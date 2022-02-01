MasterChef South Africa 2022: start date, judges, contestants, what to expect?

MasterChef South Africa is the country's most popular cookery reality show. Mzansi have experienced nothing less than addictive entertainment from the three seasons that aired between March 2012 and May 2015. It has been over six years since the show last aired. No wonder Mzansi has been longing and pushing for MasterChef South Africa in 2022.

New people have replaced the previous MasterChef South Africa's judges (Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng, and Reuben Riffel). Photo: @Channel24

Source: Twitter

Where can I watch MasterChef South Africa? On 17th August 2020, M-net announced plans to return the show to your screen for the fourth season. MasterChef SA season 4 premiered on Monday, 28th February at 18h00. The new season has twenty aspirants cooking their signature dishes for the three judges, hoping to win the R1 million grand prize.

MasterChef South Africa season 4's judges and contestants

The 20-episode season was shot at V&A Waterfront in Cape Town late last year. V&A Waterfront is one of the continent's leading tours sites with over 24 million annual visits. It is located in SA's oldest working harbour, with the iconic Table Mountain as its backdrop. Hence, there is no doubt that despite the pressure to win, MasterChef SA's contestants, judges and the rest of the production team also had fun while filming the show.

Who are the MasterChef South Africa's judges?

Quizzical Pictures produced MasterChef South Africa's first to the third season, but Homebrew Films worked on the fourth season. Quizzical also producer other iconic soapies, including Umlilo, Rhythm City, and Swartwater. Moreover, new faces have replaced the previous season's judges who left the show for e.tv's Ultimate Braai Master. Therefore, here are MasterChef South Africa's judges for 2022:

1. Gregory Czarnecki

Gregory was born in France and is the Head Chef at The Restaurant at Waterkloof. Photo: @Gregory Czarnecki

Source: Facebook

Gregory Czarnecki received Eat Out's Chef of the Year Award in 2016 and was a mentor for the S. Pellegrino Young Chef contest in the Middle East and Africa.

2. Justine Drake

Justine Drake has written six cookbooks after joining the food media in 1988. Photo: @JustineDrakeSA

Source: Facebook

She is the founding editor at the award-winning Fresh Living magazine. Pick 'n Pay is the magazine's current sponsor. The lady also hosted a YouTube show titled Just Cook at Home SA with Justine Drake during the COVID 19 lockdown season.

3. Zola Nene

Zola Nene is a celebrity chef and an award-winning author. Photo: @zola_nene

Source: Instagram

The multitalented lady is also known for hosting SABC 3's resident breakfast show and was a judge on BBC Lifestyle's The Great South African Bake Off show.

Masterchef's contestants in 2022

The show has contestants from different professionals showcase their cooking talents. Some lost took cooking seriously after losing their jobs during the lockdown season, while others are plan to quit their professions for cooking or merge the two. Meanwhile, most of them learnt to cook before their fifteenth birthday.

1. Alicia Nicola

Nicola (32 years old) is an Advertising Creative Director from Cape Town. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Nicola defines her cooking style as the modern Mediterranean. She is a self-taught cook collecting knowledge from short culinary courses, YouTube and more avenues. Watching her mum and grandmother cook inspired her to follow in their footsteps.

2. Andriette De la Harpe

Andriette (33 years old) is a Cape Town-based entrepreneur. Photo: @Matt Bird

Source: Facebook

The trained singer has performed in many high-profile events globally. However, she resolved to bake cakes after her 2021 retrenchment. Andriette adores Italian dishes. She has been cooking since childhood and loves doing it with her father. Also, her grandma's vintage Kenwood Mixer is her favourite equipment.

3. Charmaine Govender-Koen

Charmaine (39 years old) is self-employed and lives in Cape Town. Photo: @Anna Govender

Source: Facebook

Charmaine is an Indian lady with ancestral roots in Durban but is married to an Afrikaans man. Therefore, she blends dishes from both cultures to create unique recipes. After losing her job in the food and beverage management sector, the lady started a home-cooked meals delivery business.

4. Dedre ‘Didi’ Stols

Dedre (30 years old) lives in Langebaan and works as an art auctioneer and gallery manager. She did a lot of cooking during the lockdown while working on cruise ships. Dedre taught herself how to cook by taking cookbooks from the library.

She was already cooking for her family by age 8 because her free-spirited mum was not passionate about kitchen issues. As a result, her cooking combines South African, Asian, Mexican, European and Middle East cuisines.

5. James Ovendale

The 19 years old is the youngest Masterchef contestant. He is a former student from Cape Town. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

James began cooking at age 7 then registered for culinary classes at Silwood Culinary School after turning 13. The young man also loves making street food from different cultures, and South African heritage inspires him to polish his open-flame cooking skills.

7. Lisa Kayster

Lisa (26 years old) is a human resources consultant from Cape Town. Photo: @lisa_kayster

Source: Twitter

She escaped bullying and healed from depression by cooking with her mum and grandmothers. Lisa adopted the art of freestyle cooking by age 10 and built an excellent profile around it.

8. Luyanda Mafanya

The 27-year-old contestant is a food blogger and private cook based in Joburg. She attributes her passion for cooking to her grandmother. Photo: @cookingwithluyanda

Source: Facebook

Luyanda is a social media influencer with about 120k Instagram followers. She cooks almost all African and Italian meals, from traditional to modern ones. The lady made it to My Kitchen Rules SA's semi-finals.

9. Masedi Mabe

The 25-year-old Johannesburg-based freelancer opened a burger joint called Bun2Belly because of his love for burgers. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Masedi merges the African meals he grew up eating with the other dishes he meets. Additionally, he is an introvert and aspires to preserve his ancestor's food traditions.

10. Matthew Arnott

Matthew (25 years old) is a former teacher and lives in Cape Town. The freelancer fell in love with the kitchen at age 5 when his mum fell sick. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Matthew is excellent at preparing French, Italian, German, and Middle East food. He also learned some Chinese dishes while teaching English in China. Mathew was motivated to join the show after nursing his mum for a year after contracting COVID-19.

11. Mohammed Haffejee

The Cape Town-based chartered accountant is 26 years old. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Mohammed is debunking the myth that the kitchen belongs to women. His younger sister watched him practice baking biscuits in his room at age 8. The Indian young man will teach Mzansi how to cook French food with flavours from different parts of the world.

12. Onezwa Mbola

Mbola (26 years old) hails from Willowvale, Eastern Cape, and was a marine navigational officer in China. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Mbola prepares delicious Asian dumplings and other dishes. She returned to Willowvale in 2020 to pursue a cooking career, and her passion is evident on her Instagram page. Cooking connects Mbola to her late mum, and she plans to pass it on to her son.

13. Ontiretse' Onti' Molloyi

The 32-year old digital marketing & communications specialist is from Mahikeng. Molloyi's two children urged her to join the contest. Photo: @INTOGRAZING

Source: Twitter

Yotam Ottolenghi's creative vegetables' treatment inspires her to make healthy meals for her family. In addition, Molloyi has precious memories of her mum teaching her how to bake at age 10. As a result, she now mixes French and Italian baking skills.

14. Shawn Godfrey

The 34 years old Shawn works as a commercial director and entrepreneur in Cape Town. Additionally, he often treats his spouse and children with delicacies. Photo: @TheRoastedDad

Source: Twitter

Shawn is good at Asian and Middle East cooking styles. He has been doing this since childhood. Shawn and his siblings began sharing house chores after their mum was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

13. Silindokuhle ‘Sli’ Moroke

The 27-year-old gentleman from Johannesburg was an activities manager before venturing into content creation. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Moroke is a fan of MasterChef Junior and British TV's chef Gordon Ramsay. He would chop vegetables for his mother while in high school and has learned more about African, Italian and American food from these shows.

15. Simphiwe 'Sims' Kubeka

Simphiwe (25 years old) is a Software engineer from Midrand. He was the only male child his grandmother enrolled in her church's baking classes. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Kubeka's family agreed to let him do a Culinary Arts course if he becomes one of MasterChef's top five contents. Before this, he fled his passion for cooking by focusing on maths and statistics. Nevertheless, baking is one of his cooking strengths.

16. Sylvie Hurford

Sylvie is a 49-year-old marketing strategist and consultant from Cape Town. She grew up cooking for herself after school. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Sylvie specializes in Mediterranean and French cooking. Moreover, the lady prepares food that tastes as good as it looks because she previously worked as a food stylist.

17. Tarryn De Kock

The 28-year-old senior researcher from Cape Town finds joy in feeding people. Kock works at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in Cape Town. She confessed to being messy under pressure and taught herself how to combine the rustic Mediterranean booking style with Asian and South African techniques.

18. Tasnim Jadwat

The Boksburg businesswoman and corporate director is 36 years old. Photo: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Tasnim uses an Indian-fusion home cooking style and balances creativity and spicing. Baking comforted her when her sister was diagnosed with a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The devoted Muslim created Halaal food's guidelines for the MasterChef SA pantry.

19. Tembisa Jordaan

Tembisa (37 years old) is a Durban-based Marine scientist and documentary filmmaker. Additionally, she is into all African, Italian and Asian food and spices. Photo: @Vivaciosness

Source: Twitter

The lady's multi-award-winning short documentary film, Ulwandle Lushile, made her a second runner-up in Yale University's Environment 360 Video Contest. She has many fun memories growing up in Dobsonville, Eastern Cape, with her grandmother in the kitchen.

20. Udhir ‘Dr Harri’ Harrinarain

The 28-year-old Durban-based Dentist is serious about cooking and his profession. He is also friends with every contestant because of his funny and sociable personality. Photo: @Udhir Harrinarain

Source: Facebook

Tune in on Masterchef in 2022 to watch Udhir showcases his African-Indian roots because the dentist will prepare several Indian delicacies, including butter chicken ravioli and dhal curry with rice.

Who do you think will be the MasterChef winner in 2022? M-net urges you to tune in for educative cooking lessons and entertainment. MasterChef South Africa is the best show for everyone who has a passion for cooking and is eager to learn.

