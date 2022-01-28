The Queen teasers for February 2022: Schumacher wakes up beside Georgina
Schumacher and Georgina's current situation begins like a joke after the young man plays the hero. As a result, things go further than expected when Georgina accidentally shoots her shot. The Queen teasers for February 2022 unveils more upcoming drama.
The Queen's February episodes will excite but confuse you. For instance, Schumacher naively acts upon Georgina's vibe. Meanwhile, the girl fears introducing him to Patronella. Moreover, she isn't sure they will be responsible if the affair leads to parenthood.
The Queen teasers for February 2022
The Queen's new episodes will also touch on Vuyiswa's life. Is she expecting too much from Hector after her web of lies finally traps her? More entertainment is on your way. Below are detailed updates:
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Episode 137
Vuyiswa is unsettled about having a baby. Elsewhere, Olerato and Goodness make amends, and Hector has a romantic surprise for Vuyiswa while
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Episode 138
Someone offers to get Goodness out of trouble. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa hopes Hector will stay with her when he discovers their health status.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Episode 139
Harriet calls the police after Olerato takes Mvelo to see Goodness. Elsewhere, Hector discovers Vuyiswa's secret.
Friday, 4th February 2022
Episode 140
Brutus refuses to help Olerato, unaware that someone will ruin his plan. Vuyiswa's lies trouble her.
Monday, 7th February 2022
Episode 141
Vuyiswa resolves to violence, while Goodness and Olerato strike a deal.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022
Episode 142
Harriet embarks on returning Olerato home. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa faces the consequences of assaulting someone presumed to be a thief.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022
Episode 143
Goodness wants to be close to her daughter and despises Olerato for returning to the Khoza mansion. Elsewhere, family and friends' support can't heal Vuyiswa's depression.
Thursday, 10th February 2022
Episode 144
Goodness uses Olerato to fulfill her plans, and Vuyiswa's decision dazzles Hector.
Friday, 11th February 2022
Episode 145
Brutus and Harriet perceive someone close to their child as an enemy. Meanwhile, Georgina sees Schumacher as a hero for saving the day.
Monday, 14th February 2022
Episode 146
The Sebatas and Khozas order Khumo and Olerato to break up while Georgina develops feelings for Schumacher.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022
Episode 147
Will Olerato choose Khumo or her family? Meanwhile, Khumo endures Brutus' outrage.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022
Episode 148
Georgina loves her friend even more, and Goodness wants to leave town to meditate upon life.
Thursday, 17th February 2022
Episode 149
Brutus and Harriet agree to separate Olerato and Khumo. Meanwhile, Georgina fears confessing her love for Schumacher, and Khumo discovers Sebatas' secret.
Friday, 18th February 2022
Episode 150
Hector threatens to kill the entire Khoza family if they interact with his family. Finally, Georgina shows her love for Schumacher indirectly.
Monday, 21st February 2022
Episode 151
Khumo can't trust anyone, and Schumacher tries to reconcile with Georgina.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022
Episode 152
Khumo turns against Olerato, and Thando doesn't fear Brutus' threats. Meanwhile, Georgina humiliates herself.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
Episode 153
Khumo investigates the cause of the Khoza-Sebata feud. Meanwhile, Harriet and Brutus still want Khumo to stop dating Olerato, and Patronella requests to meet Georgina's crush.
Thursday, 24th February 2022
Episode 154
Suicidal thoughts take over Khumo's mind, and Schumacher attempts to trap Georgina.
Friday, 25th February 2022
Episode 155
Georgina's reaction surprises Schumacher. Elsewhere, Harriet and Hector make a deal.
Monday, 28th February 2022
Episode 156
Is Schumacher happy to wake up beside Georgina? Hector hatches a plan to destroy Khumo, unaware of Olerato and Khumo's next move.
Harriet
She finally returns her niece, Olerato, home. However, Harriet and Brutus don't like the family of the man Olerato loves.
Khumo
The Khoza and Sebata rivalry makes Khumo consider suicide. Fortunately, Olerato helps him counter their families' plans to separate them.
Goodness
She gets to bond with her daughter after reconciling with Olerato. Later, Goodness leaves town temporarily to reflect upon life.
All episodes of The Queen teasers for February 2022 will air on Mzansi Magic. Therefore, tune in on weekdays at 21h00 for more jaw-dropping mysteries.
