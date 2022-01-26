Happy Hearts teasers for February 2022: Rocky escapes jail twice
Happy's confession during Chintu's burial ceremony makes Rocky shoot her mother on the spot. Later, Sania frames him with adduction and molestations, but the man flees from the police custody before the court makes a ruling. What about his second attempt? Find out from Happy Hearts teasers for February 2022.
In the upcoming episodes of StarLife's Happy Hearts Indian series, the police recapture Rocky and imprison him. Three years later, he escapes with a plan to harm everyone who doubted his innocence.
Happy Hearts teasers for February 2022
Happy and Rocky become enemies when she criticizes his arrogance. As a result, Rocky kidnaps the lady to teach her a lesson. Surprisingly, Chintu loves Happy and trusts his brother is innocent when she accuses him of abduction. Happy Hearts' February episodes explain how Chintu's death divides and unites these two.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Episode 5
Chintu comforts Happy when memories sadden her. Later, Happy defends her mum, Sandhya, from Biji's humiliation.
Episode 6
Pratap's forbids Happy from attending the engagement ceremony, but she defies his orders.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Episode 7
Pratap lets Happy attend the wedding, while Rocky seeks vengeance on the girl for condemning his behaviour.
Episode 8
After Chintu mistakenly takes a spiked drink meant for Happy, his family blames the girl for it.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Episode 9
Chintu leaves the venue after Happy scolds him and also rejects her apology.
Episode 10
Chintu and Happy have similar marriage opinions. Later, Biji reports to Happy's daily schedule to Pratap.
Friday, 4th February 2022
Episode 11
Happy appreciates her sister, Smiley, for attending the wedding venue. However, things go south later when Aliya sets conditions for Rocky.
Episode 12
Pratap wants to marry off Happy, and Kulwant throws Rocky out of the house.
Saturday, 5th February 2022
Episode 13
Kulwant takes a marriage proposal to Pratap on behalf of his second son, Chintu.
Episode 14
Pratap and Kulwant set the wedding date, unaware that Happy cancelled the engagement because of Rocky.
Sunday, 6th February 2022
Episode 15
While Sandhya is collecting money for her daughter's wedding, Rocky plans to stop it, and Happy is looking for a job.
Episode 16
Happy takes a bold decision after discovering Rocky's plans, and Chintu receives terrific news.
Monday, 7th February 2022
Episode 17
People blame Kulwant when Rocky kidnaps and tortures Happy.
Episode 18
Chintu is shocked when Happy concludes that Rocky and Biji want to harm her.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022
Episode 19
Biji and Rocky pretend to be innocent of Happy's accusations. Later, Pratap protects Happy and her mum from Bhatia's intentions.
Episode 20
Kulwant learns that Chintu saved Happy from Rocky's men and wants to marry her.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022
Episode 21
Chintu assures Sandhya that he will make her daughter happy.
Episode 22
Chintu's family blames Happy when a faulty lift hurts him.
Thursday, 10th February 2022
Episode 23
Everyone mourns Chintu's sudden death.
Episode 24
Happy's confession makes Rocky shoot Sandhya at Chintu's funeral, and Kulwant blames himself for letting these misfortunes happen.
Friday, 11th February 2022
Episode 25
Happy calls the cops on Rocky, and Biji later begs her and Bhatia to drop the charges.
Episode 26
The Khoslas discover that Chintu had a loan. Elsewhere, Happy saves Kulwant from an accident.
Saturday, 12th February 2022
Episode 27
Happy withdraws her charges against Rocky after seeing something on Chintu's phone.
Episode 28
Rocky rescues his family from Bhatia's attack, and Happy finds a better marketing strategy for her product.
Sunday, 13th February 2022
Episode 29
Rocky lures Kulwant into signing the property's documents, while Happy gets a job promotion.
Episode 30
Happy stops goons from burning down Rocky's house. Later, Bhatia exposes some secrets when Rocky slaps him.
Monday, 14th February 2022
Episode 31
Khushi spots Rocky fuming with anger as guards escort him out of the bank.
Episode 32
Rocky urgently needs money for Kulwant's treatment. Elsewhere, Happy cancels her trip to Chandigarh.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022
Episode 33
Everyone but Kulwant rejects Happy's idea to start a hotel in Chintu's memory.
Episode 34
Happy helps Rocky find an investor for his business.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022
Episode 35
Aman hires Rocky and Happy to plan his daughter's birthday party.
Episode 36
When Anaya informs Happy that she hates the party's theme, Rocky tries to impress her on short notice.
Thursday, 17th February 2022
Episode 37
Sania makes it hard for Rocky and Happy to find workers for their project, but Happy's plan-B brings a breakthrough.
Episode 38
Rocky defends Smiley from Ranvir's pervert behaviour. Later, Happy and Rocky accomplish Chintu's dream.
Friday, 18th February 2022
Episode 39
Sania's allies poison Rocky's food while Happy prepares their luxury hotel's launch.
Episode 40
Anaya innocently gives Grover a piece of the poisoned cake.
Saturday, 19th February 2022
Episode 41
Sania gets angry when her plan to kill Rocky backfires.
Episode 42
Happy saves the day when Rocky forgets to book the train tickets, and he confesses his love for her afterwards.
Sunday, 20th February 2022
Episode 43
Happy and Rocky jump off the train to escape Sania's men, but the assassins still chase them throughout the lonely forest.
Episode 44
Happy worries more about Rocky than her gunshot wound when a rescue truck leaves him behind. Meanwhile, Sania and her dad are disappointed in the men they hired.
Monday, 21st February 2022
Episode 45
Kulwant applauds Rocky and Happy for being brave. Meanwhile, Ranvir lays a trap for Smiley.
Episode 46
Sania sneaks into the Kulwants' Holi party. Later, Happy become uncontrollable after taking drugs.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022
Episode 47
Sania breaks into Khosla's house and holds her at gunpoint.
Episode 48
Anaya receives sad news while Rocky looks for Smiley. Unfortunately, the cops arrest him over abduction and molestation charges.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
Episode 49
Sania visits Rocky in jail, claiming she has evidence against him. Later, RV defames Rocky during Smiley's case's court hearing.
Episode 50
Sania's words mislead the court, and the sad Rocky asks Bappi to help him meet Happy.
Thursday, 24th February 2022
Episode 51
RV scolds Ranvir for his mistakes, and Rocky discovers Kulwant's after breaking out of jail.
Episode 52
Grover's testimony against Rocky and Happy's remarks influence the court's ruling.
Friday, 25th February 2022
Episode 53
Three years later, Rocky flees from prison to destroy everyone.
Episode 54
A disguised Rocky rescues Happy from an accident and notices she is close to RV. Later, Madhu senses Rocky's presence at the hospital.
Saturday, 26th February 2022
Episode 55
Rocky is surprised to see RV meeting Sania and Bhatia in secret.
Episode 56
Sania stalks Rocky during Bhatia's party, and Rocky later destroys Bhatia's buildings using dynamite.
Sunday, 27th February 2022
Episode 57
Rocky leaves a trace while escaping the Bhatia house. Meanwhile, RV takes Happy to the orphanage that raised him.
Episode 58
The truth makes Happy feels betrayed, and RV doesn't suspect Rocky when he shows remorse for the demolished hotel.
Happy
Rocky tries to stop her wedding with Chintu. Later, Happy drops charges against Rocky after going through her later fiancé's phone, and they agree to establish a hotel to honour Chintu. Later, Sania accuses Rocky of kidnapping and molesting Happy's sister, Smiley.
Rocky
He falls in love with Happy after his brother's death. After three years of imprisonment, Rocky finds Happy and RV (Sania's lawyer) on good terms. He disguises himself starts his revenge by blowing up RV's building.
Tune in to StarLife daily at 21h00 to watch all episodes unveiled in Happy Hearts teasers for February 2022. Also, consistency will help you catch the best scenes.
