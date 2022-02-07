SABC's talk show: Igumbi Lamakhosikazi teasers (Season 1)

Find out what it takes to be in a polygamous marriage from Musa Mseleku and his wives. SABC's new talk show, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi, will kick off tonight, 7th February, at 21h00. Meanwhile, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi teasers reveals marital issues the first season will address.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi's reality show uses Musa Mseleku's polygamous lifestyle as a learning example to anyone who desires marriage.

Musa Muleseku is an affluent South African businessman, author, and reality TV star. He has about ten children and four wives, Macele, Mayeni, Thobile MaKhumalo, and Mangwabe. The family is known for its luxurious polygamous lifestyle.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi season 1 teasers

It would help if you learned vital marital issues before getting into one. SABC will air the show on Mondays only. Here are the first season's updates:

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 1

Guest Bab' Ndabe Myeza will join Mseleku's wives to discuss polygamy's cultural and historical dynamics after the ladies talk about their experiences and how polygamy has influenced their lives.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 2

The show will centre on the role of the in-laws in the success or failure of a polygamous family, specifically on the effect of allowing them to meddle in your marriage. Viewers will also learn about each family's responsibilities towards the success of this type of marriage.

Musa's first wife, Busisiwe Mseleku, is famously known as MaCele.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 3

The Mselekus' conversation will dig deep into building a solid foundation for your relationship through communication. The hosts and the guests will teach you the importance of discussing your relationship's direction and objectives with your partner.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 4

Intimacy and sex in marriage will be the key topic on this day. Unfortunately, most African couples avoid this conversation because the customs prohibit it. Therefore, learn from Igumbi Lamakhosikazi how to have a healthy sexual relationship with your partner because intimacy and sex are different things.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 5

How should you deal with pain from your past relationship or a spouse who is still struggling with the emotional baggage their ex-partner left in them? The show will tackle how exes can create friendships or good relationships, especially if children are involved. It is also possible to be friends with your ex's new companion.

MaCele is listening to Mayeni's contribution to the discussion. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 6

Understand your partner's financial health before getting into a committed relationship. The episode will enlighten you about the pros and cons of post and pre-natal agreements and how your financial management weaknesses and strengths can build or ruin your marriage. You will also learn how couples should share financial responsibilities and other issues.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 7

Learn how to merge your parenting ideas because you come from different families, religious, and traditional backgrounds. Moreover, parenting techniques that worked on your generation might not be effective on the generation you are raising.

Also, remember that each child is different, and one of you might have endured tough times growing up, e.g. child abuse or neglect, domestic violence, poverty and so on.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 8

Talk about compatibility among spouses from different races, countries, religions and customs. Can you embrace each other's differences? Igumbi's hosts will talk about religious compatibility and navigating different belief systems.

MaNgwabe giving MaKhumalo time to speak. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 4th April 2022

Episode 9

It would help if you did not overlook your age difference because it is also a deal-breaker in every relationship. Note that someone's age will most likely determine the maturity level, lifestyle, and other essential aspects of that person's life. Therefore, you must be sure that you can fit into each other's lives and tolerate one another's excesses that are stirred by your age gap.

Monday, 11th April 2022

Episode 10

Gender-based violence goes both ways but primarily affects women. The hosts will address the issues while trying to help a young lady stuck in an abusive relationship. They also have tips on how to heal (victim) or change (transgressor) and how the country can fight tis as a unit.

Monday, 18th April 2022

Episode 11

The show will delve into mental health because many people are battling depression and suicidal thoughts. In addition, families are struggling financially because of the economic challenges the COVID 19 created worldwide. The hosts will also touch on postpartum depression and how the Black community can ease the pressure on new mums.

MaNgwabe shares her mind with Macele. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 25th April 2022

Episode 12

The show will candidly unveil the aftermath of infidelity on the victim. Today's generation accepts unfaithfulness even though it is morally wrong. The act psychologically tortures the one on the receiving end, thus leaving them with low self-esteem, mistrust, and insecurities.

Monday, 2nd May 2022

Episode 13

You must have heard or witnessed unique marriage systems like open marriages, polyandry, gay marriages, and so on besides the usual monogamy and polygamy marriages that you know.

Have you ever imagined how a polygamous gay marriage works? The world is evolving, and people want to try new things. The show will help you understand why you should take a stand on the marriage system you want before getting into it.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi season 1 will have saved many marriages and relationships before wrapping up. Therefore, intend to watch the show on SABC1 on Mondays at 21h00.

