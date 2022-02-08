Nurses Teasers for March 2022: What did Sol discuss with Hector?

Since the Nurses Telemundo drama series began, the systematic way it arrests viewers' attention is unusual. However, it is not surprising because it addresses real issues, especially love and romance. Each episode revolves around a different hospital case with a resolution at the end of each one. For instance, how will nurse María handle the mystery child that shows up after Roman lands in the hospital? This month's Nurses teasers discuss how the procedural way the events unfold.

The drama series centres around María Clara González, a nurse striving to save her failing marriage. Among other measures, she organises an anniversary date with her husband Roman at a hotel, but it turns out to be the date from hell when he has a heart attack. After being rushed to hospital, she fusses at his side all night, and the following day, a woman arrives with a boy, claiming the child is Román's.

Nurses teasers for March 2022

The story of love, betrayal, rivalry, loyalty, heartbreaks, and revenge among Santa Rosa University Hospital's colleagues are what the Nurses soapie series address. Will Maria Clara consent and sign the divorce papers Roman returns home with? Learn more from these highlights before the show's official broadcast.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022

The toxicology result of Tina comes back negative with no evidence of drug use. Meanwhile, Inaki carries out further tests to investigate Tina's condition, based on the instructions received from Alvaro.

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022

Milena has a seizure, while Maritza suddenly interrupts Maria Clara when Carlos asks her about her relationship with Roman.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022

Maria Clara is confronted with evidence of her breaking the hospital regulation by Gloria. Meanwhile, Sofia confesses to Elisa that she had an abortion after mounting pressure.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022

Maria Clara goes back to the hospital. Meanwhile, Alvaro does all he can to get her medicine as Julia takes a difficult decision.

Saturday, 5th of March, 2022

Maria Clara inquires from Carlos the reasons for his lies to her. Then, apologising to Valentina, Roman tries getting close to her while Dr McKenzie passes some information to Prajna.

Sunday, 6th of March, 2022

Sol reads loud Aura Maria's book as Nelly and Claudia listen. Meanwhile, to enable him to spend more time with the kids, Roman engages the service to help around the house.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022

As long as Aura Maria keeps her promise not to provoke him, Yesid vows not to hit her again, while Sol confides to Hector at the bar.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022

Alvaro offers Hector some advice as he is jealous because Sol visits Prajna. Elsewhere, Ignacio receives a devastating report that he has lung cancer.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022

Anthonio's wife wants him to get better; meanwhile, he is bothered about his future. Finally, Maria Clara receives a confession from Carlos.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022

Alvaro obtains a security video to prove Jimmy has been stealing. Nevertheless, Maria Clara's cloth, inclusive of her wedding dress, is getting rid of by Roman.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022

Sergio eventually realises that his wife has been unfaithful to him, while Valentina and Roman are arguing because of a young man she has been talking to.

Saturday, 12th of March, 2022

Hector tries to cheer Rodrigo up, but his effort does not yield any excitement. Elsewhere, Roman requests full custody of his children.

Sunday, 13th of March, 2022

Roman returns drunk with the divorce paper torn into pieces as he hands it to Maria Clara, while Gloria takes a bike ride with Robert, making Castro jealous.

Monday, 14th of March, 2022

All the patients leave the hospital except the governor's son as Alirio fires some shots into the air as the police arrive.

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022

The medical report of David comes back, and he is diagnosed with tuberculosis of the spine and HIV. Elsewhere, the children of Maria Clara spend some quality time with their mother, and finally, Carlos confesses to his wife.

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022

Before leaving Medellin, Carlos tries to reestablish his wife's trust, and Gloria encourages Sol to enrol as a nursing student.

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022

A politician who wants to be admitted into the hospital to extend his trial sends an exciting offer to Manuel.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022

Castro and Marizta meet up again, and this event upsets Carlos. Meanwhile, Paula finally discovers that Roman is cheating on her. Gloria takes up an unpleasant job.

Saturday, 19th of March, 2022

Roman plans to meet up with Gloria, and Paula makes up her mind to ruin the meeting. Meanwhile, Carlos informs Antonia that she has Crohn's disease.

Sunday, 20th of March, 2022

Gloria punishes Roman for standing her up so many times; Esperanza, the psychologist, learns of Rodro's violent nature from Antonia, who opens up to him.

Monday, 21st of March, 2022

After several attempts, the police eventually capture Rodro. Meanwhile, Esperanza accommodates several visitors after becoming the victim of an acid attack. Gloria and Castro drift further apart.

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022

Carlos and Ernesto take Esteban to the hospital when they find him unconscious in the bathroom. However, Alvaro and Arturo are in disagreement over a patient's ailment.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022

Dr Arturo does nothing when patient Veronica goes into cardiac arrest. As a result, Dr Alvaro comes to the rescue and saves the patient's life from danger. Finally, Hector hears the truth from Sol.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022

Sol receives the application for the university, but Hector gets a piece of devastating news regarding his fertility.

Friday, 25th of March, 2022

For assisting with some vital documents, Ernesto invites Maria Clara for lunch to show his gratitude. Meanwhile, Castro confronts Gloria.

Saturday, 26th of March, 2022

When Carlos attends a funeral with his friend Julio Cesar, something unexpected happens while Samuel goes for surgery.

Sunday, 27th of March, 2022

Fabio believes that the drugs Gabriela takes are responsible for her action, while Samuel gets well from the surgery.

Monday, 28th of March, 2022

Castro's diagnosis is correct as Inaki can show proof. Meanwhile, Joaquin is also diagnosed with narcolepsy, while Sol realises that Hector is spying on her.

Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022

Paula finds two plane tickets in Roman's jacket, but he lies when she confronts him. Then, unfortunately, Carlos and Maritza are involved in a car accident.

Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022

Due to the car accident, Maritza goes for surgery, while Filipe apologises to Alvaro. Then, Roman decides to see the children.

Thursday, 31st of March, 2022

Sol discusses with Hector regarding his DNA test, while Carlos insists his father should respect his privacy. Finally, Sanabria reads the erotic poetry by Anita.

Sol

Sol reads loud Aura Maria's book to Nelly and Claudia's hearing before she confides in Hector at the bar, and when she visits Prajna, Hector becomes jealous. Meanwhile, considering her abilities, Gloria encourages Sol to enrol as a nursing student, which she consents to and obtains the university application form. In the end, she discovers that Hector had been spying on her, but what will she do?

Maria Clara

As much as Maria Clara tries to defend herself, the evidence before her shows that she has broken the hospital regulations. When she returns to the hospital, she inquires from Carlos why he had been lying before the latter eventually confesses to her. However, why will Roman get rid of his wife's clothes, including her wedding dress, and will she sign after the husband presents the divorce papers to her?

As presented in the Nurses teasers, this month's drama series has shown that watching the show can never be a waste of time. The procedural way events unfold, and the suspense captured in each episode are second to none. Therefore, brace yourself up and get set as this entertaining and educative show broadcasts on Telemundo at 21h00 from Mondays to Sundays.

Source: Briefly News