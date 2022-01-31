King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022: Payal's land-grabbing scheme
Payal wants to evacuate many families from Satya's hometown. She plans to sell the apartments and then buy the land. Mahi loves Payal because she took care of her, unaware that Payal only wants her wealth. Will Aleena succeed in manipulating Mahi into giving her properties to Payal? King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022 unveil more mind-blowing mysteries.
Please note that you will encounter names like Payal, Satya, and Mahi in Zee World's Once There Was a King and the King of Hearts soapies because their characters share names. Also, both shows are currently airing on Zee World.
King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022
King of Hearts' season 2 started on a high note. It is 20 years since Siddharth, Roshni and their maid's son (Satya) died in a road accident. Maid Gangu Tai has raised Siddharth and Roshni's son (Karanvir) as hers and renamed him Satya. Neil and Ria's daughter, Mahi, is also a grown-up. King of Hearts' February episodes unfold the beginning of Mahi and Satya's love story.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Episode 4
Mahi suspects Satya is using lies to please Koyal.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Episode 5
Mahi tries to expose Satya. However, her plan hits a dead end.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Episode 6
Koyal tries to stop Mahi from meddling in her affairs with Satya.
Friday, 4th February 2022
Episode 7
Satya is instructed to retrieve his mother's necklace from a fraudulent business person. Unfortunately, the situation gets so complicated that the jewellery ends up in Mahi's purse.
Saturday, 5th February 2022
Episode 8
Mahi uses Satya's enemies to discover his secret.
Sunday, 6th February 2022
Episode 9
Payal plans to sell the flats in Satya's hometown before buying the land.
Monday, 21st February 2022
Episode 24
Mahi moves out of the house after discovering Satya's lies.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022
Episode 25
Satya is shocked to see Mahi's look-alike. He, therefore, decides to follow her for more investigations.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
Episode 26
Payal wants to use Aleena to mislead Mahi into handing over her property.
Thursday, 24th February 2022
Episode 27
Payal employs a backup plan upon discovering that Satya fooled her.
Friday, 25th February 2022
Episode 28
Aleena, Mahi and Satya use many tricks to know more about the person Payal is hiding.
Saturday, 26th February 2022
Episode 29
The trio discovers that Payal has been hiding Ria. However, Ria's memory loss devastates Mahi.
Sunday, 27th February 2022
Episode 30
Satya tries to protect Mahi from Payal's lethal plans.
Monday, 28th February 2022
Episode 31
Things appear calm in the Sengupta family. Elsewhere, Mahi and Satya book a hotel room to spend time together.
Kalyani
Sampada wants to take baby Moksh abroad to separate him from his mum. Will Kalyani ever find her missing child? Meanwhile, Kalyani keenly hides her secret from Malhar (her husband) as he tries to save her from imprisonment.
Payal
She realizes that Satya is playing games that might stop her from grabbing Mahi's wealth. Payal is Mahi's aunt because she is her mum's elder sister. Meanwhile, Aleena, Mahi and Satya discover that Payal is hiding Ria (Mahi's mother).
Mahi
Mahi leaves the house after discovering Satya's lies. She hates him for betting with Deepu to make Koyal (Payal’s daughter) his girlfriend before the Ganesh Chaturthi ceremony begins. Later, Mahi is shocked to learn that her mum (Ria) has lost her memory. How will Koyal and Payal react when they discover that Satya and Mahi agreed to meet in a hotel room?
Have the King of Hearts 2 teasers convinced you to start watching the show? Then, catch the premiere episodes of King of Hearts on Zee World daily at 17h00.
