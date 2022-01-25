Skeem Saam Teasers for February 2022: The Café is not for sale!

Skeem Saam teasers for February 2022 are finally here! The show seems to have unlocked a new level in the new year. As the drama in Turf High heightens, your favourite Skeem Saam cast members reveal dark secrets that have dire consequences on their futures. How detrimental are the consequences of these actions? Check out the hints in these teasers for more.

Recently, Skeem Saam episodes depicted how Café Roluwa was on the verge of its collapse. The situation poses a threat to the Café Roluwa workers, even though they hang onto a glimmer of hope that things will get back in shape. Is there a silver lining in the situation? Check out the snippets in these Skeem Saam teasers of February 2022 for more details.

Skeem Saam teasers for February 2022

Kwaito is excited about what she considers significant strides in her finances. Is she aware of the people plotting against her? Will she regret flaunting her wealth on their faces?

Episode 152 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Principal declines Evelyn's proposal, and Khweziazi and Lehasa cross paths with the Mavimbelas. Babeile is startled to learn that Alfios was not alone at the hiking trail.

Episode 153 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Marothi is shocked when he receives an unexpected call from a particular school principal. John is puzzled when he gets a call from prison. Meanwhile, the walls seem to be closing in on Alfred when a member of Alfio's family recognizes him.

Episode 154 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

The café is shut down, and the Rovuwa employees do not get the fat pay cheques they were expecting; hence, Kobus threatens to go to court. Kwaito's literacy project promises so much hope. The Magongwa family members are shocked when someone resurfaces.

Episode 155 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Lehasa might have one over the Café Rovuwa staff, and Principal succeeds in having Turf High included in Marothi's project. Alfios remains unconscious, and the net closes in on Celia and Alfred.

Episode 156 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Principal refuses to change his mind about making Kwaito's life difficult. Elsewhere, Celia makes a decision that will significantly impact her future.

Episode 157 - Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

A side chick desperately pleads for the number one spot, and a patient whose life has been spared summons Celia. A remorseful father pleads with an unforgiving principal to give his son a second chance.

Episode 158 - Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

An excited Kwaito goes back home dangling keys to her new car, and Francis submits his proposal regarding Café Rovuwa to his boss. Mr Kgomo issues Celia an ultimatum, making her lose her cool.

Episode 159 - Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Lehasa is adamant about the idea of Café Rovuwa not being for sale. Principal is unimpressed by how Kwaito conducts herself in front of the employees. Mma Matji warns Alfios about his business.

Episode 160 - Friday, 11th of February 2022

Lehasa worries about what the future holds, and Marothi takes his relationship with Kaone to the next level. Magongwa is denied access to a critical business account.

Episode 161 - Monday, 14th of February 2022

Kwaito's change in behaviour angers MaNtuli, and Celia opens up to Mr Kgomo about the added twist to her story. Wedding bells resound in the air for a Jozi power couple.

Episode 162 - Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

A newbie makes suggestions that annoy a dubious businessman. An anxious bride-to-be cannot wait to settle into her new role. Alfred's business partner ghosts him; hence he gets pissed off.

Episode 163 - Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Lehasa is determined to do right by Khwezikazi, and MaNtuli is unimpressed by Kwaito doing the literacy project. Alfred decides to keep his enemies close.

Episode 164 - Thursday, 17th of February 2022

Eunice gets encouragement from someone she least expected. Principal walks in on Lizzy stalking her ex on social media. A young entrepreneur pieces up the pieces of a puzzle.

Episode 165 - Friday, 18th of February 2022

A young graduate worries about their impending unemployment, and a dubious businessman initiates his plan. Alfios remembers the terrifying moment when he nearly lost his life, and it sends chills down his spine.

Episode 166 - Monday, 21st of February 2022

Khweziazi is unimpressed when the Maphosasas fail to accord her the welcome she had expected. Eunice gets overwhelmed by the thought of being unemployed, and nothing can lift her spirits. The Magongwa couple is shocked when Alfios shows them his true colours.

Episode 167 - Tuesday, 22nd of February 2022

Eunice considers exploring other plans for her future, and Alfios makes unattainable demands for the Magongwas. Mapitsi guards her mother-in-law's interests by taking matters into her hands.

Episode 168 - Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Eunice's career demands she compromises her standards, and Alfios outsmarts the Magongwas. A third party shows up and changes the dynamics between Mapitsi and John. Luckily, someone intervenes.

Episode 169 - Thursday, 24th of February 2022

Eunice finally receives the shocking details about her job application. Alfred sends in help to reel in Alfios. A nosy daughter-in-law ruins a tender moment between an employee and an employer.

Episode 170 - Friday, 25th of February 2022

Eunice's unemployment woes finally end, and the Magongwas struggle to raise money for Alfios.

Episode 171 - Monday, 28th of February 2022

Eunice learns that she cannot have her employment cake and eat it, and the Magongwas' efforts do not pay off. John finally realizes the magnitude of his situation.

Alfios

Babeile discovers that Alfios was with an unknown person during the hiking trail, which stresses her. Later, Mma Matji warns him about going ahead with his business, but he refuses to heed the advice. He remembers the moment he nearly died, and it makes him angry.

Later, Alfios shows the Magongwa couple his true colours, leaving them shocked. Alfred gets concerned about what Alfios has been up to, so he offers to help him, and the Magongwas attempt to raise money for him. How will he deal with his situation?

Eunice

Eunice is troubled the thought of being unemployed. She gets so frustrated that she considers venturing into other income-generating activities. She also realizes how much her career demands her to compromise her standards.

She receives a job offer as she attempts to figure out her situation. However, she is shocked to learn that she cannot have her employment cake and eat it. Is this the life she signed up for?

These hints in the Skeem Saam teasers for February 2022 highlight how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. Tune in to SABC1 on Mondays to Fridays at 18h30. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

