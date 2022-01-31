King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022: Payal's land-grabbing scheme

Payal wants to evacuate many families from Satya's hometown. She plans to sell the apartments and then buy the land. Mahi loves Payal because she took care of her, unaware that Payal only wants her wealth. Will Aleena succeed in manipulating Mahi into giving her properties to Payal? King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022 unveil more mind-blowing mysteries.

Please note that you will encounter names like Payal, Satya, and Mahi in Zee World's Once There Was a King and the King of Hearts soapies because their characters share names. Also, both shows are currently airing on Zee World.

King of Hearts 2 teasers for February 2022

King of Hearts' season 2 started on a high note. It is 20 years since Siddharth, Roshni and their maid's son (Satya) died in a road accident. Maid Gangu Tai has raised Siddharth and Roshni's son (Karanvir) as hers and renamed him Satya. Neil and Ria's daughter, Mahi, is also a grown-up. King of Hearts' February episodes unfold the beginning of Mahi and Satya's love story.

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 4

Mahi suspects Satya is using lies to please Koyal.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 5

Mahi tries to expose Satya. However, her plan hits a dead end.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 6

Koyal tries to stop Mahi from meddling in her affairs with Satya.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 7

Satya is instructed to retrieve his mother's necklace from a fraudulent business person. Unfortunately, the situation gets so complicated that the jewellery ends up in Mahi's purse.

Saturday, 5th February 2022

Episode 8

Mahi uses Satya's enemies to discover his secret.

Sunday, 6th February 2022

Episode 9

Payal plans to sell the flats in Satya's hometown before buying the land.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 10

Malhar defeats Atharva in a contest.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 11

Anupriya and Malhar agree to ruin Kalyani and Atharva's wedding.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 12

Ahilya seeks vengeance on Malhar because of her husband's death. Atharva also vows to get back at Malhar.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 13

Kalyani gets mad at Malhar for agreeing to a dangerous deal to save her.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 14

Kalyani and Anupriya support each other despite their differences.

Saturday, 12th February 2022

Episode 15

Sampada tries to create a misunderstanding between Kalyani and Moksh.

Sunday, 13th February 2022

Episode 16

Kalyani prevents Malhar from discovering her darkest secret.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 17

Kalyani worries about her missing son.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 18

Anupriya encounters an accident while working in the workshop.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 19

Sampada wants to send Moksh abroad to separate him from Kalyani for good.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 20

Sampada's plans backfire and expose her true colours.

Friday 18th February 2022

Episode 21

Moksh is admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Kalyani's son is still missing.

Saturday, 19th February 2022

Episode 22

Malhar and Kalyani use undercover tactics to search for baby Moksh.

Sunday, 20th February 2022

Episode 23

Malhar strives to prove that his wife (Kalyani) is innocent to protect her from jail.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 24

Mahi moves out of the house after discovering Satya's lies.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 25

Satya is shocked to see Mahi's look-alike. He, therefore, decides to follow her for more investigations.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 26

Payal wants to use Aleena to mislead Mahi into handing over her property.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 27

Payal employs a backup plan upon discovering that Satya fooled her.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 28

Aleena, Mahi and Satya use many tricks to know more about the person Payal is hiding.

Saturday, 26th February 2022

Episode 29

The trio discovers that Payal has been hiding Ria. However, Ria's memory loss devastates Mahi.

Sunday, 27th February 2022

Episode 30

Satya tries to protect Mahi from Payal's lethal plans.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 31

Things appear calm in the Sengupta family. Elsewhere, Mahi and Satya book a hotel room to spend time together.

Kalyani

Sampada wants to take baby Moksh abroad to separate him from his mum. Will Kalyani ever find her missing child? Meanwhile, Kalyani keenly hides her secret from Malhar (her husband) as he tries to save her from imprisonment.

Payal

She realizes that Satya is playing games that might stop her from grabbing Mahi's wealth. Payal is Mahi's aunt because she is her mum's elder sister. Meanwhile, Aleena, Mahi and Satya discover that Payal is hiding Ria (Mahi's mother).

Mahi

Mahi leaves the house after discovering Satya's lies. She hates him for betting with Deepu to make Koyal (Payal’s daughter) his girlfriend before the Ganesh Chaturthi ceremony begins. Later, Mahi is shocked to learn that her mum (Ria) has lost her memory. How will Koyal and Payal react when they discover that Satya and Mahi agreed to meet in a hotel room?

Have the King of Hearts 2 teasers convinced you to start watching the show? Then, catch the premiere episodes of King of Hearts on Zee World daily at 17h00.

