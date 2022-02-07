The Search for Frida Teasers for March 2022: Marcela visits a psychiatrist

Several drama series are broadcast on TV, but The Search for Frida, also called Buscando A Frida, stands out. Although the show is relatively new on the airspace, it is gradually garnering more viewers who desire quality content and entertainment at its peak since the episodes premiered. Therefore, before the daily official broadcast of the show, these The Search for Frida teasers for March 2022 episodes give a run-down of what to expect.

The Search for Frida storyline is an adaptation of the Chilean telenovela Where is Elisa? The television show discusses the Pons family, whose presumed perfect existence becomes shattered after Frida, the eldest daughter, is abducted on the eve of her father’s birthday. Therefore, Robles and Cantu show up at Salvador's garage with a search warrant to uncover issues, but what discovery will they make? Find out from these teasers.

The Search for Frida Teasers for March 2022

Frida undergoes surgery, but it does not go as planned, leading to complications in her case. Meanwhile, why did Salvador break down after Cabrera and the prosecutor's interrogation? This month's show discusses this and other important matters, which you must not miss.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022

Rushing to the scene of Frida's kidnapping, the authorities, to their dismay, discovers that the evidence and the indication of the kidnapping have been erased with the use of bleach.

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022

Abelardo is released because the letter from Frida absolved him from being liable for kidnapping her. Nevertheless, he visits Frida in the hospital while Cantu notices some evidence.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022

Diego has a sudden change all around him, and Anthonio notices. Visiting Frida, Salvador has some crisis, and he records himself confessing and telling the truth.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022

With a search warrant with them, Robles and Cantu arrive at Salvador's garage. Elsewhere, Rafaela advises Salvador against running away.

Saturday, 5th of March, 2022

Frida suffers a brain haemorrhage and will undergo surgery immediately. However, Diega lashes out angrily at Angel, and Abelardo asks Sasha to keep a close watch on Salvador.

Sunday, 6th of March, 2022

Salvador appears to have all answers ready for Cabrera for every question, including his trip to Athens that he cancels.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022

Cabrera's pressure is mounted on Salvador; he picks a hair strand as a DNA sample. Meanwhile, Rafaela is confronted by Abelardo.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022

The surgery of Frida does not go as planned, leading to complications in her case. Meanwhile, the bloody screwdriver in the house Salvardo is a primary piece of evidence.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022

The burial of Frida takes place, and Enrique interrogates Rafaela, although she insists that her husband is innocent. Then, Salvador is arrested.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022

Salvador breaks down eventually, having been interrogated by Cabrera and the prosecutor. Finally, he confesses but stands his ground that he did not kill Frida.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022

Salvador appears in court to the charge levelled against him. Everyone in Salvador's workshop answers questions that Pedroza asks and integrates them. Meanwhile, Enrique comforts Rafaela.

Saturday, 12th of March, 2022

Marcela, Frida's mother, visits Salvador in prison to see the face of the man who murdered her daughter. However, Rafaele engages the service of a lawyer to handle her husband's case.

Sunday, 13th of March, 2022

Salvador undergoes a polygraph test by the prosecutors, and the hearing continues. In the interim, Gaby is being elusive with Marcela.

Monday, 14th of March, 2022

Marcela pays an unscheduled visit to Cabrera. Meanwhile, a former student of Salvador makes a startling revelation about the sexual abuse he exposed her to.

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022

Laura, Marcela's daughter, makes an amazing drawing, while Salvador suffers several cases of abuse both physically and psychologically in prison.

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022

To analyse the drawing of Laura, Martin and Marcela take her to see a psychologist. Meanwhile, there is a consideration to transfer Salvador to a maximum prison by his lawyer.

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022

Zambrano, the prosecutor, interrogates Rafaela. Meanwhile, other than Salvado, Marcela believes another individual probably shot Frida, while Antonio agrees that he failed Gaby.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022

Taking the stand, Marcela testifies against Salvador in the trial of the death of Frida, while the accusation of sexual abuse by Salvador's former student is retracted.

Saturday, 19th of March, 2022

Cabrera is accused of beating and torture by Salvador, making him confess under duress. Elsewhere, Rafaela proceeds to press charges of police harassment.

Sunday, 20th of March, 2022

Rafaela confides in her children that she is afraid of what the outcome of the verdict will be. Elsewhere, Amanda, the psychiatrist, discusses with Marcela.

Monday, 21st of March, 2021

While the prosecutor is preparing another lawsuit against Salvador, Rafaela and Salvador contemplate leaving the country.

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022

Investigations are carried out on Rafaela's financial transaction by Cantu and Cabrera, while Abelardo threatens to make Salvador's life miserable.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022

The police question Rafaela, while Abelardo decides to offer Sasha employment as his Executive Assistant. Meanwhile, Tomás desires his parents would give him answers.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022

The police conclude that Rafaela has a connection with Frida's death, while Sasha turns down Abelardo's employment proposal.

Friday, 25th of March, 2022

Rafaela visits a river and trashes every evidence pointing to her crimes. Meanwhile, Robles gives Abelardo a report of Salvador's whereabouts.

Saturday, 26th of March, 2022

Rafaela shows up at Sasha's apartment and offers her money in exchange for her silence. But unfortunately, when Sasha declines, Rafaela launches a violent attack.

Sunday, 27th of March, 2022

Cabrera discovers a hint where Sasha was murdered and reaches out to Marcela. Elsewhere, Salvador interrogates Rafaela, and she repudiates everything.

Monday, 28th of March, 2022

Robles aims a high-calibre weapon at Salvador and shoots. Meanwhile, Tomás disseminates information about his mom with Cabrera.

Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022

Tomás cannot condone the chaos in his family anymore and reaches out to Diego for assistance. While Ingrid is hospitalised, Salvador asks Cabrera the reason for saving his life.

Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022

Since the police have definitive evidence, Salvador thinks it is best to turn himself in. But then, Marcela sights Rafaela shooting Frida in a dream.

Thursday, 31st of March, 2022

The prosecutor suggests reducing Salvador's punishment if he testifies against his wife. Meanwhile, Rafaela, who believes that Salvador betrayed her, arranges her revenge.

Frida

After the authorities got to where Frida's kidnapping took place, they were surprised that no indications were pointing to the kidnapping because they had been erased. Although Abelardo was mistaken for the kidnapper, Frida's letter vindicates her. Upon landing at the hospital, the doctor discovered that Frida suffered a brain haemorrhage, which must be operated on before she eventually died.

Salvador

Salvador is the prime suspect of a crime, and when he plans to escape, Rafaela advises him not to attempt it. Later, Abelardo asks Sasha to keep a close watch on him, but how long? Finally, after conducting investigations on him, he appears in court to defend the charges against him. Eventually, he ends up in prison, where he suffers several cases of abuse both physically and psychologically.

The Search for Frida teasers for March 2022 edition shared above reveals the unusual challenges people face in their trying times. Whether Salvador will over his trying times is worth finding out from this show. Therefore, make it a date as the show's premiere episodes broadcast on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 22h00.

