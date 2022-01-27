Scandal! teasers for February 2022 are finally here. The show's scandalous plot seems to have so much in store for you. So, if you are a fan of the local soapie, you might want to grab your glass of wine and crackers as you go through the hints in these teasers. You will not believe what Scandal! cast members have been up to.

As Scandal! storyline unfolds, the most unexpected events come to pass. Freddie succeeds in concealing his crimes by changing his face. Interestingly, those around him do not suspect him. However, he is forced to turn his life into a web of lies. Doing so plunges him into constantly looking over his shoulders. Check out the snippets of Scandal! teasers for February 2022 to find out whether his secret will come out.

Scandal! teasers for February 2022

Recent Scandal! episodes depicted trouble in paradise. Vukile and Nomvula's marriage goes through the test of time. They nearly give up on it, although a tragedy brings them together. Will they settle their scores?

Episode 4011 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

The police come up with an identikit of a man whose look is changing. A web of lies worsens the situation in a family. Mdala confidently sets a trap for Nhlamulo, hoping Nhamulo will fall for it.

Episode 4012 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Freddie has more influence than he had imagined, and Dintle refuses to let a no stop her from her mission. Nomvula and Vukile realize something is off about their daughter and attempt to get to the root of the matter. Nhlamulo's accomplice faces a difficult choice and pays harshly for teaming up with him.

Episode 4013 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

A jester's comedy of errors continues, and a mother makes a sacrifice by exposing herself to suspicions in an attempt to control a dire situation. Meanwhile, an embattled kingpin implements a desperate plan in an attempt to mend fences with an old foe.

Episode 4014 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Dintle faces another setback in her attempt to come through for Freddie, and the wandering eyes of a lover find a sibling too hot to resist. Lindiwe and her husband pay for their sins.

Episode 4015 - Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

Freddie realizes his lies are catching up with him, and a daughter cracks under her mother's investigations. A woman's life hangs in the balance, and an enemy is adamant about his quest for vengeance. A family's unity is tested when lies, secrets and adultery are brought to the table.

Episode 4016 - Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

Freddie spots something he likes, and Dudu, who is in denial, is caught in the act by Lera. A young man confidently confronts his enemy, although he is met by a reaction that leaves him confused.

Episode 4017 - Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Freddie pretends to have more than it takes to charm a woman, and Dudu walks into a shocking discovery. Nhlamulo second-guesses his decision and the consequences he might face in the future. Elsewhere, the moment of truth arrives for an unprepared party.

Episode 4018 - Friday, 11th of February 2022

Dintle realizes that someone is taking her kindness for granted, and a rescue operation takes an unforeseen turn, leaving a man in a desperate predicament. Vukile gets into a dilemma when Nomvula walks in on him in a compromising position.

Episode 4019 - Monday, 14th of February 2022

An older man disapproves of a younger woman's definition of romance, and Nomvula insists on compromising herself for the sake of her family. A man takes credit for another man's actions to secure a woman's love.

Episode 4020 - Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

Freddie offers to help Dintle manoeuvre her dilemma, and an argument between two brothers culminates in a fight. Lindi makes a hasty decision after finding out the truth about Nhlamulo.

Episode 4021 - Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Freddie hides all traces of evidence that would link him to a crime, and Nomvula begins to join the dots about her son's whereabouts. Tlhogi and Mdala are convinced of a rosy future, although one of them seems mistaken.

Episode 4022 - Thursday, 17th of February 2022

Freddie's face becomes a bone of contention, but will he be recognized? Nomvula worries when she learns that a family member has disappeared, and Mdala gets overwhelmed by the problems he is attempting to solve.

Episode 4023 - Friday, 18th of February 2022

Layla busts Freddie's moment of fun. Jojo's secret turns awry, forcing him to reach out to his confidant for help. Mdala makes a grim decision about the hero, and Tlhogi concocts a plan to harm her nemesis.

Episode 4024 - Monday, 21st of February 2022

Dintle devises another plan, hoping to help Freddie, although it might be the one thing that unmasks Freddie's lies. Nomvula unwittingly tasks the culprit with unmasking the truth, and the Kubekas receive bad news. Two women join forces to face a mutual enemy, and Nhlamulo seeks solace in an unlikely person.

Episode 4025 - Tuesday, 22nd of February 2022

The walls are caving in for Freddie, and a Kubeka family member is forced to confess all their sins after an attack on Zen. Elsewhere, guns are drawn, and someone gets shot in a showdown.

Episode 4026 - Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Freddie gets into more trouble as he attempts to salvage his situation, yet it is too late. Zenzele's silence worries a troubled Jojo, and there is no honour among thieves.

Episode 4027- Thursday, 24th of February 2022

Freddie hides in plain sight, forcing the police to chase their tail. One man waits to hear if another man will squeal, and a wife is relieved when her sins go unnoticed.

Episode 4028 - Friday, 25th of February 2022

Freddie gets into trouble at his new job, and as a couple plans to grow past their mistakes, a secret is revealed, threatening their union. An unexpected confession plunges a family into chaos.

Episode 4029 - Monday, 28th of February 2022

Freddie's shenanigans wreak havoc at Q's Lounge, and the tension between Nomvula and Vukile becomes unbearable. Nhlamulo and Lindiwe's after dark excursion lands them into more trouble when someone walks in on them in a compromising position.

Freddie

Freddie's attempts to woo Dintle risk his identity being revealed. He offers to help her navigate a tricky situation, making her attracted to him. When he gets into a mess, she offers to help him. However, she gets so close to unveiling the myriad of lies that is Freddie's life.

Later, the police launch a plan to capture Freddie. However, Freddie outsmarts them by derailing the investigation. Nonetheless, he gets into trouble at his new job and wrecks havoc at the club. Will the two incidents play a role in his identity being unveiled?

Nomvula

She walks in on Vukile in a compromising situation, stirring a fight. However, when they realize something is off about their son, they decide to get to the bottom of the matter. She gets so worried to learn that a family member has disappeared. Therefore, she trusts someone to help with the investigation, unaware that they are the culprit.

Scandal! teasers for February 2022 prove how dramatic the show is getting. You cannot afford to miss out on the wave that is Scandal! episodes. Tune in to e.tv on Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

