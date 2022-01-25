Droomverlore teasers for February 2022: Sanem meets Can's ex-lover

Can and his brother, Emre, plead with Sanem to return to work after her unexpected informal resignation. However, their good intentions lead to Sanem and Can's break-up. While Sanem avoids Can, his ex-girlfriend returns to rekindle their love. Droomverlore teasers for February 2021 explains more about the looming love triangle.

Droomverlore's February episodes have the best surprises. For instance, Sanem eventually decides to return to work and goes to Can's house to ask him not to leave the country. Guess who opens the door? It is Polen, Can's ex-girlfriend!

Droomverlore teasers for February 2021

How will Can handle two women competing for his love? The story is getting more exciting, and those who will miss the show henceforth will regret it. At this point, all households that watch Droomverlore will have pin drop silence whenever it airs. Below are more updates about Can and Sanem's love story:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 17

Sanem explains to her parents why she seems engaged to three men. Meanwhile, photographer Can's shattered reputation jeopardizes his career.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 18

Sanem looks for Can in the forest. Meanwhile, JJ and Ayhan trace the hacker, and Mevbike persuades Osman to marry her daughter.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 19

Cengiz asks Ayhan to help her confront the hacker. However, Sanem and Emre's unexpected return ruins their plan.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 20

Ayling holds onto Emre even after breaking up with her. Elsewhere, Guliz begs JJ to tell him the secret, and Mevkibe requests Ayhan to help her go on a diet.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 21

The neighbourhood likes Muzaffer's new shop. Meanwhile, Sanem tries to hide from Can in vain because her boss wants her to be on the new campaign development team.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 22

Sanem quits her job without writing a formal resignation letter to avoid meeting Can. Nihat messes up with her cooking practice. Later, Can and Emre try to make Sanem return to work, thus causing Can and Sanem's break up.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 23

Aysun uses one of the managers to make Sanem return to work. As a result, Sanem meets Can unexpectedly. Meanwhile, Mevkibe wants to prove to her rival that she has more worth than a mere housewife.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 24

JJ's gift to Ayhan leads to an unexpected reaction, and Mevkibe throws a 26th-anniversary party for her shop. Elsewhere, the agency's staff encounter food poisoning before a scheduled meeting with notable clients.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 25

Mevkibe and Aysun's rivalry intensifies, and Sanem plans to confess her feelings for Can.

Monday 14th February 2022

Episode 26

Can's ex-girlfriend, Polen, opens the door when Sanem goes to his house to beg him not to travel abroad. Later, Sanem seeks prophecy from a local fortune teller Guliz introduces to the staff.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 27

A boss from the new ad campaign visits the office before Leyla makes it back from town. Meanwhile, Sanem assumes the office guest can be a better boyfriend than Can.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 28

Nihat, Osman and Muzaffer market Osman's Vegan-frikadeller despite the odds. Elsewhere, Aylin gives Emre and Can a surprise business proposal during breakfast.

Sanem, Can, Polen and Levent go for lunch at a nearby restaurant after launching the new car. Meanwhile, Sanem flirts with Levent to make Can jealous, and Polen gets drunk. She later asks Sanem to find Can because she fears him leaving before she feels sober.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 29

Can is upset with Sanem for taking Polen to his secret abode, and Osman (the butcher) tries to sabotage the vegan catering. Mekvibe assumes Nihat will cheat on her when she discovers his new job in the advertising industry.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 30

Deren and Aylin compete over the new ad campaign's leadership. However, they are not the only ones eyeing the position.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 31

Mevkibe requests Can to determine the best cook between her and Aysun. Meanwhile, chaos ruins the photoshoot.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 32

Osman is coaxed into replacing the photoshoot model for some time. Meanwhile, the entire crew sleeps over because they must redo the shoot the following day. Therefore, this ruins Sanem and Can's plans to spend time alone.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 33

Sanem walks into Polen, trying to win back Can's love, and Muzaffer ruins the photoshoot. Later, Ayhan tries to help Sanem escape from her tent to be with Can.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 34

Sanem meddles in Polen's birthday plans when the shoot is over. The birthday preparations become hectic when Sanem and Polen compete for Can's attention.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 35

Ayhan gets bored by Muzaffer's sickening infatuation about Sanem. Meanwhile, Guliz misleads Sanem into helping JJ prepare an event at the opera house. As a result, she misses Can's house party. Finally, Ayhan and JJ settle on a platonic friendship because she is naïve about romance.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 36

JJ suddenly can't resist Aylin. Is he under a love spell? Elsewhere, Sanem breaks Can's expensive camera, and Mekvibe and Ayhan become business partners.

Sanem

She tries to make Can jealous during a lunch meeting with Polen and Levent by flirting with Levent. Sanem takes the drunk Polen to Can's private room afterwards and later runs into her attempting to woo Can.

Can

He and Sanem try to create time for each other at a photoshoot. However, chaos forces the entire crew to sleep at the shooting scene.

Polen

Sanem ruins her birthday party after the shoot by competing with her for Can's attention. Later, Can creates time for Sanem.

Watch all episodes unveiled in Drooverlore teasers on e.tv. The novella airs on weekdays at 17h30. Moreover, you can also tune in on eExtra's Drooverlore omnibus on Sundays at 15h20.

