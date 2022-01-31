Dokter Ali Teasers for February 2022: Kivilcim misleads Beliz again

Your favourite Dokter Ali series is finally ending, but if you have been following the series since it premiered, you will agree that it has been one of a kind drama airing on television. The Turkish series had loads of emotions while entertaining and educating its viewers on how to dedicate to one's dream irrespective of the obstacles. So, what should you expect in the concluding episodes? The Dokter Ali teasers for February 2021 grant a sneak peek in the following paragraphs.

The Dokter Ali Turkish drama focuses on Ali, whose father rejected at birth because he was autistic. As a result, the poor boy grew up in different orphanages and foster homes and strived to achieve academic feats by obtaining a medical degree in a University. Interestingly, Ali gets appointed as a resident assistant surgeon at a famous hospital. He is eager to settle into this role before knowing his father eventually.

Dokter Ali Teasers for February 2022

Considering all he had passed through while growing up, Ali finds it challenging to reconcile with his father after meeting him; yet it is a hard pill he must swallow. As the series finales, find out how he settles within himself and takes the bold step of mending the broken walls with his dad.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 78

Ali ensures that he gets his way, but there is a price he might eventually pay. Unfortunately, Nazli's good intentions get her into deep trouble, while Kivilcim successfully deceives Beliz a second time.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 79

Tanju astonishes Ali and Nazli, but the news is not palatable for the lovebirds. Meanwhile, an unexpected visitor shows up at Ali's place, and elsewhere, Damla assists Nazli, although whether she is trustworthy is worth asking.

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 80

As ghosts from his past confront Ali, someone unexpected confronts Nazli. Elsewhere, Tanju and Kivilcim's scheming increases.

Friday, 4th of February, 2022 - Episode 81

Ali dodges facing his father by concentrating on his addictions, which lands him in deep trouble. However, the relationship between Gulin and Gunes comes under strain the moment she plans to tell on Kivilcim before he stops her.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 82

Ali is eventually persuaded to visit his father, but the meeting does not end where everyone envisages it would. After this confrontation, Ali and Nazli finally move to a new level in their relationship.

Tuesday, 8th of February, 2022 - Episode 83

Nazli pities a young patient again and tries to go beyond every limitation to assist him. Meanwhile, Adil tries to protect Ali from being harmed when he determines to save his dad's life.

Wednesday, 9th of February, 2022 - Episode 84

Ali pushes an experimental procedure to assist a patient, which strains his association with doctor Ferman. Finally, Gulin and Gunes resolve to share their secret with a third party.

Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 - Episode 85

As the series finales, the crevices in the hospital are becoming glaring, and Ferman does not appear to be willing to forgive Ali. Finally, Tanju sets an ultimatum for Adil, and Nazli allows Ali to mend his broken relationship with his father.

Ali

Although Ali successfully gets his way, will he be willing to pay the price that comes with it? Meanwhile, in an attempt to avoid facing his father, he concentrates on what obsesses him before others intervene and persuade him to see the dad. Adil sights a danger ahead and protects Ali from being harmed when he resolves to save his dad's life. In the end, will they reconcile?

Nazli

Nazli has good intentions, but they land her in trouble. However, as Damla assists her, the trust question is still being considered. While her lover, Ali, faces ghosts from his past, she is confronted by someone she does not expect. Initially, she, with her lover, receive troubling news, but eventually, their relationship enjoys another dimension of bliss.

As a fan of drama series, you must have gleaned some lessons since watching this Turkish series. While these Dokter Ali teasers for February 2022 discuss what the concluding episodes are about, you might also want to watch out for Kurt en Shura, a recently streamed drama on eVOD. The show will replace this drama series once it ends. Meanwhile, Dokter Ali drama broadcasts on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

