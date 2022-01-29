DiepCity Teasers for February 2022: Nox and Lerato have a huge fight

The girls’ friendship is threatened when Nox’s ex-boyfriend Bafana moves on with Lerato soon after breaking up with her. Nox is envious when Bafana and Lerato get engaged, and she starts a fight with Lerato. How will things turn out for the squad after the fallout? Keep reading the DiepCity teasers to find out how the drama unfolds in the upcoming February episodes.

Mgedeza starts investigating to find out the truth about EJ’s father. Meanwhile, Mgedeza's infertility prompts Maureen to try to eliminate Jomo from her life so that the truth about the paternity issue does not come out, but she is later forced to come clean. What will be Mgedeza’s next mission after finding out the truth?

DiepCity teasers for February 2022

DiepCity television series has never failed to brighten up local television with its riveting drama. How is the situation turning out for the girls in the February episodes? Go through these DiepCity teasers for February for more on the upcoming drama.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 217

Charleston is not happy when Sne and Asanda fail to follow up on his ambition for getting baptized.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 218

Asanda makes dinner for the ladies while Charleston has not stopped sulking regarding the encounter he had with Maureen.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 219

Herbert still has strong feelings for Nox, but he will not confess the truth. On the other hand, the bond between Bafana and Nox seems to be tightening.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 220

Mgedeza resolves to cut all emotional and physical connections with Maureen and Baby EJ. He later seeks advice from a sangoma.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 221

Nox continues to ignore people’s warnings as she gets more attached to Bafana. Elsewhere, Maureen is visited by an uninvited guest who threatens to ruin her family.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 222

Mgedeza is getting increasingly troubled by the EJ’s paternity problem. Meanwhile, Jomo forces himself into Maureen’s life. He is here to take both EJ and Maureen.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 223

Mgedeza is determined to find out the truth regarding EJ’s biological father. His quest to unearth the truth worries Maureen, and she starts thinking of doing the unimaginable to hide her secret.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 224

Maureen resorts to radical measures to ensure Jomo is eradicated from her life. Elsewhere, our girl Nox is having a difficult time coming to terms with the fact that Bafana has moved on so fast. Interestingly, he is with Lerato.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 225

Charleston single’s event has people talking. A heartbroken Nox is envious of how things are unfolding between Bafana and Lerato.

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 226

An infuriated Mgedeza is having a hard time controlling his anger as other people celebrate love.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 227

Maureen denies the infertility results. Later, Mgedeza makes up his mind to move out of the house as he gives Maureen an ultimatum.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 228

Maureen gathers the confidence to face Mgedeza and let him know the truth. Meanwhile, the relationship between Bafana and Lerato takes a serious turn.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 229

Asanda scolds Nox for her outburst. She decides to lie and reveals that she wants the business to work well.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 230

Maureen is not ready to expose EJ’s biological father. Meanwhile, Mnyambazo is relieved when Mgedeza makes up his mind to stop the heist talk and go out on a manhunt.

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 231

Mgedeza is livid that Lerato got engaged before he could get the chance to meet the guy. Later, Maureen demands to know where Mgedeza had gone to earlier.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 232

Lerato and Nox have a big fight, and the ladies are worried about Lerato failing to show up at work.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 233

Ntswaki finds herself waking with Mgedeza, who is not happy that she is there with him. She decides to go but is disheartened by the turn of events.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 234

Lerato tells Nox that they are no longer friends. Meanwhile, an angry Mgedeza strikes Jomo for tricking him.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 235

A repentant Nox seeks the ladies’ forgiveness to return, but they say it depends on what Lerato will decide. Is it over for them?

28th February 2022, Monday: Episode 236

Maureen wants to find out how Mgedeza is planning to murder Jomo. Meanwhile, it is a weird morning as things at the workshop are not the same.

What happens to the DiepCity cast?

DiepCity on Mzansi Magic has many intriguing twists as bitter truths make some of the characters react in extreme ways. Here is a summary of the drama to expect in the DiepCity February episodes.

Nox

Things seem to be going well between her and Bafana as they grow close, and she decides to ignore people’s warnings against the guy. However, the situation quickly takes a turn for the worse when they break up, and Bafana moves on almost immediately with Lerato, and they get engaged a while later. An envious Nox gets into a fight with Lerato, who declares their friendship is over. Later, the girls are reluctant to allow her back into the squad unless Lerato allows.

Maureen

She is visited by someone who threatens to ruin her family. Jomo imposes himself into her life to take her and EJ while Mgedeza starts pulling away. She decides to do the unthinkable when Mgedeza starts investigating to find out the identity of EJ’s biological father. Maureen plans on getting Jomo out of her life but is later forced to tell Mgedeza the truth after he decides to leave the house. How will things turn out after Mgedeza learns the truth?

Mgedeza

He starts distancing himself from Maureen and Baby EJ. The issue of EJ’s paternity troubles him, and he decides to find out the truth about the biological father. He moves out of the house until Maureen comes clean and later, he beats Jomo for making a fool out of him. Is he going to kill him?

From the DiepCity teasers, you have every reason to tune in to the local show this February as things start taking a fascinating turn. Will the girls get back together after the fallout between Lerato and Nox? What is Mgedeza planning to do with Jomo after finding out the truth? The exciting telenovela airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

