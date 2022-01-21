The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for February 2022: Meet Lindiwe's new friend

Zweli's reaction towards Lindiwe's friendship with the new mining tycoon raises eyebrows. His jealousy makes viewers suspect they have marital problems. The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for February 2022 digs deeper into this issue.

When will The River 5 episodes start? The fifth season will sweep in on Monday, 6th January 2022. Therefore, viewers have a few more days to watch The River 4 season finale. Meanwhile, the upcoming season promises to give viewers a full dose of top-notch entertainment.

The River season 5 teasers for February 2022

The River season 4 will end on Friday, 4th February 2022. When was the last time you watched this show? The final season might catch you off guard if you have not been tuning in for a while now. So much has happened to The River actors in the past few months, and more surprises are coming up.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 2

An old stranger returns to the Dikana house to seek answers. Unfortunately, none of them has the information he needs.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 3

Kedibone distances her family from an incredible gift. Meanwhile, Lindiwe upholds her decision.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 4

A surprise hits the Mokoenas while making a life-changing strategy. Later, Lindiwe faces her past.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 5

Lindiwe is curious about the new offer, and the Mokoenas start over.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 6

Lindiwe is double-minded about accepting the business proposal. Elsewhere, Mabutho is in denial regarding his fate.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 7

Lindiwe makes friends with an intriguing person while the Mokoenas desperately need trustworthy allies.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 8

Mabutho needs an urgent financial solution. Meanwhile, Cobra is making merry with his wealth.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 9

Lindiwe's new friendship is thriving. Elsewhere, Zweli denies his new reality, and Mabutho is under pressure. What will he do?

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 10

Zweli has many problems at home and the office. Meanwhile, Mabutho digs his own grave.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 11

Lindiwe's family is concerned about her frequent meetings with Mnqobi. Elsewhere, Mabutho's new job is nothing close to his earlier expectations.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 12

Lindiwe faces uncomfortable questions, and Mabutho uses dubious ways for career development.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 13

Mabutho suspects something fishy is going on at his workplace. Meanwhile, Zweli feels uneasy while at home.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 14

Mabutho investigates his suspicions. Elsewhere, Detective Tshabalala throws water at provincial police commissioner Zweli.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 15

Mabutho falls into his enemy's trap by accepting a suspicious invitation, while Zweli follows his intuition.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 16

Zweli is jealous of Lindiwe and the new mining mogul's closeness. Meanwhile, his relationship with Lindiwe is deteriorating. Elsewhere, Mabutho lands into trouble.

Mabutho

Financial difficulties force him to take a job that puts him in a worse situation. Mabutho's new job falls below his expectations.

As a result, the man makes an unethical move for his career to grow and discovers later fishy things at the office. Turning himself into a private investigator throws him into the lion's den.

The Mokoenas

The family starts over after something ruins their chances of grabbing an opportunity of a lifetime.

Catch more entertainment tonight on 1Magic at 20h00. The show only airs on weekdays and is the best for easing the day's stress. Also, keep checking The River 5 teasers for more updates.

