SABC's talk show Igumbi Lamakhosikazi season 1: What is the soapie about?

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi is the new show on SABC1, making its debut on 7th February 2021. Igumbi Lamakhosikazi breaks the monotony of the rich girl poor boy love stories and monogamous marriages. Instead, the talk show gives a new perspective of the issues affecting relationships in the country. While doing so, it has a new twist, a polygamous relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Musa Mseleku and his four wives. Photo: @DRUM Magazine

Source: Facebook

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi, Musa Mseleku's wives' new talk show on SABC1, is the latest hype on your screens. The 13-part female-driven show sets to give Mzansi men and women a sanctuary. It aims at educating, enlightening and informing the masses through its uncensored conversations.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi will be co-hosted by Musa Mseleku's wives. They are:

Busisiwe 'Macele' Mseleku

Nokukhanya 'Mayeni' Mseleku

Thobile 'Makhumalo' Mseleku

Mbali 'Mangwabe' Mseleku

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The show's co-hosts are known for their distinctive personalities. They intend to use their varying personalities to help people who need the courage to speak out.

MaCele is known for her independence and MaYeni for her bold personality. MaNgwabe is known for being soft-spoken. MaKhumalo has a youthful and bubbly personality.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi's episodes will kick off with a new topic being introduced to the talk show co-hosts. They will share their insights and opinion on the subject by unpacking what it means to them and how to manoeuvre other related issues.

What is Igumbi Lamakhosikazi about?

Viewers and fans should prepare for hard-hitting conversations on intimacy, polygamy, sex in marriage, relationships with in-laws, gender-based violence, finances and parenting.

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi will reach and connect with fans and viewers by discussing the broad canvas of our society. The show focuses on the authenticity of the ordinary people telling the South African story. The conversations aim at inspiring and kickstarting dialogue and social action.

Musa Mseleku's wives

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi's co-hosts. Photo: @Daily Sun

Source: Facebook

Musa Mseleku's wives are not strangers in the limelight. They are famous for their show, uThando Nesthembu. It has been leaving viewers and fans on the edge of their seats. Recently, MaNgwabe shocked fans when she threatened to only stay in the marriage if Musa did not take another wife.

Does Musa Mseleku have wife number 5?

Musa declared his stand not to back down and announced that he would marry again. MaNgwabe's decision to stick to her word caused a stir among the other wives. They feared that another wife would join them and become the fourth wife.

Musa Mseleku, who seems to have mastered the hacks of a successful polygamous marriage, had to halt his plans. He revealed that MaYeni and MaNgwabe Mseleku had threatened to leave him if he took the fifth wife. He realized that the move would destroy his family, which he is focused on building. He loves his wives and is not ready to lose either of them.

What did Musa Mseleku's wife do?

Drum Magazine interviewed Busiswa, Musa's first wife. She told the paper that she dated Musa Mseleku for two years before they married. During the early years of their marriage, Musa toyed with the idea of getting a second wife, but she did not support it. However, years into the marriage, MaCele changed her mind because she wanted 20 children. Nonetheless, she was not ready to have that many children. Therefore, they agreed on having other women sire the babies.

Mseleku's wife that passed away

MaCele revealed that she gave Musa an ultimatum when he confirmed he would take a second wife. She refused to share a home with them and moved out before they married. Even though she gave him permission to go ahead and marry a second wife, she was not involved in the welcoming ceremony.

MaCele revealed that Musa Mseleku went ahead to marry MaSaule. However, MaSaule died in a car accident before the debut of their reality TV show, uThando Nesthembu.

Dealing with four wives

Igumbi Lamakhosikazi season 1. Photo: @Lovablevibes

Source: Facebook

The four wives have a cordial relationship with each other. The family also has a structure and how they spend time with their husband. He devotes his attention to them equally. He spends a day with each one of them. The other three wives, apart from MaCele, live in the same yard. Nonetheless, MaCele spends time with them every day.

While giving her view about polygamy, MaCele revealed that consenting to a second wife means that legally you cannot say to a third, fourth or fifth wife. According to her, you cannot protest against a civil marriage.

Understanding the dynamics of the Mselekus gives a broad perspective of how much to expect from Igumbi Lamakhosikazi. Igumbi Lamakhosikazi teasers for February 2022 pre-empty the heated conversations the four women will be discussing.

You do not want to miss out on the heated conversations in Igumbi Lamakhosikazi. Ensure to tune in to SABC1 on Mondays at 21h00. You could also contribute to the show's discussions on social media.

READ ALSO: S3's A Cut Above the Rest: cast (with images), prize, start date

Have you been following S3's A Cut Above the Rest? Briefly.co.za recently published extensive details about the show's cast, host and what to expect.

A Cut Above The Rest airs on S3. It is a local hair reality series competition, the first in South Africa. It features some of the most gifted hands. So, tune in to watch them create magic through their creativity. The vivacious Altovise Lawrence is the show's host.

Source: Briefly News