7de Laan Teasers for February 2022: Will Bonita yield to Marvin’s advice?

If you think watching a drama series is a waste of time, consider watching an episode of 7de Laan. The show discusses contrasting events amongst different families because while some are on vacation, others try to hang on to their mental health. For instance, the 7de Laan teasers for February allows you to know how characters like DeWet, Vanessa, and Amorey navigate their priorities to get their needed results.

7de Laan South African soapie has been on the air for over 20 years and is credited with over 5,200 episodes as of February 2022. For instance, this month's episodes introduce you to the turmoil taking place after Shawn’s death. Some of the characters are invested in unravelling how Shawn’s death happened, while others are over it already.

7de Laan Teasers for February 2022

The contractual controversies between SABC 2 and the production team of 7de Laan have long been laid to rest, and viewers have continued to enjoy their favourite Afrikaan series. So, familiarise yourself with the new episodes' twists as you read the highlights below.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 5226

Tanya and Werner complete the formalisation of their residency at the Heights. Meanwhile, Chris is unhappy about the circle of animosity surrounding the death of Shawn.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 5227

The school calls Vanessa to inform her about the occurrence with Karmen, while Khetiwe chastises Romeo for being unsupportive of his mother.

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 5228

Uys goes on a tour around the town with his grandmother, Augusta. Elsewhere, Shady and Tjattas inspire Amorey to have a taste of beer.

Friday, 4th of February, 2022 - Episode 5229

Vanessa forms a division of labour among her friends to ensure that Karmen's party is well organised. Then, Ivy tells her pastor the context of her book.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 5230

The Petersons are all set for the photo session required for the church's newsletter. Meanwhile, Bonita seeks Marvin's advice concerning the visuals that DeWet is prepared to publicise online.

Tuesday, 8th of February, 2022 - Episode 5231

Alexa is upfront with Tanya about her concerns over the situation of Amorey and the pregnancy. Tjattas is surprised after realising that his father is the brain behind the family's disunity.

Wednesday, 9th of February, 2022 - Episode 5232

Chris admonishes Amorey about the whole idea of relationships. Then, finally, Ivy goes to church and holds the congregation spellbound with her emotional testimonies about conquering difficult situations.

Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 - Episode 5233

Vanessa is prepared to kickstart Karmen's party. Meanwhile, Chris feels somehow about the absence of his son, Rickus.

Friday, 11th of February, 2022 - Episode 5234

Shady enthrals Uys while Mariaan is up to something.

Monday, 14th of February, 2022 - Episode 5235

Zee and Shady are generous with showering gifts on Valentine's Day, making the Bruynwaves ladies consider themselves unique. Then, Tumi tells Demzil about the situation with her mother.

Tuesday, 15th of February, 2022 - Episode 5236

Amorey and Shady choose to start attending a class on self-defence, and the youngsters indulge in a movie date.

Wednesday, 16th of February, 2022 - Episode 5237

Despite a series of setbacks, DeWet is hellbent on uncovering the mystery behind Shawn's death. Ivy says a prayer for Mariaan during the latter's troubled times.

Thursday, 17th of February, 2022 - Episode 5238

Vanessa is doing her best to unravel what is happening with Denzil, while Tjattas gets loads of love from the Visagies after he comes out to announce his new status.

Friday, 18th of February, 2022 - Episode 5239

Shady's defence lessons come in handy after she suspects someone burgling her residence. Meanwhile, the Welmans are lodged at a guest house during their vacation and receive a great surprise in the form of the CEO of the guest house.

Monday, 21st of February, 2022 - Episode 5240

The Visagies can not believe that they will be sharing an apartment with Augusta. Elsewhere, DeWet opens up to Bonita about his plans to let bygones be bygones so that he can be more deliberate about paying attention to his family.

Tuesday, 22nd of February, 2022 - Episode 5241

Tjattas gives Amorey a wake-up call about the actual reason for keeping the pregnancy. Then, Werner brings Tanya up to speed about the reality of why her puppets, Roberta and Augusta, share an inseparable bond.

Wednesday, 23rd of February, 2022 - Episode 5242

Aggie is eager to know the content of the package that Vanessa is getting from Marvin. Then, Mariaan and Chris come up with a plan to deal with their family's shenanigans.

Thursday, 24th of February, 2022 - Episode 5243

Bonita begs Vanessa's forgiveness after failing to show up at an appointment they had agreed to. However, Uys tells Tjattas that there is nothing to worry about the male figure with Amorey.

Friday, 25th of February, 2022 - Episode 5244

Mariaan and Chris argue about a situational point of view while Fikani attempts to bring the family vacation under control.

Monday, 28th of February, 2022 - Episode 5245

Alexa tries hard to keep emotions from running amok, while Tjatta's fury is channelled towards positive thinking.

DeWet

DeWet seems to have some vital information that no other person is privy to and threatens to upload the visual evidence. He will stop at nothing to uncover the mystery behind the demise of Shawn, but how easily does it get? He must have been discouraged by factors beyond his control as he shares his plan to stop the investigation and focus more on himself.

Vanessa

Vanessa gets a call about someone dear to her but is more focused on throwing a party for them. She even enlists the help of her friend to make the party a success, and it is not long before everything becomes ready for a grand event. Naturally, she is eager to know what is going on with an associate, but someone else is also curious about her and the strange gifts she is getting from someone.

7de Laan teasers for February are here. Like the previous ones, they offer a sneak peek at the happenings in the upcoming episodes of this series with the Afrikaans origin. The 7de Laan drama is a source of intriguing edutainment if that is what you are looking for. Watch the full story on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00.

