The Queen teasers for February 2022: Schumacher wakes up beside Georgina

Schumacher and Georgina's current situation begins like a joke after the young man plays the hero. As a result, things go further than expected when Georgina accidentally shoots her shot. The Queen teasers for February 2022 unveils more upcoming drama.

The Queen's February episodes will excite but confuse you. For instance, Schumacher naively acts upon Georgina's vibe. Meanwhile, the girl fears introducing him to Patronella. Moreover, she isn't sure they will be responsible if the affair leads to parenthood.

The Queen teasers for February 2022

The Queen's new episodes will also touch on Vuyiswa's life. Is she expecting too much from Hector after her web of lies finally traps her? More entertainment is on your way. Below are detailed updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 137

Vuyiswa is unsettled about having a baby. Elsewhere, Olerato and Goodness make amends, and Hector has a romantic surprise for Vuyiswa while

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 138

Someone offers to get Goodness out of trouble. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa hopes Hector will stay with her when he discovers their health status.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 139

Harriet calls the police after Olerato takes Mvelo to see Goodness. Elsewhere, Hector discovers Vuyiswa's secret.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 140

Brutus refuses to help Olerato, unaware that someone will ruin his plan. Vuyiswa's lies trouble her.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 141

Vuyiswa resolves to violence, while Goodness and Olerato strike a deal.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 142

Harriet embarks on returning Olerato home. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa faces the consequences of assaulting someone presumed to be a thief.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 143

Goodness wants to be close to her daughter and despises Olerato for returning to the Khoza mansion. Elsewhere, family and friends' support can't heal Vuyiswa's depression.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 144

Goodness uses Olerato to fulfill her plans, and Vuyiswa's decision dazzles Hector.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 145

Brutus and Harriet perceive someone close to their child as an enemy. Meanwhile, Georgina sees Schumacher as a hero for saving the day.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 146

The Sebatas and Khozas order Khumo and Olerato to break up while Georgina develops feelings for Schumacher.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 147

Will Olerato choose Khumo or her family? Meanwhile, Khumo endures Brutus' outrage.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 148

Georgina loves her friend even more, and Goodness wants to leave town to meditate upon life.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 149

Brutus and Harriet agree to separate Olerato and Khumo. Meanwhile, Georgina fears confessing her love for Schumacher, and Khumo discovers Sebatas' secret.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 150

Hector threatens to kill the entire Khoza family if they interact with his family. Finally, Georgina shows her love for Schumacher indirectly.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 151

Khumo can't trust anyone, and Schumacher tries to reconcile with Georgina.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 152

Khumo turns against Olerato, and Thando doesn't fear Brutus' threats. Meanwhile, Georgina humiliates herself.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 153

Khumo investigates the cause of the Khoza-Sebata feud. Meanwhile, Harriet and Brutus still want Khumo to stop dating Olerato, and Patronella requests to meet Georgina's crush.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 154

Suicidal thoughts take over Khumo's mind, and Schumacher attempts to trap Georgina.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 155

Georgina's reaction surprises Schumacher. Elsewhere, Harriet and Hector make a deal.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 156

Is Schumacher happy to wake up beside Georgina? Hector hatches a plan to destroy Khumo, unaware of Olerato and Khumo's next move.

Harriet

She finally returns her niece, Olerato, home. However, Harriet and Brutus don't like the family of the man Olerato loves.

Khumo

The Khoza and Sebata rivalry makes Khumo consider suicide. Fortunately, Olerato helps him counter their families' plans to separate them.

Goodness

She gets to bond with her daughter after reconciling with Olerato. Later, Goodness leaves town temporarily to reflect upon life.

All episodes of The Queen teasers for February 2022 will air on Mzansi Magic. Therefore, tune in on weekdays at 21h00 for more jaw-dropping mysteries.

