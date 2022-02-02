My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022: Sampada plans to sell Moksh

Sampada wins her child's custody by accusing Malhar of having an affair with Kaylani. She later sends Moksh to a daycare that mistreats him then hires a couple to take him abroad. Why does Sampada hate her child? My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022 unveils more details.

Sampada does not hate her child but wants to separate him from Malhar and Kalyani. According to My Heart Knows' plot summary, Anupriya raises Kalyani Deshmukh after her mum dies in an accident and her father (Atul) goes to jail. Later, Sampada (Kalyani's cousin) married Malhar (police officer) even though she loves Atharva.

My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022

Malhar assumes Kalyani helped Sampada elope with Arthava. Therefore, he marries Kalyani as a punishment. The two raise Moskh with love, unaware that he is Arthava's child. Later, Malhar regrets what he is doing to Kalyani and treats her like a queen. Now that you know a bit about My Heart Know's storyline, here is what you should expect in the upcoming episodes:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 86

Kalyani fails to protect Anupriya from kidnappers. But, before this, she tells Malhar that Atharva and Mugdha are married. Meanwhile, Atul is disappointed in Kalyani for telling him lies about Atharva.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 87

Atharva threatens to kill Anupriya if Kalyani lets their wedding be cancelled. Malhar gets Kalyani’s name tattooed on his body. Later, he suspects Anupriya is in a coffin when Kalyani informs him that Atharva kidnapped the girl.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 88

Kalyani discovers where Atharva’s men are taking Anupriya. She, therefore, steals his smartphone while he is fighting Malhar in a wrestling contest.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 89

Kalyani and Sarthak find Anupriya’s sandals in a water tank. Elsewhere, Atharva discovers his smartphone missing. He later shows Kalyani a video of his men strangling Anupriya.

Saturday, 5th February 2022

Episode 90

Atharva becomes Dr Adhikari’s bodyguard after the police release him from custody. The police then inform Atharva that Adhikari exposed Mugdha’s whereabouts.

Sunday, 6th February 2022

Episode 91

After Kalyani requests Sampada to help her find Anupriya, a man tells her where he saw Anupriya.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 92

Malhar promises Kalyani that he will take Atharva’s position at the wedding venue. Later, Atharva threatens to kill Malhar if Kalyani refuses to marry him.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 93

Vikram decides to frame Shantunu for a crime he was not involved in. Is Asmita going to fall into a trap?

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 94

Vikram hires an assassin to ensure Shantunu is murdered. How will he save himself?

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 95

Devika is expecting Vikram’s child. Meanwhile, Shantunu is convinced that Vikram made Asmita do things she does not like.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 96

Sampada and Atharva agree on what to do with Anupriya. Later, Sampada wins her child’s custody by accusing Malhar of having an affair with Kaylani. Elsewhere, Atul hates Anupriya for dating Sarthak in secret.

Saturday, 12th February 2022

Episode 97

Aau Saheb challenges Kalyani to prove she loves Moksh. Meanwhile, Malhar assures Atul that Kalyani will keep her word when Atharva incites the man to hate his daughter. Later, Kalyani’s friend informs her that the college will not allow her to do the exam because she has been skipping classes.

Sunday, 13th February 2022

Episode 98

Atul and Aau Saheb also prevent Anupriya from sitting for her college exams. Later, Sarthak gets Atharva arrested for abducting Anupriya. But, before this, Atharva tries to kill Mugdha.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 99

The school principal allows Kalyani and Anupriya to do their exams because of their impressive debating skills.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 100

Kalyani gets upset when she learns that the daycare facility Sampada took Moksh is mistreating him. Meanwhile, Malhara threatens to destroy Atharva’s business unless he gives him Mugdha’s address.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 101

Atharva threatens to send Sampada to prison if Malhar finds Mugdha. Finally, Malhar apologizes to Kalyani for requesting her to nature Moksh instead of focusing on education.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 102

Kalyani shows the Deshmukhs a video proving Aau Saheb's fake illness. She later worries when she fails to see Moksh at the daycare.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 103

Sampada pays a couple to take Moksh out of the country then lies to Anupriya about the child’s whereabouts.

Saturday, 19th February 2022

Episode 104

Kalyani and Malhar rush to the hospital to look for Moksh and Mugdha, respectively. Before this, Kalyani had seen a beggar holding Moksh on the street. While Moksh and Sampada are stuck in the lift, the couple that Sampada hired flees the cops.

Sunday, 20th February 2022

Episode 105

Kalyani threatens to report Aau Saheb to the women’s commission for forcing Anupriya to fast for Atul.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 106

Sarthak and Anupriya pretend to be legally married while at the hospital while Malhar arrests Atharva. Later, Sampada visits Atharva in jail to inform him that Malhar found Mugdha. Elsewhere, Mugdha agrees to testify against Atharva.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 107

Malhar stops the children’s welfare officer from arresting Kalyani when Sampada falsely accuses her of selling Moksh. Sampada later tries to kill Kalyani.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 108

Sampada discovers Moksh’ whereabouts before the Deshmukhs find him. She, therefore, pays a woman to distract the cops while she gets the child. Additionally, Kalyani worries about Sampada escaping with Moksh overseas.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 109

Sampada’s father pressures her to reveal Moksh’s whereabouts in vain. Later, Malhar stops Atharva from escaping to Dubai.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 110

Malhar asks Sampada about Atharva’s whereabouts after escaping from the hospital. Also, a witness refuses to testify against Atharva in court.

Saturday, 26th February 2022

Episode 111

Criminals make Mugdha distract Mlahar as they put explosives in the Deshmukh mansion. Elsewhere, Kalyani pledges to help Vaman meet Aparna.

Sunday, 27th February 2022

Episode 112

Malhar pretends to be a woman during the puja rituals. Vaman overhears the terrorists’ discussion. One of them later reports to Kaliya.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 113

Kalyani wants Vaman to marry Aparna within two days, and Atul apologizes to Malhar for being rude. Later, Malhar spots Ketki while investigating the bomb explosion.

Atharva

Atharv and Sampada are using dubious means to eradicate poverty from their lives. Atharva wants to marry a landlady called Mugdha, then grab her wealth because she is mentally ill. The two also try to break Malhar and Kalyani's marriage.

Sampada

She accuses Kalyani of selling her son when the couple she hired flees the police, leaving the child behind. However, Malhar vindicates Kalyani and protects her from going to jail.

Malhar

The detective is investigating Anupriya and Mugha's sudden and unfortunate disappearances. He is confident that Atharva is behind the kidnappings.

If you like My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022, tune in on Zee World daily at 18h00. Everything about this Indian drama series is magnificent and will have you waiting in anticipation for the new episodes!

