New! Nurses teasers for February 2022: The premiere episodes

Telemundo's 100 Days to Fall in Love novella ends on 14th February 2022. The new Nurses drama series will then kick off on Monday 21st February at 21h00. The story is about love, betrayal, rivalry, loyalty, heartbreaks, and revenge among Santa Rosa University Hospital's colleagues. Nurses teasers for February 2022 unveils the premiere episodes.

Telemundo's February episodes of the Nurses series introduce you to the plight of health workers struggling with poor working conditions and low income. Moreover, the close relationships between these professionals and their patients worsen the situation.

Nurses teasers for February 2022

The Santa Rosa University Hospital's medical professionals are sometimes caught up in entanglements that force them to choose between saving themselves or their patients' lives. The series' lead character, nurse María Clara, is torn between her dying marriage and her love for Dr Carlos Pérez (a younger coworker). The series' Spanish title is Enfermeras.

Monday, 21st February 2022

María Clara and her workmates save a patient's life during an emergency.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

The entire staff is upset with Gloria for changing their shifts as soon as she is promoted to the coordinator position.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

The doctors discover Estefany's acute abdominal pain is due to pregnancy, and Palacino argues with Maria Clara later.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

María Clara overhears the drunk Gloria yelling at Castro over the phone for missing her birthday party.

Friday, 25th February 2022

A violent person confronts Justo. Meanwhile, Gloria discovers something bout the missing drugs.

Saturday, 26th February 2022

Álvaro suspects McKenzie has been stealing the hospital's drugs. Elsewhere, María Clara confronts Román after Paula gives her an envelope.

Sunday, 27th February 2022

Román refuses to leave the house when Maria Clara asks him to, and the police accompany an elderly man to the hospital.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Gloria blames Maria Clara for Professor Rubiano's death, and Carlos receives an unexpected call from Fabio.

María Clara

A heart attack ruins Maria's anniversary surprise for her husband, Roman, thus forcing the couple to spend the night at the hospital.

Roman

The next day, a woman arrives at the hospital, claiming Roman is her son's father. As a result, Roman and Maria's marriage begins to shake.

Castro

It seems he is in a secret relationship with the hospital's new coordinator. Maria Clara witnesses Gloria getting upset with Castro for missing her birthday party.

Gloria

She is not on good terms with everyone at the hospital. Gloria uses her new status at work to mistreat her colleagues. She even condemns Maria Clara for Professor Rubiano's death.

Would you love to watch the premiere episodes of the new Nurses teasers? Telemundo airs the show daily at 21h00. Be assured that this is could be one of the best Colombian medical drams series ever shown on TV.

