 Teasers for February 2022: Thathi’s wedding is back on!

Melusi struggles to accept the inevitable break-up as Thathi gets ready to marry Phumlani. He tries to make Thathi change her mind while Gladys threatens him with the divorce documents after making a discovery about their marriage. Discover how the drama unfolds from the Gomora 2 teasers.

Zodwa is trying to change her life, but Teddy still doubts her while Gladys decides to fire her. Elsewhere, Qhoqhoqho is determined to find Don’s murderer while MaChonco refuses to give Phumlani her blessing to marry Thathi.

Gomora 2 teasers for February 2022

The fans of Gomora 2 on Mzansi Magic should get ready to experience one of South Africa’s master-scripted storylines this February. Here are all the teasers on the riveting drama to expect in Gomora 2 February episodes.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 202

Thathi and Melusi share a kiss. Elsewhere, Teddy wants Stompie to offer him some advice.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 203

Melusi has a hard time accepting an inevitable break-up. Can he make things work again? Teddy fails to get eight gorillas for Zodwa while Sonto sets his plan to eliminate Sdumo for good in motion.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 204

Zodwa says no to alcohol while Thathi rejects Melusi. Meanwhile, Teddy is still finding it hard to believe Zodwa.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 205

Gladys terminates an employee’s work contract disregarding her determination to change her life for the better. Elsewhere, Phumlani contacts someone to ensure his troubles come to an end.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 206

Melusi decides to face the origin of his wounds. Zodwa decides to reveal her truth as she says her farewell to the Dlaminis.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 207

Glady’s wants Melusi to open up if he still loves Thathi. Sonto is convinced that a powerful individual is responsible for the harassment of Gomora girls.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 208

Zodwa does all she can to ensure her job is restored while Phumlani moves forward with the lobola negotiations. Meanwhile, Mazet learns the surprising truth about the individual who stole the cash.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 209

Phumlani’s uncles are determined to find out the person responsible for the death of Mbongeni. Teddy finds out the truth regarding the R1000 that was stolen and has to bear the worst consequences of his allegations.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 210

Things do not turn out well during the lobola negotiations. On the other hand, Zodwa is not ready to pardon Teddy.

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 211

Thathi is not comfortable with Mazet living at Phumlani’s place. Elsewhere, Zodwa refuses to talk to Sibongile.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 212

Teddy finally gets the job he has been praying for at the pub. Thathi experiences more problems with the in-laws when Phumlani’s parents arrive.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 213

MaChonco is not willing to give Phumlani her blessing to tie the knot with Thathi. Gladys makes an already existing discovery concerning her marriage.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 214

The preparations for Thathi’s nuptials are back on track. Gladys threatens to end her marriage with Melusi.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 215

Melusi is not happy when he finds out about Phumlani’s latest involvement with Gomora High. Elsewhere, Teddy finds Qhoqhoqho searching for the person who killed Don.

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 216

The matric results are out, and Teddy and Ntokozo handle their fate. Meanwhile, Machonco maintains her decision not to talk to Sonto at all.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 217

Melusi risks everything in an effort to make Thathi change her decision. Qhoghoqho is not tired of trying to find the person who murdered Don.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 218

Ntokozo finds out he is the last person in Qhoqhoqho’s search for the truth. Meanwhile. Thathi opens up to Mam’Sotho about Melusi’s love for her.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 219

Gladys reveals to Melusi the decision she has made regarding their union. Buhle receives an ultimatum from Pretty on the day of her mother’s wedding.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 220

Thathi finds out about the big secret that Phumlani has been hiding from her. Will she proceed with the wedding? Melusi Ntokozo is determined to find a way out of Qhoqhoqho’s unending demands.

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast?

Some of the characters on Gomora 2 on Mzansi Magic are about to make questionable decisions in the upcoming February episodes. What will be the consequences of their actions?

Melusi

He shares a kiss with Thathi and has a hard time accepting the inevitable break-up. Gladys wants to know if he still loves Thathi and later threatens him with divorce after making a discovery. He later tries to make Thathi change her mind regarding her upcoming wedding with Phumlani. Is there hope of them being together again?

Thathi

She turns down Melusi as she gets ready to marry Phumlani. She later has a bad start with her in-laws, especially MaChonco, who does not want Phumlani to marry her. Her wedding proceeds, but Melusi tries to convince her to change her mind, and she later confesses to Mam’Sotho about Melusi’s love. Later, Thathi discovers the deep secret Phumlani has been hiding from her. Is she making a decision she will regret later?

Gomora season 2 will leave you with mixed feelings regarding the turnout of events, as you have seen from the Gomora 2 teasers. Is Gladys ready to divorce Melusi in the wake of Thathi's marriage to Phumlani? Discover how the story unfolds by tuning in to Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

