Durban Gen teasers for February 2022: Will Sne reveal her baby's father?

Nurse Sne hides her pregnancy from most of her colleagues. Only her inner circle knows she consented to Dr Dhlomo's private relationship request. How long will Sne keep the secret? Find out from Durban Gen teasers for February 2022.

You must watch Sne's new manipulative character. Calvin and MacGyver give her a treat, thanks to the pregnancy. How far will she go with this? Meanwhile, Lindelani snobs Mbali on Valentine's day.

Durban Gen teasers for February 2022

Life gets better for some of Durban Gen's actors as others encounter hell. Moreover, the entire hospital is now caught up in the baby-at-the-gate scandal. These Durban Gen's February episodes have more details:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 347

Chippa has severe injuries, while Dhlomo underestimates Lindelani's ambitious partner. Elsewhere, will Sne reveal her baby daddy?

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 348

Dhlomo and Lindelani argue over a lucrative deal, and Phumeza is caught up in Dhlomo and Sne's relationship. Meanwhile, Sibiya seeks answers.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 349

Journalists investigate the Durban General's scandal. Elsewhere, Sibiya wants an abortion and knows the truth about the scandal.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 350

Mbali and Lindelani sign papers that protect Sne's child from them. Meanwhile, Nqoba and Vukani land into more trouble, and a complicated surgery succeeds.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 351

The Mthembus worry about their son's endless cries. Bra Jon cleans Sne's hair while Trevor Langa undergoes surgery after an attempted murder.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 352

Lindelani takes Trevor home while Jack endures Siphosethu's deteriorating condition. Meanwhile, Trevor fears for his life at Durban General. Bra Jon ignores Sne's request to make a public apology.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 353

Trevor holds Mbali at gunpoint. Elsewhere, Jack and Zandile witness a shocking incident while Sne surprises Dr Dhlomo.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 354

The Mthembus receive their son's DNA test. Meanwhile, Sne is jealous of Dr Dhlomo's interaction with other female coworkers, and Phumeza's troubles increase.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 355

The baby-at-the gate scandal haunts Durban General. Lindelani and Mbali dodge the hitman's shot after Sne uncovers the truth.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 356

Mbali and Lindelani reconcile as Qwabe's parents reprimand him over the switched babies. Elsewhere, Bhengu exposes Sne's secret.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 357

Mbali expects Valentine's surprise from Lindelani. Later, Phumeza confronts the Mthembus, and Sne lures Calvin and MacGyver into spoiling her.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 358

Mbali shows Lindelani her worth. Meanwhile, Sne gets manipulative, and the parents of the switched babies seek justice.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 359

Lindelani condemns Mbali for speaking to Dhlomo without his consent, and Dhlomo rebukes Zondo later. Elsewhere, the Mthembus' testimony leads to their destruction.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 360

Mbali and Lindelani's non-stop arguments resume. Elsewhere, Sne gets upset when the law becomes lenient with Phumeza.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 361

After Thabo and his mum's reunion, the man requests Qwabe to reinstate him to work. Sne becomes the new Nkabinde as Lwandle cuts off Mbali for good. Elsewhere, someone blocks MacGyver's plans.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 362

MacGyver reconnects with 007 without considering the outcomes. Dhlomo makes a tough decision regarding Thabo's looming return, and Madondo must prove she has diabetes.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 363

MacGyver escapes prison on Durban General's voting day. Meanwhile, Thabo's job reinstatement is dim, and Madondo gets away with her lies.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 364

The nurses ruin Thabo's first day of work, and MacGyver throws a show to raise money for 007's flight to America. Elsewhere, a patient video records Madondo.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 365

Someone willingly sponsors MacGyver and 007's trip to the US. Meanwhile, Madondo resolves the chaos in the Nurses' station.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 366

Mrs Dlamini's prayers can't heal a Durban General's patient. Elsewhere, Calvin seeks justice, and Dhlomo humiliates Thabo.

MacGyver

MacGyver forms an alliance with 007, escapes jail, and tries to fundraise money to travel abroad. Luckily, someone promises to finance their American dream.

Mbali

Lindelani and Mbali's relationship is yet to heal. They are now in an on-and-off situation.

Madondo

Mbali's diabetes lie is catching up with her. How can she prove her fake illness?

Thabo

Thabo's reconciliation with his mum convinces Qwabe to reinstate him to work. However, the nurses and Dhlomo don't like his return.

Watch all episodes discussed in the Durban Gen teasers on e.tv. Tune in to the premiere episodes on weekdays at 18h30 and catch the repeat on eExtra and e.tv the following day at 11h15 and 13h30, respectively. Moreover, the Durban Gen's omnibus runs on e.tv on Sundays at 10h20.

