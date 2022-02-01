Muvhango Teasers for February 2022: Susan bewitches Azwindini

The battle between Susan and Gugu for Azwindi’s love makes Susan cast a spell to win him over. Her magic works when Azwindini starts treating her well, and Gugu decides to accept defeat. However, the worst is yet to come. Keep reading the Muvhango teasers for more of the upcoming February drama.

James and Tenda’s enmity intensifies in Muvhango February episodes. Elsewhere, Vho-Mukondeleli’s worries multiply when she discovers Shaz is a lesbian while Itseng decides to betray her brother by working with his worst enemy.

Muvhango teasers for February 2022

The Venda-speaking Muvhango series has a fascinating episode line-up this February. Here are all the Muhvango teasers on how the local SABC2 drama unfolds during the month.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4003

The homeless person reveals that KK is not dead while Susan informs Gugu that Azwindini is here to stay. Meanwhile, Vhutshilo regrets the day he set his eyes on Gugu.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4004

Something must be done about the current situation as James plots to eliminate Tendamudzimu from being MMC’s Chief Executive Officer. But it seems Tenda is still keeping a secret that gives him a competitive edge.

Elsewhere, Susan and Gugu’s competition to have Azwindini’s love intensifies. Which lady will win? Vho-Mukondeleni gets more worried when she finds out that Shaz new soulmate is a lady. Will she let their relationship be?

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 4005

Itseng and Tshireletso embark on their mission while Gugu is ready to accept defeat. Meanwhile, Vho-Mukondeleli starts investigating to find out the truth.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 4006

Imani comes clean to James regarding Kenosi while Susan decides to multiply the muthi dosage. Itseng seeks for her and Tshireletso to be friends with benefits.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 4007

James is forced to make a difficult choice regarding Kenosi to ensure his family does not end up in prison. It looks like Susan’s magic has started working on Azwindini, but she is conflicted because of her Christian sensibility. Elsewhere, Rendani finds out that a particular individual has been inspired by her blog.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4008

Tenda surprises everyone and warns Tshireletso about having a romantic relationship with the enemy. Gugu laments her short-lived relationship while Azwindini prepares a big surprise for his wife. Elsewhere, Rendani is no longer excited about a school reunion after an unwanted blast from the past reappears.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4009

Tenda learns the truth regarding the whereabouts of his child. Susan seeks Imani support in planning her revenge while Rendani fakes her lifestyle to make social media posts.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 4010

James gets Itseng in the act as she attempts to sneak Ttshereletso out of her room. Meanwhile, Vho-Masindi is against her son Azwndini’s idea to construct a house because of guilt. Vhutshilo finds a disheartened Gugu and accosts her while Rendani is looking for a fake husband for her socials.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 4011

Gugu and Imana start doubting Susan’s motives as they believe she has cast a magic spell on Azwindini. Elsewhere, James thwarts Itseng’s hopes of getting promoted while Rendani has found the perfect fake husband in Mohau.

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 4012

Imani threatens to make Moipone’s secret known, while Mpho’s has a vision that exposes Susan’s secret actions. Marang and Itseng land in trouble because of their cat and mouse games. Is Tenda closer to finding out the truth regarding his child?

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4013

The secret that Susan has been keeping is made known to the royal household in her presence. Elsewhere, Itseng betrays her brother’s loyalty when she decides to collaborate with his worst foe. Rendani discovers that not everything that looks precious on the outside is charming on the inside after linking up with Lunga and Tumi.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4014

Imani and James brainstorm on the best way to solve Kenosi’s problem while Susan’s deeds are now in the open. Meanwhile, Rendani starts to question her ethics.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 4015

Tshireletso shocks Rendani with his revelation to the authorities. Azwindini is conflicted on who to choose between Gugu and Susan, while Moipone reveals a big surprise to James.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 4016

Mpho discovers the truth regarding Kenosi while Imani and James are taken into police custody. Azwindini makes Vhutshilo aware of his mother’s plan, while Shaz discovers a surprising detail after seeing unauthorized debit orders coming from her account.

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 4017

Mantwa goes to Tendamudzimu’s house to evade the authorities while Susan receives suspension at her workplace for a serious offence. Shaz decides to accost her mom concerning cash, but things do not turn out as expected.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4018

Shaz exerts her authority regarding Vho-Mukundi’s expenditure while Mantwa informs the authorities that Moipone was the mastermind of the abduction. They bring Kenosi home to Mpho.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4019

James gets devastating information regarding emerging evidence in the murder case against Tendamudzimu. Shaz is excited when her mother makes a surprise visit while the royal household is convinced that Azwindini is headed to a sad and tragic place after announcing his engagement to Gugu.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 4020

Tenda learns that the judge wants to punish him to warn others not to engage in the crime. Elsewhere, Susan is expelled from work forever, while Vho-Mukundi opens up about losing her job.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 4021

Tenda proposes his idea to Moipone on how to ensure they all avoid being imprisoned. Meanwhile, Azwindini is happy when his plan to make Susan’s life a living hell works as expected. Shaz reveals that she will assist an unhappy Vho-Mukundi.

28th February 2022, Monday: Episode 4022

Imani and James are taken into police custody again while Susan decides to leave the house and find another place to stay. Vho-Mukundi ruins her interview.

What happens to the Muvhango cast?

Things are getting heated this February on the Muvhango on SABC2 series. Here is a recap of the upcoming drama.

Susan

She battles with Gugu to win over Azwindini’s love and starts using muthi magic to make him hers. Her magic works when Azwindini starts doing good things for her, including building her a house. However, her charm is short-lived when Mpho learns her secret through a dream and exposes it to the royal house. Azwindini decides to teach her a lesson, and she is expelled from work. She later decides to move out of the house.

Azwindini

He falls victim to Susan’s magic and starts treating her well. After finding out her secret, he is torn between choosing Gugu and Susan. He decides to teach the latter a lesson and is happy when his plan unfolds as expected. He gets engaged to Gugu, but the royal family is against the move.

Rendani

After finding out that her blog has inspired an individual close to home, she continues to fake her life for social media. She even gets Mohau to be her fake husband. Later, she starts to question her morals after meeting Langa and Tumi and learning that all which glitters is not gold.

From the Muvhango teasers for February 2022 episodes, the local series is packed with exciting drama to light up your home entertainment. Will Tenda’s plan to avoid imprisonment work? The show airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

