The Heir on eExtra teasers for February 2022: Jay's untimely death

The Heir on eExtra teasers for February 2022 will inspire you to make peace with people who have your back since tomorrow is not guaranteed. Jay and Manpreet rescue Amba before Jagan sells her to a strange man. How will Amba regret not appreciating him when she still had time?

In the February episodes of The Heir Indian series, Amba loses her memory while being rescued. As a result, Jay stops Mohini and Jagan from taking advantage of her to grab her property. Therefore, Mohini hires assassins who accidentally kill Jay instead of Manu and Amba.

The Heir on eExtra teasers for February 2022

Amba blames Jay for Veeru's death without evidence. She quickly believes Jagan and asks him to throw Jay out of the house. But unfortunately, Jay dies before receiving Amba's apology. So, what will happen to Amba? Find out from these updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 64

Manu attempts to make Amba see Yuvraj's good side fail. But instead, Amba feels Manu should not have persuaded Deena to appoint Yuvraj as the clan's head.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 65

Manu discovers Yuvraj is an impostor after finding Raj's letter and the plastic scorpion in Yuvraj's backpack. As a result, the boy pledges to find proof against Yuvraj and disclose it to Deena.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 66

Harjeet assumes that Manu cheated to win the competition's first round. Therefore, Manu is forced to clarify the scientific knowledge he used.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 67

Deena apologizes to Manu after acknowledging that she wronged Amba. She also guarantees Preet that she will resume her community's leadership responsibilities. Later, Manu takes care of the sick Deena.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 68

Sushila supports Yuvraj when Jagan stops him from performing the funeral rites for Deena.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 69

The village chief declares Jagan as the Pawanias' new leader. However, Manu opposes the decision by disclosing that Yuvraj is not related to the Pawanias by blood. Hence, he is to allowed to make Jagan the Pawanias' head.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 70

The village council asks the police to find Deena's murderer. As a result, the cops arrest Manu and agree to send him to a remand.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 71

Jay poses as the brother of Harjeet's friend after discovering the Bajwa family's new money-related relationship with Harjeet's sister. Fortunately, Harjeet believes Jay's lies and allows him to live in the Bajwa house.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 72

Sushila finds an illiterate man to marry Amba then cancels the alliance when she rejects him. That is after Manpreet deliberately requests him to read an address.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 73

Amba lets Jay and Manpreet stay in her house. Later, Jay drinks milk mixed with marijuana, and Sushila tells Raghvi that she is desperate for a grandson.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 74

Jagan and Sushila force the doctor to abort Raghvi's unborn female child. Later, Jay finds Veeru's photo while playing hide and seek with Amba.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 75

Manpreet saves Amba from the warehouse that Jagan took her to sell her off to a man. Jay fights Jagan's men when Manpreet gets trapped.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 76

Jay changes his mind about leaving the house when Jagan brings a visitor (Mohini). He then threatens to tell Manu about Veeru's accident to intimidate Jay.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 77

Amba's health worsens when Jay tries to revive her memory. As a result, Jay explains to Manu about Mohini so that he helps her retrieve Amba's memory to stop the wedding.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 78

Jay warns Mohini to stay away from Amba when he realizes that she and Jay want to grab Amba's property. Later, Mohini pushes Jay to help her steal jewellery from Amba's house.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 79

Amba accuses Jay of Veeru's death and asks Jagan to throw him out of the house after the funeral. However, Jay insists on living outside the house but within the compound.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 80

Jagan throws Mohini out of the house when Manu discloses her wedding photos. Amba tells Jagan about Raghvi's pregnancy after regaining consciousness.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 81

The men Mohini hires to kill Manu and Amba kill Jay instead. Before taking his last breath, Jay remembers the precious moments he and Amba shared and authorizes Manu to stop Mohini from attending his funeral.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 82

Harjeet brings his men to the Pawanias' house to search for Raman. However, Jagan protects Raman upon suspecting he is hiding in the storeroom.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 83

Harjeet drops the sword meant to hurt Raman, and Simra confides in Amba that she is willing to die for her secret romance with Raman.

Manu

He convinces Deena to make Yuvraj their clan's head before realizing Yuvraj is an impostor. Therefore, Manu exposes Yuvray and stops Jagan from becoming the leader.

Deena resumes the clan's leadership position. Later, the boy almost goes to jail over Deena's murder but gets vindicated and helps Jay revive Amba's memory.

Jay

He remembers the good times with Amba and talks to Manu before taking his last breath. Jay asks Manu not to allow Mohini to attend his burial ceremony.

Jagan

Jagan is about to marry Mohini when the boy shows him the lady's old wedding photos. Also, Amba reveals a secret about Raghvi's pregnancy. Is she finally having a son?

Tune in on eExtra if you like The Heir teasers for February 2022. The series airs on weekdays at 15h50. It is the best time for bonding with loved ones.

